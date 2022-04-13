Log in
EQ
EQ
MT
Private Equity Holding AG: Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG

04/13/2022

04/13/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Private Equity Holding AG: Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG

13-Apr-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, April 13, 2022

Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) announces that the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 2 per share to the AGM. The dividend will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings. Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes a capital decrease by cancellation of 200'000 treasury shares.

All four members of the Board of Directors - Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz - will stand for re-election at the AGM.

PEH will publish the invitation to its 25th AGM on May 10, 2022. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation by mail during the subsequent days. Pursuant to the Covid-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, we refrain from having shareholders attend the Annual General Meeting in person on site. Shareholders shall be represented at the Annual General Meeting exclusively by the independent proxy.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch




 

Additional features:


File: Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1327751

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1327751  13-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
