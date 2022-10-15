Advanced search
Priti International : Conversion

10/15/2022 | 10:13am EDT
Date: 15th October, 2022

To,

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Bandra (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400 051

Script Code: PRITI

Dear Sir/Madam,

Ref: In-Principal Approval received for Allotment of 29,76,000 warrants on 21st July, 2022 to promoter and others

Sub: Intimation of Allotment of 12,41,500 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each upon conversion of the Convertible Warrants allotted on preferential basis under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to above and in furtherance to our intimation for allotment of warrants dated 03rd August, 2022, this is to inform you that Warrant holders (i.e. Promoter, Promoter Group and Other) have exercised their rights for Conversion of the Warrants into Equity Shares.

Consequently, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on 15th October, 2022 has allotted 12,41,500 Equity Shares of face value of Re. 10/- each (with a premium of Rs. 88/- per Equity Share) pursuant to exercise of 12,41,500 Convertible Warrants.

These Equity Shares allotted on conversion of the Warrants, shall rank pari passu, in all respects with the existing Equity Shares.

Post the allotment of Equity Shares, the Paid Up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from INR 10,37,73,280/- (Rupees Ten Crore Thirty Seven Lacs Seventy Three Thousand Two Hundred Eighty only) to INR 11,61,88,280/- (Rupees Eleven Crore Sixty One Lacs Eighty Eight Thousand Two Hundred Eighty only).

The details required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR") read with SEBI circular No.

CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 with respect to the preferential allotment is enclosed as Annexure-A.

You are requested to kindly take a note of the same.

The meeting commenced at 5.00 PM and concluded at 6:30 PM

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For PRITI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

RASHI SHRIMAL

Digitally signed by

RASHI SHRIMAL Date: 2022.10.15 18:41:52 +05'30'

RASHI SHRIMAL

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer M: A60070

S. NO NAME OF INVESTOR

Annexure A

Issuance of Securities

Sr.

Particulars

Details

No.

1.

Type of securities

Equity Shares allotted on conversion of convertible warrants

proposed to be issued (viz.

equity shares, convertibles

etc.)

2.

Type of issuance (further

Preferential allotment

public

offering, rights

issue, depository receipts

(ADR/

GDR), qualified

institutions

placement,

preferential

allotment

etc.)

3.

Total number of

Total number of convertible share warrants converted into Equity -

securities proposed to be

12,41,500 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

issued or the total

amount for which the

securities will be issued

4. In case of preferential issue:

a. Names of the investors

  1. ABHISEK BHUTRA HUF
  2. AISHVARYA DADHEECH
  3. ANAND MUNDHRA
  4. ASHISH DILIP BHUTDA HUF
  5. ATUL NARAYAN HUF
  6. BHARAT JAYANTILAL SHAH HUF
  7. DILIP KESHRIMAL SANKLECHA
  8. EMERGING OPPORTUNITIES PRIVATE LIMITED
  9. EQUITY INTELLIGENCE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
  10. GAURAV BAJAJ
  11. GAURAV TIWARI
  12. GOPAL MUNDRA
  13. HARDIK SHAILESH KHARA

14 HIMESH NARAYAN HUF

  1. INDU MAHESHWARI
  2. JAGDISH PRASHAD SHARMA
    JAJODIA EQUITY ADVISORS SERVICES PRIVATE
  3. LIMITED
  4. JATIN DEEPAK VORA
  5. JETH MAL MOONDRA
  6. JITEN PRATAPRAI MATHURIA
  7. JITENDRA MEHTA
  8. KAMLA RATANCHAND SURANA
  9. KINCHIT SUNILKUMAR MEHTA
  10. MAHENDRA GIRDHARILAL
  11. MANISH KUMAR HUF
  12. MANOJ KUMAR SARDA
  13. MBRD INVESTMENT
  14. NEEPA N SHAH
  15. NEETA RAJESH DAGA
  16. NIKUNJ KAMAL JAISALMERIA
  17. NILANG KISHORE JAIN
  18. NIVEDITA BHORKAR
  19. OCULUS CAPITAL GROWTH FUND
  20. OM PRAKASH CHUGH
  21. PALASH GOYAL
  22. PG FOILS LTD
  23. PRANAV LOHIYA
  24. PRATIK BHUPENDRA KHARA
  25. RACHIT SANJAY TIBDIWAL
  26. RASHI SHRIMAL
  27. REKHA NAHAR
  28. ROHIT KUMAR SHARMA
  29. SHANKAR SHASHI SHARMA
  30. SHIV PRAKASH MODY HUF
  31. SHREYA PRATIK KHARA
  32. SREEMANT DUDHORIA
  33. SUJATA KULKARNI
  1. SWATI PRAGNESH JOSHI
  2. VICCO PRODUCTS(BOMBAY) PRIVATE LIMITED
  3. VIJAY KIMATRAI RAMANI
  4. YASH JITENDRA JAIN

b. Post allotment of

Outcome of the subscription:

securities - outcome of

No. of

the subscription, issue

S.

Name of the Investors

equity

price / allotted price (in

No.

shares

case of convertibles),

allotted

number of investors

1

ABHISEK BHUTRA HUF

60000

2

AISHVARYA DADHEECH

30000

3

ANAND MUNDHRA

20000

4

ASHISH DILIP BHUTDA HUF

25000

5

ATUL NARAYAN HUF

31250

6

BHARAT JAYANTILAL SHAH HUF

15000

7

DILIP KESHRIMAL SANKLECHA

75000

EMERGING OPPORTUNITIES PRIVATE

5000

8

LIMITED

EQUITY INTELLIGENCE INDIA PRIVATE

9

LIMITED

150000

10

GAURAV BAJAJ

5000

11

GAURAV TIWARI

5000

12

GOPAL MUNDRA

5000

13

HARDIK SHAILESH KHARA

7500

14

HIMESH NARAYAN HUF

31250

15

INDU MAHESHWARI

1000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Priti International Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 14:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
