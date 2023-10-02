(Alliance News) - Prismi Spa reported that it closed the first half of the year with a value of production of EUR9.4 million from EUR10.3 million in the same period last year.

Ebitda deteriorated to a negative EUR755,000 from the negative EUR635,000 figure a year earlier while operating loss widened to EUR1.9 million from the EUR1.3 million operating red of the previous year.

Pre-tax loss increased to EUR3.5 million from EUR2.7 million while net loss widened to EUR3.6 million from EUR2.6 million.

Net financial position showed a negative figure of EUR38.1 million from the negative figure of EUR37.2 at the end of 2022.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

