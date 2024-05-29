Prismo Metals Inc.

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except where indicated) (Unaudited)

1. Nature of operations and going concern

Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Prismo") was incorporated under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act on October 17, 2018, and registered as an extra-provincial corporation under the laws of British Columbia on November 6, 2018. The addresses of the Company's offices are:

Administration: Suite 1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada.

Registry and Records: 800 Victoria Square, Suite 3700, Montreal, Quebec, H4Z 1E9.

The Company is in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and is in one operating segment, namely mineral exploration in Mexico.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future.

On October 1, 2020, the Company's shares started trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol PRIZ. On July 27, 2022, the Company commenced trading on the OTCQB ® under the symbol PMOMF. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol PRIZ.

The Company has incurred losses since inception, and had a working capital deficit of $31,473 as at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - working capital of $82,327). Continued operations of the Company are dependent on the Company's ability to obtain private and/or public equity financing or to receive continued financial support from its controlling shareholders and other investors. There can be no assurance the Company will be successful in achieving these goals and, accordingly, there are material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to the amounts and classification of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern, and these adjustments could be material.

2. Basis of preparation

Statement of compliance

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors ("Board") for issue on May 27, 2024.