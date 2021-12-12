Pritchard Equity : Application for Quotation of Additional Securities
ABN: 11 000 902 063
Application for Quotation of Additional Securities
Application for quotation of additional securities
Introduction
Application for quotation of additional securities
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Name of entity
PRITCHARD EQUITY LIMITED
ABN/ACN
100 517 404
We (the entity) give NSX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1
Class of securities issued or to be
A ORDINARY SHARES
issued
2
Number of securities issued or to
30,000 A ORDINARY SHARES
be issued (if known) or maximum
number which may be issued
3
Principal terms of the securities
Not Applicable
(eg, if options, exercise price and
expiry date; if partly paid
securities, the amount outstanding
and due dates for payment; if
convertible
securities,
the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
Do the securities rank equally in Yes all respects from the date of allotment with an existing class of quoted securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Application for quotation of additional securities
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Dates of entering securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
Number and class of all securities quoted on NSX ( including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)
Number and class of all securities not quoted on NSX ( including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)
$10,800.00
As approved at the Annual General Meeting on 26 November 2021 in lieu of directors fees
10 December 2021
Number
Class
1,130,313
A Ordinary
1,000,000
B Ordinary
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a Rank equally with existing class
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Application for quotation of additional securities
Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue
Is security holder approval required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the securities will be offered
Class of securities to which the offer relates
Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new issue documents
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
