Pritika Auto Industries Limited is a metal casting, forging and machining company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, assembling and distributing processors, forgers, converters, fabricators and assemblers. It is also an importer and exporter of metal alloys, castings, automobile parts, machine tools, tractor parts and all types of machinery, plant equipment, component, spares, tools, engineering goods and accessories including zigs and fixtures, bolts and nuts and screws of any size designed for motor vehicles. It provides components parts, such as chassis motors for buses, lorries, omnibuses, scooters, tractors and other allied products for automobiles industry.

