  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Prismo Metals Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PRIZ   CA74275P1071

PRISMO METALS INC.

(PRIZ)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/09 03:17:51 pm EDT
0.1200 CAD   -20.00%
Prismo Metals Inc, Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 1017 at the VRIC in Vancouver, May 17-18, 2022
Prismo Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
776,100 Common Shares of Prismo Metals Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-APR-2022.
Prismo Metals Inc, Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 1017 at the VRIC in Vancouver, May 17-18, 2022

05/10/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Prismo Metals Inc, (CSE: PRIZ) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #1017 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 – Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Prismo Metals Inc,
Jason Frame
5872252599
jason.frame@prismometals.com
https://prismometals.com/


Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,38 M -0,29 M -0,29 M
Net cash 2020 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,55 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart PRISMO METALS INC.
Prismo Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter a Craig Gibson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Maria Guadalupe Yeomans Otero Independent Director
Jorge Rafael Gallardo-Romero Independent Director
Jean-François Meilleur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRISMO METALS INC.-60.00%2
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.35%163 207
RIO TINTO PLC6.05%107 361
GLENCORE PLC22.30%73 709
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.42%49 323
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)68.41%43 371