  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  Pritchard Equity Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEQA   AU00000PEQA4

PRITCHARD EQUITY LIMITED

(PEQA)
  Report
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 04/07
0.36 AUD   +2.86%
0.36 AUD   +2.86%
Pritchard Equity : Change in Director's Interest Notice - Steven Pritchard

12/12/2021 | 05:06pm EST
Change in Director's Interests

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity PRITCHARD EQUITY LIMITED

ABN 80 100 517 404

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Steven Shane Pritchard

Date of last notice

1 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

10 December 2021

Prior to Change

Registered Holder

Nature of Interest

No. of

Class

securities

Steven Shane Pritchard

21,238

A Ordinary shares

63,113

B Ordinary shares

Illuminator Investment Company Limited

Director & Director of

44,040

A Ordinary shares

Investment Manager

17,000

B Ordinary shares

Steven Pritchard Investments Pty. Limited <>

Director

7,855

A Ordinary shares

James Pritchard>

2,000

B Ordinary shares

Hamilton Capital Proprietary Limited

Director

42,328

A Ordinary shares

28,000

B Ordinary shares

Newcastle Capital Markets Registries Pty Limited

Director

33,901

A Ordinary shares

16,000

B Ordinary shares

Pritchard and Company Pty Limited

Director

505,645

A Ordinary shares

512,500

B Ordinary shares

Hamilton Asset Management

Director

19,065

A Ordinary shares

General Trust>

3,000

B Ordinary shares

Number acquired

10,000 A Ordinary Shares

Page 1 of 3

Change in Director's Interests

Value/Consideration

$3,600.00

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

After Change

Registered Holder

Nature of Interest

No. of

Class

securities

Steven Shane Pritchard

31,238

A Ordinary shares

63,113

B Ordinary shares

Illuminator Investment Company Limited

Director & Director of

44,040

A Ordinary shares

Investment Manager

17,000

B Ordinary shares

Steven Pritchard Investments Pty. Limited <>

Director

7,855

A Ordinary shares

James Pritchard>

2,000

B Ordinary shares

Hamilton Capital Proprietary Limited

Director

42,328

A Ordinary shares

28,000

B Ordinary shares

Newcastle Capital Markets Registries Pty Limited

Director

33,901

A Ordinary shares

16,000

B Ordinary shares

Pritchard and Company Pty Limited

Director

505,645

A Ordinary shares

512,500

B Ordinary shares

Hamilton Asset Management

Director

19,065

A Ordinary shares

General Trust>

3,000

B Ordinary shares

Nature of change

Issue of shares as approved at the Annual General Meeting held on

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

26 November 2021, in lieu of directors fees

participation in buy-back.

Page 2 of 3

Change in Director's Interests

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Pritchard Equity Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
