Pritchard Equity : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Steven Pritchard
Change in Director's Interests
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity PRITCHARD EQUITY LIMITED
ABN 80 100 517 404
We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Steven Shane Pritchard
Date of last notice
1 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
the relevant interest.
Date of change
10 December 2021
Prior to Change
Registered Holder
Nature of Interest
No. of
Class
securities
Steven Shane Pritchard
21,238
A Ordinary shares
63,113
B Ordinary shares
Illuminator Investment Company Limited
Director & Director of
44,040
A Ordinary shares
Investment Manager
17,000
B Ordinary shares
Steven Pritchard Investments Pty. Limited <>
Director
7,855
A Ordinary shares
James Pritchard>
2,000
B Ordinary shares
Hamilton Capital Proprietary Limited
Director
42,328
A Ordinary shares
28,000
B Ordinary shares
Newcastle Capital Markets Registries Pty Limited
Director
33,901
A Ordinary shares
16,000
B Ordinary shares
Pritchard and Company Pty Limited
Director
505,645
A Ordinary shares
512,500
B Ordinary shares
Hamilton Asset Management
Director
19,065
A Ordinary shares
General Trust>
3,000
B Ordinary shares
Number acquired
10,000 A Ordinary Shares
Change in Director's Interests
Value/Consideration
$3,600.00
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
estimated valuation
After Change
Registered Holder
Nature of Interest
No. of
Class
securities
Steven Shane Pritchard
31,238
A Ordinary shares
63,113
B Ordinary shares
Illuminator Investment Company Limited
Director & Director of
44,040
A Ordinary shares
Investment Manager
17,000
B Ordinary shares
Steven Pritchard Investments Pty. Limited <>
Director
7,855
A Ordinary shares
James Pritchard>
2,000
B Ordinary shares
Hamilton Capital Proprietary Limited
Director
42,328
A Ordinary shares
28,000
B Ordinary shares
Newcastle Capital Markets Registries Pty Limited
Director
33,901
A Ordinary shares
16,000
B Ordinary shares
Pritchard and Company Pty Limited
Director
505,645
A Ordinary shares
512,500
B Ordinary shares
Hamilton Asset Management
Director
19,065
A Ordinary shares
General Trust>
3,000
B Ordinary shares
Nature of change
Issue of shares as approved at the Annual General Meeting held on
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
26 November 2021, in lieu of directors fees
participation in buy-back.
Change in Director's Interests
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
