Pritchard Equity : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Gordon Elkington
National Stock Exchange of Australia
NSX Newcastle
Ground Floor, 384 Hunter Street, Newcastle
NSW, 2300
PO BOX 283, Newcastle, NSW, 2300
P: +61 2 4929 6377
F: +61 2 4929 1556
NSX Melbourne
Level 8, 410 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000
P: +61 3 9664 0000
F: +61 3 9664 0011
www.nsxa.com.au
National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited
ABN: 11 000 902 063
Change of Director's
Interests
File Reference:
I:PublicationsOperating RulesListing RulesFormsNSX Change in Directors Interests.doc
Introduced: 31 March 2004
Change in Director's Interests
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION ........................................................................................................................
3
M
ORE I NFORMATION AND S UBMISSION OF F ORM: .......................................................................
3
CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE .....................................................................
4
PART 1
- CHANGE OF DIRECTOR 'S RELEVANT INTERESTS IN SECURITIES ......................................
4
PART 2
- C
HANGE OF DIRECTOR' S INTERESTS IN CONTRACTS .....................................................
5
Change in Director's Interests
Introduction
To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:
Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.
Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).
More Information and Submission of Form:
Further information can be obtained from and all applications should be sent to:
Manager, Admissions
National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited
PO BOX 283
Newcastle NSW 2300
Phone: +61 2 4929 6377
Fax: + 61 2 4929 1556
http://www.nsxa.com.au
Change in Director's Interests
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity PRITCHARD EQUITY LIMITED
ABN 80 100 517 404
We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Gordon Bradley Elkington
Date of last notice
1 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
the relevant interest.
Date of change
10 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
45,521
A Ordinary Shares
58,814
B Ordinary Shares
Class
A Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
10,000
A Ordinary Shares
Number disposed
NIL
Value/Consideration
$3,600 in lieu of directors fees
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
55,521
A Ordinary Shares
58,814
B Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Issue of shares as approved at the Annual
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
General Meeting held on 26 November 2021,
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
in lieu of directors fees
participation in buy-back.
Change in Director's Interests
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Disclaimer
Pritchard Equity Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:05:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRITCHARD EQUITY LIMITED
Sales 2021
6,69 M
4,79 M
4,79 M
Net income 2021
0,45 M
0,32 M
0,32 M
Net Debt 2021
214 M
153 M
153 M
P/E ratio 2021
1,68x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
0,76 M
0,54 M
0,54 M
EV / Sales 2020
39,5x
EV / Sales 2021
32,2x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
73,6%
Chart PRITCHARD EQUITY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.