Privia Health : Named in Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies List

ARLINGTON, VA - November 11, 2021- Inc.announced its first annual Best-Led Companies list, an exciting data-driven 12-point measure of management excellence identifying the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. The final list, which includes Privia HealthGroup, Inc.(Nasdaq: PRVA), recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

To be considered, each company completed an application answering questions about its performance, executive team, and leadership. Applicants were then analyzed via an algorithm that identified the very best companies according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

"We're extremely proud to be recognized among Inc.'s Best-Led Companies for 2021," said Privia Health CEO Shawn Morris. "Our mission to transform the healthcare industry by empowering physicians, enhancing the patient experience, and driving better outcomes truly resonates with all types of providers and the organizations that fund healthcare. None of this is possible without strong leadership and a diverse group of employees we are fortunate to have at Privia."

In the last eighteen months, Privia has:

Completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock market.

Generated more than $1.3 Billion in Practice Collections in 2020.

Demonstrated significant success in transitioning to value-based care with, for example, Privia Health's Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) delivering shared savings of $86.5 million through the Medicare Shared Savings Program ("MSSP") in 2020.

Expanded its healthcare provider partner base to over 2,800 in six states and the District of Columbia.

Increased its national presence with new market entries in California and West Texas totaling more than 430 new providers.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies/2021.

The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

