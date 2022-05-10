Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Private Equity Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEHN   CH0006089921

PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG

(PEHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/09 11:30:14 am EDT
78.00 CHF   -2.50%
01:04aPRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2022 in Zug
EQ
01:03aPRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Invitation to the 25th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG
EQ
04/13PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Private Equity Holding AG: Invitation to the 25th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG

05/10/2022 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Private Equity Holding AG: Invitation to the 25th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG

10.05.2022 / 07:00

To the shareholders of
Private Equity Holding AG, Zug

This is an unofficial translation of the German version that was sent to registered shareholders on May 10, 2022, and which can be downloaded from www.peh.ch.

Zug, May 10, 2022

Invitation to the 25th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG

Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2.00 pm

at the headquarter of Private Equity Holding AG, Gotthardstrasse 28, 6302 Zug

Unfortunately, the personal attendance of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on site is not intended. Based on Article 27 of the COVID-19 Ordinance 3, the Board of Directors has decided that shareholders can exercise their voting rights exclusively by issuing a written or electronic power of attorney to the independent proxy. This is possible with the enclosed reply form or electronically via the online platform developed by ShareCommService AG.

The Board of Directors would like to highlight that no event that can be attended by shareholders will take place at the General Meeting.

Agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors

1. Approval of the annual report, the IFRS financial statements and statutory annual financial statements for the financial year 2021/2022; acknowledgement of the auditor?s reports

After acknowledging the reports of the statutory auditors, the Board of Directors proposes to approve the annual report, the IFRS financial statements and statutory annual financial statements for the financial year 2021/2022.

2. Discharge of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes that discharge be granted to its members for the financial year 2021/2022.

3. Elections to the Board of Directors

3.1. Board of Directors

The term of the current Directors ends with this Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect the current members Dr. Hans Baumgart-ner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz for another one-year term ending at the next Annual General Meeting 2023.

3.1.1. Re-election of Dr. Hans Baumgartner to the Board of Directors and as Chairman

3.1.2. Re-election of Martin Eberhard to the Board of Directors

3.1.3. Re-election of Dr. Petra Salesny to the Board of Directors

3.1.4. Re-election of Fidelis Götz to the Board of Directors

3.2. Compensation Committee

The Board of Directors proposes to elect the following Board members to form the Compensation Committee for the period of one year (until the end of the AGM 2023):

3.2.1. Re-election of Martin Eberhard to the Compensation Committee

3.2.2. Re-election of Dr. Petra Salesny to the Compensation Committee

3.2.3. Re-election of Fidelis Götz to the Compensation Committee

3.3. Independent Proxy

The Board of Directors proposes to elect KBT Treuhand AG, Zurich, as an independent proxy for one year (until the end of the AGM 2023).

3.4. Election of the auditors

The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect KPMG AG, Zurich, as statutory auditors for another one-year term (until the end of the AGM 2023).

4. Appropriation of available earnings and dividend distribution

The Board of Directors proposes to make a distribution of CHF 2.00 per registered share, of which one half will be distributed from the capital contribution reserves and one half as ordinary dividend from voluntary retained earnings. The Company forgoes the distribution to treasury shares held at the time of the distribution.

If this proposal is approved, the total dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share will be distributed 50% as ordinary dividend from voluntary retained earnings, minus a Swiss withholding tax of 35%. The other 50% of the total dividend will be distributed from capital contribution reserves, the distribution of which is tax-privileged, as the capital contribution reserves can be distributed free of Swiss federal withholding tax and the distribution will not be subject to income tax for natural persons resident in Switzerland who hold shares as a private investment.

The board of Directors proposes the following appropriation of retained earnings; the statutory auditors have examined the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding the appropriation of retained earnings and confirmed the compliance with Swiss law and the articles of association.

CHF 1,000  
Net gain 35,518
Retained earnings 93,993
Total retained earnings 129,511
Allocation from capital contribution (reserves from capital contribution) in retained earnings1 2,525
Dividend distribution2 -5,050
- Thereof 50% from capital contribution reserves and 50% from retained earnings  
Balance to be carried forward2 126,986
 

1 For tax reasons a preceding reclassification is required from capital contribution reserves to free reserves before the distribution.

2 Based on 2,750,000 shares less 225,396 treasury shares held by the company as of March 31, 2022. The number of shares entitled for a dividend distribution may change due to transactions in treasury shares until the date of the dividend payment.

If the proposal of the Board of Directors is approved, the distribution will take place on June 10, 2022. The last trading day that entitles the recipient to receive the distribution is June 9, 2022. From June 8, 2022, the shares will trade ex-dividend.

5. Capital decrease by cancellation of registered shares

The Board of Directors proposes:

- The cancellation of 200,000 registered shares, each with a nominal value of CHF 6.00, that were acquired by the Company before March 31, 2022 and the corresponding reduction of the share capital by CHF 1,200,000 and of the reserve for treasury shares built in connection with the acquisition of these shares. For these shares, the reserve for treasury shares was built against the reserve from capital contributions.

- to assert that all claims by creditors are covered after the capital reduction pursuant to the special audit report by KPMG AG pursuant to Art. 732 Abs. 2 OR; and

- to amend art. 3 of the Articles of Association as follows:

6. Compensation of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes a total maximum amount of CHF 200,000 to be paid as compensation to the members of the Board of Directors for the period of one year (until the next AGM). If re-elected, Dr. Petra Salesny foregoes the compensation for her work as a member of the Board of Directors.

7. Compensation of the Delegate of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes an additional compensation to be paid to the Delegate responsible for the management of the Company. The proposed additional compensation shall not exceed a maximum amount of CHF 100,000 for the period of one year (until the next AGM).

8. Miscellaneous

Annual Report

The annual report 2021/2022, the IFRS financial statements and statutory financial statements are available for inspection at the registered office of the Company at Gotthardstrasse 28, 6302 Zug, Switzerland from May 10, 2022, Monday to Friday. The annual report is further available for download at the Company?s website (www.peh.ch). A hard copy can be requested at info@peh.ch or by calling +41 41 726 79 80.

Voting rights

Shareholders, who are registered with voting rights in the shareholders? registry of Private Equity Holding AG on the day the invitations are issued, are invited to vote at the Annual General Meeting. From the day the invitation to the Annual General Meeting is sent out until the day following the Annual General Meeting, no new entry in the shareholders? registry shall be made (Art. 6 par. 2 Articles of Association). Each share holds one vote. Shareholders who have sold their shares before the Annual General Meeting are no longer entitled to vote.

Reply form

All shareholders registered with voting rights in the share registry will receive a reply form along with the invitation to the General Meeting. Shareholders are kindly requested to return the completed and signed reply form by no later than Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 12:00 p.m. to the share registry: ShareCommService AG, Europastrasse 29, CH-8152 Glattbrugg, Fax: +41 44 809 58 59.

Proxy voting

As mentioned above, shareholders? physical participation in the General Meeting is not intended. This also applies to all shareholder representatives except for the independent proxy.

Shareholders wishing to cast their vote can be represented by the independent proxy, KBT Treuhand AG (Zurich), represented by Mr Reto Leemann, fiduciary, who acts as the independent proxy in accordance with article 689c of the Swiss Code of Obligations.

Unless otherwise instructed, the independent proxy will follow the proposals of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders also have the option to register on the online platform of the share registry (SiSVote) to provide the independent proxy with powers and instructions on how to exercise their voting rights until May 30, 2022, 11:59 pm.

Shareholders who are not yet registered on this online platform can open a personal SiSVote account using the access data provided in the enclosed form.

If you have further questions, please refer to the support section on the SiSVote homepage for the contact information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

 

Dr. Hans Baumgartner
Chairman



 
Additional features:

File: PEH AGM Invitation

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1347355

 
End of News EQS News Service

1347355  10.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1347355&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
01:04aPRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2022 in Zug
EQ
01:03aPRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Invitation to the 25th Annual General Meeting of the sharehold..
EQ
04/13PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Hold..
EQ
04/11PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2022
EQ
03/08PEH Net Asset Value Slumps MoM In February
MT
03/08PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG : Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2022
EQ
02/08PEH Net Asset Value Dips Nearly 3% in January
MT
02/08NAV : Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2022
EQ
01/11PRIVATE EQUITY : Profile January 2022 (English)
PU
01/11PEH's FY21 Net Asset Value Rises 58%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 83,9 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
Net income 2021 82,8 M 87,2 M 87,2 M
Net Debt 2021 60,3 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,31x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 188 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Private Equity Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hans Baumgartner Chairman
Martin Eberhard Independent Non-Executive Director
Petra Salesny Director
Fidelis M. Götz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG-16.67%198
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-32.99%27 071
EQT AB (PUBL)-48.90%25 865
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-16.76%3 411
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-43.45%2 901
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-1.10%2 583