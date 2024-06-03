Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Private Equity Holding AG: Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors



Zug, June 3, 2024

Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG held on June 3, 2024 in Zug, the shareholders approved all the proposals by the Board of Directors.

Annual report, IFRS financial statements and statutory annual financial statements for the financial year 2023/2024; acknowledgement of the auditor’s reports

The shareholders approved the annual report, the IFRS financial statements and statutory annual financial statements for the financial year 2023/2024 (100.0%).

Discharge of the Board of Directors

The shareholders granted discharge to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2023/2024 (97.0%).

Elections to the Board of Directors

Board of Directors

The shareholders re-elected Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz for another one-year term ending at the next Annual General Meeting 2025:

Dr. Hans Baumgartner (90.6%)

Martin Eberhard (97.4%)

Dr. Petra Salesny (95.2%)

Fidelis Götz (98.7%)

Compensation Committee

The shareholders elected the following Board members to form the Compensation Committee for the period of one year (until the end of the AGM 2025):

Martin Eberhard (97.1%)

Dr. Petra Salesny (94.8%)

Fidelis Götz (98.7%)

Independent Proxy

The shareholders elected KBT Treuhand AG, Zurich, as an independent proxy for one year (until the end of the AGM 2025) (99.7%).

Election of the auditors

The shareholders elected PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, as statutory auditors for a one-year term (until the end of the AGM 2025) (94.0%).

Appropriation of retained earnings and repayment of capital contribution reserves.

The shareholders approved a distribution of CHF 1.00 per registered share, half as an ordinary dividend from retained earnings and half as a repayment of the capital contribution reserve (99.7%). The proposal by a shareholder to increase the payment to CHF 5.00 per share was declined (98.8% votes against).

Compensation of the Board of Directors

The shareholders approved a total maximum amount of CHF 200,000 to be paid as compensation to the members of the Board of Directors for the period of one year (until the next AGM, 97.9%).

The proposal by a shareholder to decrease the compensation by 50% was declined (98.9% votes against).

Dr. Petra Salesny foregoes the compensation for her work as a member of the Board of Directors.

Compensation of the Delegate of the Board of Directors

The shareholders approved an additional compensation to be paid to the Delegate responsible for the management of the Company. The proposed additional compensation shall not exceed a maximum amount of CHF 100,000 for the period of one year (until the next AGM, 98.0%).

Relocation of the registered office

The shareholders approved the relocation of the registered office of Private Equity Holding AG from Zug to Zurich (Bahnhofstrasse 13) (99.8%).

Amendment to the Articles of Association

Implementation capital band

The shareholders approved the implementation of a capital band (92.1%).

Share capital and shares

The shareholders approved amending Articles 3b and 5 of the Articles of Association (99.7%).

Annual General Meeting and announcements

The shareholders approved amending Articles 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15 and 35 of the Articles of Association (92.9%).

Board of Directors

The shareholders approved amending Articles 17, 20 and 24 of the Articles of Association (99.8%).

