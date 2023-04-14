Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Prismo Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRIZ   CA74275P1071

PRISMO METALS INC.

(PRIZ)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  09:45:58 2023-04-14 am EDT
0.3950 CAD   -1.25%
10:06aPrismo Metals : CEM Conference
PU
04/04Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos
AQ
04/02776,100 Common Shares of Prismo Metals Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-APR-2023.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prismo Metals : CEM Conference

04/14/2023 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CSE: PRIZ

OTCQB: PMOMF

Discovery and Exploration

CEM Conference

Scottsdale, April 2023

W W W. P R I S M O M E TA L S . C O M

PRISMO METALS

Disclaimer

CSE: PRIZ OTCQB:PMOMF

Non-Reliance

This presentation does not provide full disclosure of all material facts relating to Prismo Metals Inc., or its securities, and is not subject to liability for misrepresentations under applicable securities legislation.

General

This presentation is property of Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company", "Prismo", "us" or "we") and is strictly confidential. It cannot be circulated or forwarded without our consent. Any graphs, tables or other information demonstrating our historical performance or that of any other entity contained in this presentation are intended only to illustrate past performance and are not necessarily indicative of our or such entities' future performance. The information contained in this presentation is accurate only as of the date of this presentation or the date indicated. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about the securities described herein and it is an offence to claim otherwise.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to our future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, expected future financial results - including revenues expectations as stated herein, plans and objectives. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Certain assumptions in respect of our ability to execute our growth strategies; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand geographic scope; our ability to obtain and maintain existing financing on acceptable terms; currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of competition; the changes and trends in our industry or the global economy;

and the changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards are material factors made in preparing forward-looking information and management's expectations. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not the times at or by which

such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including Prismo's limited financial history, including a history of losses, the early stage of the business, operating in an industry populated with significantly larger competitors, dependence on management, rapid technology changes, and infringement of intellectual property rights.

All forward-looking information in this presentation is made as of the date hereof. Except as expressly required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this presentation is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics

This presentation may make reference to non-IFRS measures, which are financial and operating metrics used in our industry. These non- IFRS measures and industry metrics do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. this is used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.

Completion of investor documentation

Any securities issued to investors by the Company shall not have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States of America, its territories or possessions, any state of the United States or the District of Columbia (collectively, the "United States") or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in the United States, Canada or in any other jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Any securities issued to investors by the Company shall not have been recommended by any Canadian provincial securities or regulatory authorities, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities commission or regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed on the accuracy or adequacy of this presentation or the offering. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

2

DISCOVERY & EXPLORATION | WWW.PRISMOMETALS.COM

Investment Highlights

Successful Explorers

Four successful explorers with multiple major discoveries:

Three Major Opportunities

1 PALOS VERDES

2 LOS PAVITOS

CSE: PRIZ

OTCQB:PMOMF

3 HOT BRECCIA

Dr. Craig

Rafael

Dr. Peter

Steve

Gibson

Gallardo

Megaw

Robertson

Low overheads: no fix salaries

$5m in cash and marketable securities

Fully funded through 2024

Diversified:

Geographically Precious metals & copper

Fully permitted Silver, Mexico

2,500-meter drilling program in Q2 2023

High grade veins intercepted, 70% of vein is unexplored

Bonanza grade results from previous drilling campaigns

Surrounded by Vizsla Silver (TSXV: VZLA) ~$430 m market cap

Fully permitted Gold, Mexico

District scale land position with numerous mines in district

Exploring for multi-million oz high grade orogenic gold deposit

Drilling and trenching in Q2 2023

Drilling permit being prepared

Copper, Arizona

Located in world famous Arizona Copper-belt surrounded by major producing mines

Property drilled by majors in the past

Drilling expected in Q3 2023

Geological model mirrors near-by Christmas mine that has produced 363M lbs.' Cu, 2.1M oz. Ag & 55,026 oz. Au

3

DISCOVERY & EXPLORATION | WWW.PRISMOMETALS.COM

Tight Share Structure

Capital structure

Shares held by officers, directors, & advisors

11,383,751

28.7%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA)

4,000,000

10.1%

Institutions

5,800,000

14.6%

Float

24,540,361

46.6%

Total shares Outstanding (basic)

39,671,729

100%

Agent's options (1)

549,500

Founders Warrants (2)

700,000

Officers, directors & advisor options (3)

2,760,000

Warrants (4)

1,683,333

Warrants (institutions) (5)

2,900,000

Warrants (Vizsla Silver) (6)

2,000,000

Sub total

10,592,833

Total outstanding (fully diluted)

50,264,562

(1)

WAEP of $0.70

(4) Exercisable at $0.45 per share (December 2021

Financing)

(2)

Exercisable at $0.10 per share

(5)

Exercisable at $0.75 per share (December 2022

Financing)

(6)

Exercisable at $0.75 per share

(3)

WAEP of $0.15

4

CSE: PRIZ

OTCQB:PMOMF

Market cap: $14.6 million

Common

46.6%

28.7%

shares held

Float

by officers,

directors,

and advisors

14.6% 10.1%

Vizsla Silver

Institutions

(TSXV: VZLA)

29%

24.5%

Strong Management /

VIZSLA Silver /

Advisor Ownership

Institutions

$5m in cash and marketable securities

DISCOVERY & EXPLORATION | WWW.PRISMOMETALS.COM

Milestones for 2023

CSE: PRIZ

OTCQB::PMOMF

Q2

PALOS VERDES

Start drilling (2,500 meters) Sampling results

LOS PAVITOS

Perform trenching

Start drilling (2,500 meters) Sampling results

HOT BRECCIA

Complete airborne geophysics Sample outcrops and breccias Obtain drill permit

Q3

PALOS VERDES

Finalize drill program

Publish results of drill program Evaluation of drill result

LOS PAVITOS

Publish trenching results

Finalize drill program

HOT BRECCIA

Finalize geologic mapping and sampling program

Twin historical core holes

Q4

PALOS VERDES

Discussions with strategic partner Vizsla Silver

Possible further drilling

LOS PAVITOS

Publish drill results

Continued exploration

Possible additional drilling

HOT BRECCIA

Publish results of drill program Further drilling

Q2

Q3

Q4

5

DISCOVERY & EXPLORATION | WWW.PRISMOMETALS.COM

Disclaimer

Prismo Metals Inc. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 14:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PRISMO METALS INC.
10:06aPrismo Metals : CEM Conference
PU
04/04Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos
AQ
04/02776,100 Common Shares of Prismo Metals Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending o..
CI
04/02667,500 Warrants of Prismo Metals Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-A..
CI
03/07Prismo Metals Receives Authorization for Drilling at Palos Verdes
AQ
03/06Prismo Metals Inc. Receives Authorization for Drilling At Palos Verdes
CI
02/23Infinitum copper announces closure of hot breccia transaction with prismo metals
AQ
02/08Prismo Metals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Los Pavitos
MT
02/08Prismo Metals Files Drilling Permit Application for Los Pavitos
CI
02/08Prismo Metals : Files Drilling Permit Application for Los Pavitos
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,18 M -0,14 M -0,14 M
Net cash 2021 0,95 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart PRISMO METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Prismo Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig Gibson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Maria Guadalupe Yeomans Otero Independent Director
Jorge Rafael Gallardo-Romero Independent Director
Jean-François Meilleur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRISMO METALS INC.-18.37%12
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.69%159 154
RIO TINTO PLC-4.50%117 023
GLENCORE PLC-11.72%76 528
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)4.64%44 420
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.38%41 113
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer