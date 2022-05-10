Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Private Equity Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEHN   CH0006089921

PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG

(PEHN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/09 11:30:14 am EDT
78.00 CHF   -2.50%
01:04aPRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2022 in Zug
EQ
01:03aPRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Invitation to the 25th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG
EQ
04/13PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
EQ
Private Equity Holding AG: Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2022 in Zug

05/10/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
Private Equity Holding AG: Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2022 in Zug

10-May-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2022 in Zug

NEWS RELEASE
Zug, May 10, 2022


Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the invitation for its 25th Annual General Meeting to be held on June 2, 2022, in Zug and the annual report for the financial year 2021/2022 on its website. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation in the course of the next days by mail.

The Board of Directors of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) proposes a distribution of CHF 2.00 per registered share (agenda item 4). The dividend will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings. Subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting, the distribution will be made as follows: June 8, 2022, is the ex date, June 9, 2022, is the record date and June 10, 2022, is the payment date of the distribution.
Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes a capital decrease by cancellation of 200'000 treasury shares.

The audited Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of March 31, 2022, amounts to EUR 153.42 (CHF 156.85); PEH reports a comprehensive income of EUR 85.1 million for the financial year.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,524,604 as of March 31, 2022. The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG?s net assets.





 

Additional features:


File: Annual report 2021/2022
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1347275

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1347275  10-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1347275&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 83,9 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
Net income 2021 82,8 M 87,2 M 87,2 M
Net Debt 2021 60,3 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,31x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 188 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Private Equity Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hans Baumgartner Chairman
Martin Eberhard Independent Non-Executive Director
Petra Salesny Director
Fidelis M. Götz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG-16.67%198
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-32.99%27 071
EQT AB (PUBL)-48.90%25 865
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-16.76%3 411
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-43.45%2 901
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-1.10%2 583