Pritchard Equity : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Steven Pritchard

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity PRITCHARD EQUITY LIMITED

ABN 80 100 517 404

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Steven Shane Pritchard Date of last notice 1 December 2020 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 10 December 2021 Prior to Change Registered Holder Nature of Interest No. of Class securities Steven Shane Pritchard 21,238 A Ordinary shares 63,113 B Ordinary shares Illuminator Investment Company Limited Director & Director of 44,040 A Ordinary shares Investment Manager 17,000 B Ordinary shares Steven Pritchard Investments Pty. Limited <> Director 7,855 A Ordinary shares James Pritchard> 2,000 B Ordinary shares Hamilton Capital Proprietary Limited Director 42,328 A Ordinary shares 28,000 B Ordinary shares Newcastle Capital Markets Registries Pty Limited Director 33,901 A Ordinary shares 16,000 B Ordinary shares Pritchard and Company Pty Limited Director 505,645 A Ordinary shares 512,500 B Ordinary shares Hamilton Asset Management Director 19,065 A Ordinary shares General Trust> 3,000 B Ordinary shares Number acquired 10,000 A Ordinary Shares

