Privia Health : Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K

Information Relating to Part II, Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution

The following is a statement of the expenses incurred or expected to be incurred, other than underwriting discounts and commissions, to be paid solely by Privia Health Group, Inc., in connection with the issuance and distribution of the securities being registered hereby. All expenses other than the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee are estimates.

Amount to Be Paid Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee $ 14,891 Printing fees 115,000 Legal fees and expenses (including Blue Sky fees) 785,000 Trustee fees - Rating Agency fees - Accounting fees and expenses 200,000 Miscellaneous 7,509 TOTAL $ 1,122,400

II-1