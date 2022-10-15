Priti International : Conversion

Date: 15th October, 2022

To,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400 051

Script Code: PRITI

Dear Sir/Madam,

Ref: In-Principal Approval received for Allotment of 29,76,000 warrants on 21st July, 2022 to promoter and others

Sub: Intimation of Allotment of 12,41,500 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each upon conversion of the Convertible Warrants allotted on preferential basis under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to above and in furtherance to our intimation for allotment of warrants dated 03rd August, 2022, this is to inform you that Warrant holders (i.e. Promoter, Promoter Group and Other) have exercised their rights for Conversion of the Warrants into Equity Shares.

Consequently, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on 15th October, 2022 has allotted 12,41,500 Equity Shares of face value of Re. 10/- each (with a premium of Rs. 88/- per Equity Share) pursuant to exercise of 12,41,500 Convertible Warrants.

These Equity Shares allotted on conversion of the Warrants, shall rank pari passu, in all respects with the existing Equity Shares.

Post the allotment of Equity Shares, the Paid Up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from INR 10,37,73,280/- (Rupees Ten Crore Thirty Seven Lacs Seventy Three Thousand Two Hundred Eighty only) to INR 11,61,88,280/- (Rupees Eleven Crore Sixty One Lacs Eighty Eight Thousand Two Hundred Eighty only).

The details required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR") read with SEBI circular No.