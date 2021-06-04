Financials lift Aussie stocks to all-time high for third day on GDP data boost

* Financial stock close at highest since Nov. 2017
* Miners snap six-day winning streak
* Energy stocks 8.5% weekly jump
June 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit a record high on
Friday for a third straight session, as banking stocks extended
a rally following the country's better-than-expected economic
growth data released earlier this week.
The S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.5% higher at 7,295.4 after
hitting a record 7,300 mark earlier. The benchmark posted a 1.6%
weekly gain.
Financials extended gains and hit their highest
since Nov. 10, 2017, as forecast-beating first-quarter gross
domestic product data and accomodative monetary policy from the
country's central bank supported sentiment.
"When things are looking good, money is pouring into those
Australian financial stocks... Because we are not seeing any
massive changes from central banks, its almost like giving a
green light for stocks to move to the top-side," said Nick
Twidale, chief executive officer - APAC at FP Markets.
All of the "Big Four" banks ended higher, gaining between
1.3% and 1.5%.
Robust data has also helped offset investor concerns after a
fresh spike in COVID-19 infections in Australia's second-most
populous state Victoria, where authorities have detected the
highly infectious Delta COVID-19 virus variant.
Export-focused healthcare companies, which benefit
from a stronger U.S. dollar, added 1.4%, as the greenback was
perched at multi-weeks highs.
Sector heavyweight CSL rose 1.5%, while Pro Medicus
ended at a record high.
Sentiment was also boosted by better-than-expected U.S.
weekly employment data.
Energy stocks closed 8.5% higher for the week and
marked their fourth consecutive session of gains, as crude
prices remained largely elevated.
Miners snapped a six-day rally to close 1.9% lower,
weighed down by falling copper prices.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 0.5%
higher at 12,496.27.
Dairy producers a2 Milk Company and Synlait Milk
notched their best week in months after China, their
top market, eased policy allowing married Chinese couples to
have up to three children from existing two.
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)