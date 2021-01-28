Log in
PRO KAPITAL GRUPP

PRO KAPITAL GRUPP

(PKG1T)
  Report
Pro Kapital Grupp : Bonds Listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

01/28/2021 | 08:52am EST
January 28, 2021

Pro Kapital Group's unsecured bonds are officially listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as of 27th of January 2021. The total size of the unsecured bond issue is EUR 9.685 million. The annual coupon rate is 8% and the bonds will mature on October 31, 2024.

As one of the oldest and largest real estate developers in the Baltics, we have been listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange since 2012. By listing the bonds Baltic Bond List we want to offer investors additional flexibility in trading bonds.

Disclaimer

Pro Kapital Grupp AS published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 13:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 53,6 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net income 2020 9,38 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,06x
Yield 2020 2,90%
Capitalization 39,1 M 47,3 M 47,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart PRO KAPITAL GRUPP
Duration : Period :
Pro Kapital Grupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,04 €
Last Close Price 0,69 €
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 196%
Spread / Lowest Target 196%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Vittorio Michelozzi Chief Executive Officer
Emanuele Bozzone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Allan Remmelkoor Chief Operating Officer
Angelika Annus Chief Financial Officer
Petri Altti Sakari Olkinuora Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRO KAPITAL GRUPP-1.43%47
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.10%40 596
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.86%35 924
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.75%30 356
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-6.34%28 054
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.52%26 528
