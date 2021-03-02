EQS-Adhoc : Outlook Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Outlook Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021
02-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Outlook Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021
Zug, March 2, 2021
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) will publish the Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021, on March 8, 2021. Driven by
several positive revaluations in the underlying portfolio and positive valuation adjustments of certain co-investments,
first indications show an NAV uptick of approx. 10% and with this an exceptional monthly performance. The resulting
financial year to date profit (April - February) will increase to ca. EUR 50m (vs. EUR 18.6m in 2019/2020 and EUR 20.2m
in 2018/2019 for the same period). These figures are still preliminary and subject to change in the course of the
finalisation of the February closing.
***
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax
optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch
Additional features:
File: Outlook Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of ad hoc announcement
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1172536
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
=------------
1172536 02-March-2021 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 02, 2021 12:03 ET (17:03 GMT)