  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Privia Health Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRVA   US74276R1023

PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP, INC.

(PRVA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
22.82 USD   -3.67%
04:22pPrivia Health : Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
04:06pPrivia Health Group, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/17Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Decline Premarket Thursday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Privia Health : Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K

11/21/2022 | 04:22pm EST
Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution
The following is a statement of the expenses incurred or expected to be incurred, other than underwriting discounts and commissions, to be paid solely by Privia Health Group, Inc., in connection with the issuance and distribution of the securities being registered hereby. All expenses other than the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee are estimates.
Amount to Be Paid
Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee $ 14,891
Printing fees 115,000
Legal fees and expenses (including Blue Sky fees) 785,000
Trustee fees -
Rating Agency fees -
Accounting fees and expenses 200,000
Miscellaneous 7,509
TOTAL
$ 1,122,400
II-1

Attachments

Disclaimer

Privia Health Group Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 21:21:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 326 M - -
Net income 2022 -23,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -113x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 708 M 2 708 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 90,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,69 $
Average target price 42,55 $
Spread / Average Target 79,6%
Managers and Directors
Matthew Shawn Morris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Parth Mehrotra President & Chief Operating Officer
David Mountcastle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David P. King Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Fernandez Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP, INC.-8.43%2 708
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.63%127 915
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-10.45%65 047
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY41.88%20 673
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-26.74%20 394
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-15.37%16 675