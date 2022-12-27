AEON Biopharma and Priveterra Acquisition Corp. Announce Filing of S-4 Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple debilitating medical conditions, and Priveterra Acquisition Corp., (Nasdaq: PMGM) (Priveterra), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the filing of Form S-4 Registration Statement (“S-4”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regarding the recently announced business combination between the two companies.

To learn more about AEON and the development of its uniquely positioned therapeutic neurotoxin, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for the treatment of debilitating medical conditions with an initial focus on the neurology and gastroenterology markets. The Company is dedicated to innovation in the rapidly expanding therapeutic botulinum toxin market and believes its therapeutic-only focus will allow AEON to advance safe and effective treatment options to patients, while delivering differentiated economics to payors and physicians. The Company continues to evaluate additional therapeutic indications for development based on a comprehensive product assessment process designed to identify those indications where it believes ABP-450 can attain clinical, regulatory, and commercial success. More information about AEON can be found at www.aeonbiopharma.com.

Pending Merger with Priveterra Acquisition Corp.

On December 13, 2022, AEON and Priveterra, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), announced entering into a definitive business combination agreement relating to a business combination that would result in AEON becoming a public company upon the closing of the proposed merger. The Boards of Directors of both AEON and Priveterra have approved the proposed merger, which is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to the approval by Priveterra’s shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions.

About Priveterra Acquisition Corp.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PMGM) is a blank-check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in life sciences. Priveterra is sponsored by Robert Palmisano and Priveterra Capital, LLC.

