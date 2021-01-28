Pro Kapital Grupp : Bonds Listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

January 28, 2021

Pro Kapital Group's unsecured bonds are officially listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as of 27th of January 2021. The total size of the unsecured bond issue is EUR 9.685 million. The annual coupon rate is 8% and the bonds will mature on October 31, 2024.

As one of the oldest and largest real estate developers in the Baltics, we have been listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange since 2012. By listing the bonds Baltic Bond List we want to offer investors additional flexibility in trading bonds.