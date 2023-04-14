Prismo Metals : CEM Conference

This presentation does not provide full disclosure of all material facts relating to Prismo Metals Inc., or its securities, and is not subject to liability for misrepresentations under applicable securities legislation.
Investment Highlights
Successful Explorers
Four successful explorers with multiple major discoveries:
Three Major Opportunities
1 PALOS VERDES
2 LOS PAVITOS
3 HOT BRECCIA
Dr. Craig
Rafael
Dr. Peter
Steve
Gibson
Gallardo
Megaw
Robertson
Low overheads: no fix salaries
$5m in cash and marketable securities
Fully funded through 2024
Diversified:
Geographically Precious metals & copper
Fully permitted Silver, Mexico
2,500-meter drilling program in Q2 2023
High grade veins intercepted, 70% of vein is unexplored
Bonanza grade results from previous drilling campaigns
Surrounded by Vizsla Silver (TSXV: VZLA) ~$430 m market cap
Fully permitted Gold, Mexico
District scale land position with numerous mines in district
Exploring for multi-million oz high grade orogenic gold deposit
Drilling and trenching in Q2 2023
Drilling permit being prepared
Copper, Arizona
Located in world famous Arizona Copper-belt surrounded by major producing mines
Property drilled by majors in the past
Drilling expected in Q3 2023
Geological model mirrors near-by Christmas mine that has produced 363M lbs.' Cu, 2.1M oz. Ag & 55,026 oz. Au
Tight Share Structure
Capital structure
Shares held by officers, directors, & advisors
11,383,751
28.7%
Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA)
4,000,000
10.1%
Institutions
5,800,000
14.6%
Float
24,540,361
46.6%
Total shares Outstanding (basic)
39,671,729
100%
Agent's options (1)
549,500
Founders Warrants (2)
700,000
Officers, directors & advisor options (3)
2,760,000
Warrants (4)
1,683,333
Warrants (institutions) (5)
2,900,000
Warrants (Vizsla Silver) (6)
2,000,000
Sub total
10,592,833
Total outstanding (fully diluted)
50,264,562
(1)
WAEP of $0.70
(4) Exercisable at $0.45 per share (December 2021
Financing)
(2)
Exercisable at $0.10 per share
(5)
Exercisable at $0.75 per share (December 2022
Financing)
(6)
Exercisable at $0.75 per share
(3)
WAEP of $0.15
Market cap: $14.6 million
Common
46.6%
28.7%
shares held
Float
by officers,
directors,
and advisors
14.6% 10.1%
Vizsla Silver
Institutions
(TSXV: VZLA)
29%
24.5%
Strong Management /
VIZSLA Silver /
Advisor Ownership
Institutions
$5m in cash and marketable securities
Milestones for 2023
Q2
PALOS VERDES
Start drilling (2,500 meters) Sampling results
LOS PAVITOS
Perform trenching
Start drilling (2,500 meters) Sampling results
HOT BRECCIA
Complete airborne geophysics Sample outcrops and breccias Obtain drill permit
Q3
PALOS VERDES
Finalize drill program
Publish results of drill program Evaluation of drill result
