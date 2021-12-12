Pritchard Equity : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Gordon Elkington

Introduction

To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:

Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form. Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).

More Information and Submission of Form:

Further information can be obtained from and all applications should be sent to:

Manager, Admissions

National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited

PO BOX 283

Newcastle NSW 2300

Phone: +61 2 4929 6377

Fax: + 61 2 4929 1556

http://www.nsxa.com.au