2024 continues to develop positively and during the second quarter we have had solid growth, good profitability and a strong cash flow.

Recurring contracted revenues continue to increase as well as gross margins. In general, we are seeing increased demand in most of our markets, partly because of a more stable macroeconomic situation, but mainly driven by our customers' need to continue to digitalise their operations, strengthen cybersecurity and increase the use of artificial intelligence.

Higher growth in the quarter

Revenue increased during the quarter to SEK 1,272 million (1,202), corresponding to growth of 5.8 per cent, of which 5.5 per cent was organic. The services business continues to develop positively, with organic growth of 2.8 per cent in the quarter thanks to a good increase in sales of cloud and support services, offset by lower sales of consulting services.

New cloud service agreements were signed amounting to SEK 134 million (116) and recurring revenue from contracted cloud and support services increased by 5.4 per cent to an annual rate of SEK 1,771 million (1,679).

The systems business also continued to develop positively with good growth. We are seeing increased demand in all our markets, with a number of substantial deals in Business Unit Central and Business Unit Nordics & Baltics contributing to the strong quarter.

Continued strong profitability development

Proact continues to show improved profitability. Adjusted EBITA increased by 19 per cent to SEK 97 million (81) in the second quarter, corresponding to a margin of 7.6 per cent (6.8). The improved profitability is mainly driven by the gross margin, which increased to

25.2 per cent (22.6) during the quarter - an effect of internal efficiency improvements and better scalability in cloud service delivery. The positive development in earnings is also reflected in our cash flow from operating activities, which amounted to SEK 130 million (129) during the quarter.

Our financial position is thus very strong, and the Board of Directors has today decided to continue to acquire own shares in accordance with the decision taken by the AGM in May.