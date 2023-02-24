Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Prismi S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    PRM   IT0004822695

PRISMI S.P.A.

(PRM)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:32 2023-02-24 am EST
0.1150 EUR   -0.86%
Prisms, capital stock increase failed

02/24/2023 | 01:58pm EST
(Alliance News) - Prismi Spa reported Friday that the capital increase announced on January 16 was not completed in time.

In fact, the company Xtribe PLC, which had made a binding commitment to subscribe, by February 15, for a total countervalue of a maximum of EUR700,000.00, requested and was not granted an extension of the subscription deadline.

The company promptly took steps to identify other investors, and hopes to receive binding commitments to underwrite in the coming days to ensure the successful completion of the transaction.

In addition, the company announced the issuance of the fifth tranche of Prismi 7% 2022-2025 bonds in the amount of EUR100,000.00.

As of today, therefore, a total of 120 Prismi 7% 2022 -2025 bonds with a nominal value of EUR1.2 million are outstanding.

Prismi on Friday closed 0.9 percent in the red at EUR0.12 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 17,0 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net income 2021 -5,91 M -6,26 M -6,26 M
Net Debt 2021 17,5 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,39 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart PRISMI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prismi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRISMI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Reggiani Co-Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paolo Romiti Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Domenico Lopreiato Chief Technology Officer & Director
Alberto Biella Independent Director
Alberto Dell Acqua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRISMI S.P.A.8.41%3
ACCENTURE PLC1.65%170 804
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.4.82%151 173
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.17%118 251
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.67%92 309
INFOSYS LIMITED2.82%77 252