Pro-Dex, Inc. Discusses 2022 Goals and Third Quarter Results with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) ("the Company"), a company that specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. CEO of the Company, Richard Van Kirk, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's current projects. "Pro-Dex, Inc. has been around for about 40 years, and we handle design, manufacturing, packaging, FDA submittals, engineering services - anything a customer might ask for in the medical device space," explained Van Kirk.

"What are your thoughts on the Company's third quarter results?," asked Copley. "I am pleased with the results," shared Van Kirk, adding that despite a slight drop in topline revenues the Company was able to work through a number of supply chain issues. "The customers were satisfied, and that was the main goal," he added. "Anytime we can take care of our customers, I think we're doing a good job."

"What are the biggest challenges facing Pro-Dex, Inc. now?," asked Van Kirk. "A small component can hold up thousands of dollars of shipments," said Van Kirk, noting supply chain issues and inflation. "Working through that, keeping customers satisfied is a challenge," explained Van Kirk.

"We have also purchased an additional building to double our capacity," continued Van Kirk. "It is physically ready, and we are building products there, but we are currently going through the validation and approval stage," he said. "However, everyone is working very hard and we are still moving everything forward, so we will get through that."

To close the interview, Van Kirk shared his continued enthusiasm for the Company's goals and current strategies as they overcome outside challenges, while continuing to diversify and expand their pipeline of products.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also manufactures and sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, (including, but not limited to, future sale of products and the ability to navigate future supply chain challenges), as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

