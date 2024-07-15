CSE: PRIZ
Copper in Arizona Gold & Silver in Mexico
July 2024
www.prismometals.com
PRISMO METALS
CATALYST RICH
CSE: PRIZ
Exploration Portfolio
OTCQB: PMOMF
FSE: 7KU
Hot Breccia:
Panuco District:
Los Pavitos:
Partnership with Vizsla
Large Cu Prospect in Arizona
Multi-million oz potential
Potential liquidity event
- Copper-goldin Arizona, adjacent to past- producing skarn Christmas copper mine
- Historic Kennecott & Phelps Dodge drilling intersected hydrothermal alteration within volcanics - Paleozoic carbonate host units have multiple holes at +1%Cu
-
Vizsla / Prismo technical committee focused on district scale potential: Dr. Peter Megaw (Prismo); Dr. Jesus Velador (Viszla);
& Dr. Craig Gibson (Prismo)
- Drilling highlights at Palos Verdes: 102g/t Au, 3,100g/t Ag (11,520g/t AgEq) over 0.5m
- Unexplored new gold district - shear-hosted orogenic gold potential, analogous to some of Sonora's largest gold mines
- Initial project drilling yielded 10.2 g/t Au, 47g/t Ag over 6.65m in hole LPSC23-02
- Key drivers: Dr. Peter Megaw / Rafael Gallardo
PRISMO METALS
About Us
Successful Explorers
Steve Robertson
President
Dr. Craig Gibson
Co-Founder & Chief
Exploration Officer
Rafael Gallardo
Director
Dr. Peter Megaw
Advisor & Significant
Shareholder
Capital Markets
Alain Lambert
CEO
Carmelo Marrelli
CFO
Louis Doyle
Director
CEO increased shareholdings by 46% in last 12 months - open market purchases
CSE: PRIZ
OTCQB: PMOMF
FSE: 7KU
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- Right balance between successful explorers & capital markets expertise
- Right people, right projects, right timing
- Low overheads: no fixed salaries
-
Tight share structure:
⬥Only 53.3 million shares outstanding
⬥Market cap: $11.2 million (July 8th ,2024)
⬥27.5% ownership by insiders, founders & advisors
-
Vizsla Silver (TSXV: VZLA) strategic investor:
⬥9.6% ownership
ARIZONA
Tier 1 Copper Jurisdiction
- 10 major copper mines in Arizona produce 23 to 632 million pounds of copper per year.
- Infrastructure: highway, water, power lines, Hayden smelter, Asarco concentrator.
- Most of the copper mined in Arizona comes from porphyry copper deposits, with copper ore associated with intrusive igneous rocks similar to granite.
Copper Deposit
Total Cu Endowment (Blb Cu)
Morenci
74.7
Resolution
60.1
Miami
22.0
Ray
21.0
Sierrita-Esperanza
13.2
Pinto Valley
12.6
San Manuel-Kalamazoo
11.8
References: USGS, 2005 Mineral Resources Data System, various USGS reports
CSE: PRIZ
OTCQB: PMOMF
FSE: 7KU
HOT BRECCIA
Geology
- 1,420 hectares 4 km S of the Christmas mine, with same geology
- Past production(1) : ~25Mt of ore with 363 Mlb Cu, 2.1 Moz Ag, 55,026 oz Au
- Expansion drilling by Freeport, mineral resources(2): 402 MT, 0.39% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 1.03 g/t Ag (3.5 Blb Cu, 0.7 Moz Au, 13.3 Moz Ag)
- Christmas is a model for Hot Breccia mineralization
- Associated with intermediate intrusive rocks into favorable sedimentary rocks that are covered by an andesitic volcanic sequence
- Historic drill holes from 70's and early 80's on and near the property
Christmas Mine, looking west up Copper Canyon, circa 2010 (photo provided by Ken Krahulec)
(1) US Bureau of Mines data reported by Arizona Geological Society, White & Thoman, April 20;
6 (2) Freeport 2023 annual report, pages 44 and 45.
CSE: PRIZ
OTCQB: PMOMF
FSE: 7KU
CROSS SECTION THROUGH CHRISTMAS DEPOSIT
Model
Reference:
Briggs, D.F., 2021, History of the Christmas Mine, Gila County, Arizona. Arizona Geological Survey Contributed Report CR-21-A, 45 p.
DISCOVERY & EXPLORATION | WWW.PRISMOMETALS.COM
HOT BRECCIA
Breccias at Surface
- The same productive geologic units that host high-grade, copper skarn mineralization at the adjacent, past-producingChristmas Mine, have been found at Hot Breccia
- The Hot Breccia target is similar to the past producing Christmas Mine but is covered by volcanic rocks
- Breccias exposed in the area of past drilling
- Polylithic breccias, mainly andesite and intrusive fragments, with some fragments of limestone and quartzite brought up from depth.
- Some fragments mineralized
- Copper and gold mineralization in the area of the breccia exposures
Sample
Type
Sampler
Width (m)
Cu_%
Au g/t
84835
Chip
Vendor, 1989
1.28
0.062
84836
Selected
Vendor, 1989
-
18
84837
Selected
Vendor, 1989
0.55
28
84843
Selected
Vendor, 1989
-
1.2
84844
Selected
Vendor, 1989
-
2.4
W147768
Subcrop grab
Vendor, 2023
2.0
1.17
0.074
22008
Channel
Prismo
1.0
1.11
3.75
CSE: PRIZ
OTCQB: PMOMF
FSE: 7KU
Breccia dike or pipe cutting up through volcanic cover
HOT BRECCIA
Recent Exploration
- Fragments of mineralized rocks have been brought up from depth in a quartz porphyry intrusion near the property's namesake breccia
- Magnetite skarn with oxide copper minerals
- Garnet skarn, gossanous material
- Limestone, marble, quartzite
Cu-bearing magnetite skarn
Gossanous Garnet
material skarn
CSE: PRIZ
OTCQB: PMOMF
FSE: 7KU
HOT BRECCIA
Historic Drill Holes
- Kennecott (subsidiary of Rio Tinto) drilled seven holes from 1972 to 1981 and Phelps Dodge drilled two holes on and near the property
- All drill holes reported:
- Hydrothermal alteration within the volcanics, increasing intensity downwards
- Paleozoic carbonate host units have several copper intercepts reported to exceed 1% + zinc
- Kennecott reported highlights:
- OC-1:77' with 0.54% Cu at 2,100'
- OCC-7:60' with 1.4% Cu, 4.65% Zn at 2,900'
- OCC-8:25' with 1.73% Cu and 0.11% Zn at 2,305' and 15' with 1.4% Cu and 0.88% Zn at 2,350'
- Phelps Dodge drill hole PD 2 reported:
-
1,270 feet of variably mineralized skarn with several intercepts >1% copper and a high of
3.16% copper
- 1,270 feet of variably mineralized skarn with several intercepts >1% copper and a high of
CSE: PRIZ
OTCQB: PMOMF
FSE: 7KU
Legend
Christmas Mine
Historical Drill
Holes
Hot Breccia
Property
San Carlos
Apache
Reservation
OC-
CarlosApache Reservation
OC-
OC-
3
5
6
PD
OC-
OC-1
2
2
OC-
OC8- 7
PD 1
9
HOT BRECCIA
Exploration Plan
- Drill permitting nearly complete
- Target with similar geology and scale of Christmas and Resolution deposits
- Planned drilling 5000m in Q2-Q3 2024
- Twin or deepen one or more of the historical core holes
- Test ZTEM anomaly
- Target shallow gold mineralization
Schematic section of the Resolution deposit from Ballantyne et al., 2015
CSE: PRIZ
OTCQB: PMOMF
FSE: 7KU
Schematic view of Hot Breccia from underneath the surface showing cross sections through the Christmas deposit and Hot Breccia, and conductive anomaly from ZTEM survey under geology similar to the Resolution deposit
