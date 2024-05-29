PRISMO METALS INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
Notice to Reader
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Prismo Metals Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
$
67,987
Cash
$
132,792
Marketable securities (Note 4)
945,000
1,267,500
Receivables
29,797
22,253
Prepaid expenses
27,148
51,053
Non-current assets
1,069,932
1,473,598
5,976,967
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 15)
5,820,296
Total assets
$
7,046,899
$
7,293,894
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
$
920,950
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)
$
1,150,825
Short-term loans (Note 6)
166,090
177,090
Due to related parties (Note 14)
14,365
63,356
Total liabilities
1,101,405
1,391,271
Shareholders' equity
8,055,009
Share capital (Note 8)
8,055,009
Contributed reserves (Notes 10, 11, 12 and 13)
1,603,365
1,537,300
Shares to be issued (Note 7)
162,250
128,250
Deficit
(3,875,130)
(3,817,936)
Total shareholders' equity
5,945,494
5,902,623
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,046,899
$
7,293,894
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 17)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Prismo Metals Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Operating expenses
$
199,874
Office and administrative expenses (Note 16)
$
687,657
Realized gain on marketable securities (Note 4)
(60,180)
-
Fair value adjustment on marketable securities (Note 4)
(82,500)
(570,000)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
57,194
$
117,657
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
0.00
$
0.00
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted (Note 9)
40,443,843
40,007,563
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Prismo Metals Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Operating activities
$
(57,194)
Loss for the period
$
(117,657)
Fair value adjustment on marketable securities
(82,500)
(570,000)
Share-based payments
66,065
317,958
Realized gain on marketable securities
(60,180)
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
(7,544)
Receivables
11,659
Prepaid expenses
23,905
27,679
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(79,575)
(178,527)
Due to related parties
(48,991)
(19,654)
Net cash (used in) operating activities
(246,014)
(528,542)
Investing activities
(306,971)
Investment in exploration and evaluation assets
(619,596)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
465,180
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
158,209
(619,596)
Financing activities
-
Shares issued for cash
500,000
Share issue costs
-
(36,472)
Short-term loan repayment
(11,000)
-
Shares subscription received in advance
34,000
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
23,000
463,528
Net change in cash
(64,805)
(684,610)
Cash, beginning of period
132,792
2,581,225
Cash, end of period
$
67,987
$
1,896,615
Supplemental information
Non-cash financing activities:
$
-
Share issuance costs settled
$
120,000
Non-cash investing activities:
$
-
Marketable securities acquired through strategic investment
$
1,500,000
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets
-
244,375
Exploration and evaluation assets included in accounts payable
767,478
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Prismo Metals Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Number of
Share
Contributed
Shares to be
shares
capital
reserves
issued
Deficit
Total
Balance, December 31, 2022
35,671,480
$
5,819,192
$
379,028
$
-
$
(1,653,224)
$
4,544,996
Strategic investment
4,000,000
1,900,000
100,000
-
-
2,000,000
Shares issued to agent
240,000
114,000
6,000
-
-
120,000
Share issue costs
-
(156,472)
-
-
-
(156,472)
RSUs converted to shares
12,500
5,938
(5,938)
-
-
-
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets
575,000
244,375
-
-
-
244,375
Share-based payments
-
-
317,958
-
-
317,958
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
117,657
117,657
Balance, March 31, 2023
40,498,980
$
7,927,033
$
797,048
$
-
$
(1,535,567)
$
7,188,514
Balance, December 31, 2023
40,846,480
$
8,055,009
$
1,537,300
$
128,250
$
(3,817,936)
$
5,902,623
Shares subscription received in advance
-
-
-
34,000
-
34,000
Share-based payments
-
-
66,065
-
-
66,065
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(57,194)
(57,194)
Balance, March 31, 2024
40,846,480
$
8,055,009
$
1,603,365
$
162,250
$
(3,875,130)
$
5,945,494
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 4 -
Prismo Metals Inc.
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except where indicated) (Unaudited)
1. Nature of operations and going concern
Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Prismo") was incorporated under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act on October 17, 2018, and registered as an extra-provincial corporation under the laws of British Columbia on November 6, 2018. The addresses of the Company's offices are:
- Administration: Suite 1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada.
- Registry and Records: 800 Victoria Square, Suite 3700, Montreal, Quebec, H4Z 1E9.
The Company is in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and is in one operating segment, namely mineral exploration in Mexico.
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which assumes the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future.
On October 1, 2020, the Company's shares started trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol PRIZ. On July 27, 2022, the Company commenced trading on the OTCQB ® under the symbol PMOMF. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol PRIZ.
The Company has incurred losses since inception, and had a working capital deficit of $31,473 as at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - working capital of $82,327). Continued operations of the Company are dependent on the Company's ability to obtain private and/or public equity financing or to receive continued financial support from its controlling shareholders and other investors. There can be no assurance the Company will be successful in achieving these goals and, accordingly, there are material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to the amounts and classification of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern, and these adjustments could be material.
2. Basis of preparation
- Statement of compliance
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023.
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors ("Board") for issue on May 27, 2024.
Prismo Metals Inc.
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except where indicated) (Unaudited)
3. Material accounting policy information
The accounting policies followed for the preparation of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those described in the December 31, 2023, annual consolidated financial statements.
4. Marketable securities
As at March 31, 2024, the Company's publicly traded investment consisted of the following:
Unrealized
Fair market
Public issuer
Security description
Cost
gain
value
Vizsla Silver Corp. ("Vizsla")
500,000 common shares
$
810,000
$
135,000
$
945,000
As at December 31, 2023, the Company's publicly traded investment consisted of the following:
Unrealized
Fair market
Public issuer
Security description
Cost
gain
value
Vizsla
750,000 common shares
$
1,215,000
$
52,500
$
1,267,500
The Company received these marketable securities pursuant to a strategic investment with Vizsla. Refer to Note 8(b)(i).
During the three months ended March 31, 2024, 250,000 common shares of Vizsla were sold for a gross proceeds of $465,180, a realized gain of $60,180 and unrealized gain of $82,500 (March 31, 2023, no shares were sold) was recorded in the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of loss.
5.
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
The Company's accounts payable and accrued liabilities are as follows:
As at
As at
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Trade payables
$
909,192
$
946,436
Accrued liabilities and provisions
11,758
204,389
$
920,950
$
1,150,825
Prismo Metals Inc.
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except where indicated) (Unaudited)
6. Short-term loans
During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into two short-term promissory notes for an aggregate amount of $30,000 which $10,000 was due to a company controlled by a director of the Company. The loans bore a 6% annual interest rate, repayable at the time the principal amount is repaid. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company entered into two short-term promissory notes for an aggregate amount of $176,000. The loans bore no interest rate. As at March 31, 2024, $11,000 of the promissory notes was repaid.
7. Subscription received in advance for private placement
As at March 31, 2024, the Company has received a total proceeds of $162,250 for a non-brokered private placement completed subsequent to period end. Refer to Note 17.
8. Share capital
a) Authorized share capital
The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares without par value. There are no restrictions on transfers.
b) Common shares issued
As at March 31, 2024, the issued share capital amounted to $8,055,009. The change in issued share capital for the periods presented were as follows:
Number of
Shares
Amount
Balance, December 31, 2022
35,671,480
$
5,819,192
Strategic Investment (i)
4,000,000
1,900,000
Shares issued to agent (i)
240,000
114,000
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation assets (Note 15(d))
575,000
244,375
RSUs converted to shares (Note 13)
12,500
5,938
Share issues costs
-
(156,472)
Balance, March 31, 2023
40,498,980
$
7,927,033
Balance, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024
40,846,480
$
8,055,009
- On January 6, 2023, the Company completed a strategic investment with Vizsla for 4,000,000 units of the Company for aggregate consideration of $2,120,000 with Vizsla acquiring a right of first refusal to purchase the Palos Verdes project from the Company. Each unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 for a period of two years. The 2,000,000 warrants were valued at $220,000 using the residual value method. The consideration for the strategic investment consisted of a cash payment of $500,000 at closing and 1,000,000 common shares of Vizsla valued at $1,620,000. Refer to Note 4.
In addition, the Company issued 240,000 units to the agent valued at $120,000. These units have the same terms as the units issued to Vizsla. The 120,000 warrants were value at $6,000 using the residual value method.
Prismo Metals Inc.
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except where indicated) (Unaudited)
9. Loss per common share
The calculation of basic loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was based on the loss attributable to common shareholders of $(57,194) (three months ended March 31, 2023 - loss of $(117,657)) and the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of 40,443,843 (three months ended March 31, 2023 - 40,007,563). Diluted loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 did not include the effect of stock options, SARs, warrants and RSU as they are anti-dilutive.
10. Stock options
The following summarizes the stock option activity for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:
Number of
Weighted average
stock options
exercise price ($)
Balance, December 31, 2022
2,435,000
0.145
Granted (i)
150,000
0.460
Balance, March 31, 2023
2,585,000
0.165
Balance, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024
3,400,000
0.198
The following table reflects the Company's stock options outstanding and exercisable as at March 31, 2024:
Weighted
average
remaining
Options
Exercise
Options
contractual life
outstanding
price ($)
exercisable
(years)
Expiry date
200,000
0.170
200,000
0.27
July 7, 2024
150,000
0.460
150,000
0.84
January 31, 2025
975,000
0.125
975,000
1.50
September 30, 2025
500,000
0.150
500,000
3.13
May 19, 2027
760,000
0.165
760,000
3.24
June 26, 2027
815,000
0.305
611,250
4.33
July 27, 2028
3,400,000
0.198
3,196,250
2.71
- On January 31, 2023, the Company granted an aggregate of 150,000 stock options to a consultant. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.460 per share for a period of two years. Vesting of the options are as follows: 25% as of the date of grant; 25% every three-months thereafter. The grant date fair value of $43,830 or $0.29 per option was valued using the Black-Scholes valuation model with the following assumptions: share price $0.42; expected dividend yield of 0%; risk-free interest rate of 3.76%; volatility of 146% and an expected life of 2 years.
- The portion of the estimated fair value of options granted in the current and prior periods and vested during the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $27,442 (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $26,411).
Prismo Metals Inc.
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars, except where indicated) (Unaudited)
11. SARs
The following summarizes the SARs activity for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:
Number of
Weighted average
SARs
exercise price ($)
Balance, December 31, 2022
-
-
Granted (i)
475,000
0.475
Balance,March 31, 2023
475,000
0.475
Balance, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024
1,000,000
0.380
- On January 8, 2023, the Company granted an aggregate of 475,000 SARs to directors, officers and consultants. Each SAR is exercisable for a period of five years at a price $0.475. Vesting of the SARs are as follows: 25% as of the date of grant and 25% every three-months thereafter. The grant date fair value of $192,190 or $0.405 per SAR was valued using the Black-Scholes valuation model with the following assumptions: share price $0.475; expected dividend yield of 0%; risk-free interest rate of 3.24%; volatility of 125% and an expected life of 5 years.
- The portion of the estimated fair value of SARs granted in the current and prior periods and vested during the three months ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $17,200 (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $128,515).
The following table reflects the Company's SARs outstanding and exercisable as at March 31, 2024:
Weighted
average
remaining
SARs
Exercise
SARs
contractual life
outstanding
price ($) exercisable
(years)
Expiry date
475,000
0.475
475,000
3.78
January 8, 2028
525,000
0.305
393,750
4.33
July 27, 2028
1,000,000
0.386
868,750
4.06
12. Warrants
The following summarizes the warrant activity for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:
Number of
Weighted average
warrants
exercise price ($)
Balance, December 31, 2022
5,042,886
0.57
Granted (Note 8(b)(i))
2,120,000
0.75
Balance, March 31, 2023
7,162,886
0.62
Balance, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024
5,720,000
0.67
