Privia Health : Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K

Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution
The following is a statement of the expenses incurred or expected to be incurred, other than underwriting discounts and commissions, to be paid solely by Privia Health Group, Inc., in connection with the issuance and distribution of the securities being registered hereby. All expenses other than the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee are estimates.
|
|
Amount to Be Paid
|
Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee
|
$
|
14,891
|
Printing fees
|
115,000
|
Legal fees and expenses (including Blue Sky fees)
|
785,000
|
Trustee fees
|
-
|
Rating Agency fees
|
-
|
Accounting fees and expenses
|
200,000
|
Miscellaneous
|
7,509
|
TOTAL
|
$
|
1,122,400
II-1
Disclaimer
Privia Health Group Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 21:21:44 UTC.