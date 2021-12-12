Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. Pritchard Equity Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEQA   AU00000PEQA4

PRITCHARD EQUITY LIMITED

(PEQA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 04/07
0.36 AUD   +2.86%
05:26pPRITCHARD EQUITY : Application for Quotation of Additional Securities
PU
05:06pPRITCHARD EQUITY : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Gordon Elkington
PU
05:06pPRITCHARD EQUITY : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Enzo Pirillo
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pritchard Equity : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Gordon Elkington

12/12/2021 | 05:06pm EST
National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited

ABN: 11 000 902 063

Change of Director's

Interests

Introduced: 31 March 2004

Change in Director's Interests

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity PRITCHARD EQUITY LIMITED

ABN 80 100 517 404

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gordon Bradley Elkington

Date of last notice

1 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

10 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

45,521

A Ordinary Shares

58,814

B Ordinary Shares

Class

A Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

10,000

A Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

$3,600 in lieu of directors fees

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

55,521

A Ordinary Shares

58,814

B Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Issue of shares as approved at the Annual

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

General Meeting held on 26 November 2021,

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

in lieu of directors fees

participation in buy-back.

Change in Director's Interests

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Disclaimer

Pritchard Equity Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
