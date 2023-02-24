Prisms, capital stock increase failed

(Alliance News) - Prismi Spa reported Friday that the capital increase announced on January 16 was not completed in time.

In fact, the company Xtribe PLC, which had made a binding commitment to subscribe, by February 15, for a total countervalue of a maximum of EUR700,000.00, requested and was not granted an extension of the subscription deadline.

The company promptly took steps to identify other investors, and hopes to receive binding commitments to underwrite in the coming days to ensure the successful completion of the transaction.

In addition, the company announced the issuance of the fifth tranche of Prismi 7% 2022-2025 bonds in the amount of EUR100,000.00.

As of today, therefore, a total of 120 Prismi 7% 2022 -2025 bonds with a nominal value of EUR1.2 million are outstanding.

Prismi on Friday closed 0.9 percent in the red at EUR0.12 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.