Private Equity Holding AG

PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG

(PEHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

EQS-Adhoc : Outlook Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021

03/02/2021 | 12:04pm EST
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures 
Outlook Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021 
02-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Outlook Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021 
Zug, March 2, 2021 
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) will publish the Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021, on March 8, 2021. Driven by 
several positive revaluations in the underlying portfolio and positive valuation adjustments of certain co-investments, 
first indications show an NAV uptick of approx. 10% and with this an exceptional monthly performance. The resulting 
financial year to date profit (April - February) will increase to ca. EUR 50m (vs. EUR 18.6m in 2019/2020 and EUR 20.2m 
in 2018/2019 for the same period). These figures are still preliminary and subject to change in the course of the 
finalisation of the February closing. 
*** 
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax 
optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio. 
For further information, please contact: 
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch 
Additional features: 
File: Outlook Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Private Equity Holding AG 
              Gotthardstr. 28 
              6302 Zug 
              Switzerland 
ISIN:         CH0006089921 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1172536 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1172536 02-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 12:03 ET (17:03 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 18,1 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2020 15,0 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net Debt 2020 55,7 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,87x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 143 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,57x
EV / Sales 2020 9,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Private Equity Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans Baumgartner Chairman
Martin Eberhard Independent Non-Executive Director
Petra Salesny Director
Fidelis M. Götz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG3.39%173
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG8.03%32 252
EQT AB16.44%27 669
MBB SE21.20%941
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA15.29%694
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG11.18%668
