May 18, 2024 at 08:23 am EDT

Prithvi Exchange (India) Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 41,519.77 million compared to INR 30,448.65 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 41,608.18 million compared to INR 30,527.9 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 130.53 million compared to INR 46.29 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 15.82 compared to INR 5.61 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 15.82 compared to INR 5.61 a year ago.