Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Visit Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) at Booth #3010 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is a mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

About PDAC

The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Prismo Metals Inc.

Jason Frame

5872252599

jason.frame@prismometals.com

https://prismometals.com/