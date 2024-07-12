Q2
Interim Report January - June 2024
Strengthened profitability and increased focus on cybersecurity
April - June 2024
- Revenues increased by 5.8 per cent to SEK 1,2719.9 million (1,201.7).
- Adjusted EBITA increased by 18.8 per cent and amounted to SEK 96.7 million (81.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.6 per cent (6.8).
- Earnings before tax amounted to SEK 75.9 million (34.4).
- Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 56.9 million (28.7).
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.13 (1.05).
- New contracts relating to cloud services worth SEK 133.8 million (115.6) were contracted, an increase by 15.7 per cent.
- Recurring revenues (revenues from cloud and support services) amounted to SEK 442.6 million (419.8), corresponding to an annualised rate of SEK 1,770.5 million (1,679.4) and an increase of 5.4 per cent.
January - June 2024
- Revenues increased by 1.7 per cent to SEK 2,463.2 million (2,422.0).
- Adjusted EBITA increased by 38.4 per cent and amounted to SEK
- million (138.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of
- per cent (5.7).
- Earnings before tax amounted to SEK 152.1 million (71.8).
- Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 117.6 million (56.6).
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.37 (2.06).
- New contracts relating to cloud services worth SEK 316.5 million (232.2) were contracted, an increase by 36.3 per cent.
- Recurring revenues (revenues from cloud and support services) amounted to SEK 884.2 million (818.9), an increase of 8.0 per cent.
- On July 12, the Board of Directors decided to launch a share buy- back program during the third quarter 2024, in accordance with the decision taken by the AGM in May.
Financial summary
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Rolling 12
Jan-Dec
Amounts in SEK million
2024
2023
2024
2023
months
2023
Total Revenues
1,271.9
1,201.7
2,463.2
2,422.0
4,888.5
4,847.3
Growth, %
5.8
4.2
1.7
9.2
-1.5
1.9
of which currency rate effects, %
0.6
4.5
0.6
4.1
2.1
3.8
of which effects from acquisitions and divestments, %
-0.3
1.9
-0.2
2.2
-2.5
0.5
Organic growth, %¹
5.5
-2.2
1.3
2.9
-1.0
-2.3
Adjusted EBITA²
96.7
81.4
191.2
138.2
355.1
302.1
Adjusted EBITA margin, %
7.6
6.8
7.8
5.7
7.3
6.2
Operating profit (EBIT)
82.8
47.9
163.6
91.0
302.4
229.8
Operating margin (EBIT), %
6.5
4.0
6.6
3.8
6.2
4.7
Earnings before tax
75.9
34.4
152.1
71.8
298.3
218.3
Net Margin, %
6.0
2.9
6.2
3.0
6.1
4.5
Earnings after tax
56.9
28.7
117.6
56.6
234.0
173.1
Profit Margin, %
4.5
2.4
4.8
2.3
4.8
3.6
Earnings per share (outstanding shares), SEK³
2.13
1.05
4.37
2.06
8.57
6.29
Return on capital employed, %⁴
-
-
-
-
20.6
16.3
Cash flow from operations
130.3
128.9
234.0
159.0
607.1
532.0
- Organic growth refers to growth excluding currency rate effects and acquired and divested companies.
- EBITA before items affecting comparability.
- Proact has long-termperformance-based share programs that could result in dilution of maximum 2.30 per cent. The company has bought back own shares which affects the key ratios above.
- Calculated only for full year and rolling 12 months
About Proact
Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with a focus on cloud services and data centre solutions. We help our customers to store,connect, protect, secure and drive value through their data whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency.
We have completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4 000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1 200 people in 12 countries in Europe and in North America.
Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ) was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT).
Proact
1
Interim Report January - June 2024
Comments from the CEO of Proact
"A positive quarter with both growth and increased profitability."
2024 continues to develop positively and during the second quarter we have had solid growth, good profitability and a strong cash flow.
Recurring contracted revenues continue to increase as well as gross margins. In general, we are seeing increased demand in most of our markets, partly because of a more stable macroeconomic situation, but mainly driven by our customers' need to continue to digitalise their operations, strengthen cybersecurity and increase the use of artificial intelligence.
Higher growth in the quarter
Revenue increased during the quarter to SEK 1,272 million (1,202), corresponding to growth of 5.8 per cent, of which 5.5 per cent was organic. The services business continues to develop positively, with organic growth of 2.8 per cent in the quarter thanks to a good increase in sales of cloud and support services, offset by lower sales of consulting services.
New cloud service agreements were signed amounting to SEK 134 million (116) and recurring revenue from contracted cloud and support services increased by 5.4 per cent to an annual rate of SEK 1,771 million (1,679).
The systems business also continued to develop positively with good growth. We are seeing increased demand in all our markets, with a number of substantial deals in Business Unit Central and Business Unit Nordics & Baltics contributing to the strong quarter.
Continued strong profitability development
Proact continues to show improved profitability. Adjusted EBITA increased by 19 per cent to SEK 97 million (81) in the second quarter, corresponding to a margin of 7.6 per cent (6.8). The improved profitability is mainly driven by the gross margin, which increased to
25.2 per cent (22.6) during the quarter - an effect of internal efficiency improvements and better scalability in cloud service delivery. The positive development in earnings is also reflected in our cash flow from operating activities, which amounted to SEK 130 million (129) during the quarter.
Our financial position is thus very strong, and the Board of Directors has today decided to continue to acquire own shares in accordance with the decision taken by the AGM in May.
Increased focus on security and cloud solutions
Cybersecurity continues to be a prioritised area for both us and our customers. In April, it was announced that Proact became the world's first partner to NetApp to deliver their new security services, further strengthening our position in cybersecurity.
There are constant changes in cybersecurity legislation. With the EU implementing a directive aimed at increasing information and cybersecurity protection in organisations providing essential and digital services to the society. A wider range of sectors are affected, including most of the public sector. In addition, for the financial sector, a new EU regulation will enter into force next year to ensure that financial organisations have put in place the necessary safeguards to address cyber threats and other IT risks. These new regulations will be further drivers of growth in the markets where Proact's expertise and services are in demand.
Focused strategy addressing macro trends
The major macro trends continue to provide us with favourable conditions, both in the short and long term. There is a great demand for digitalisation, which is becoming more and more business critical. The volumes of critical data are increasing rapidly, as are the demands for safe and secure data management in the cloud. We are optimistic about the market development and our ability to meet customer needs of hybrid cloud solutions, security and AI.
Our strategy is clear and Proact is well positioned to support our customers in an increasingly complex digital world. We see good opportunities to continue to grow organically, both with our existing customers but also by winning new ones. With a solid financial position and strong cash flow, we also see the possibility of complementary acquisitions in existing markets in Europe when the opportunity arises.
Solna 12 July 2024
Jonas Hasselberg,
CEO
Proact
2
Interim Report January - June 2024
The Group's development April-June
Revenues and result
For the second quarter, total revenues amounted to SEK 1,271.9 million (1,201.7), an increase by 5.8 per cent. Currency rate effects affected positively by 0.6 per cent, and acquisitions and divestments affected negatively by 0.3 per cent. Organically, revenues increased by 5.5 per cent.
System revenues increased by 8.2 per cent to SEK 717.3 million (663.1) and organically they increased by 7.8 per cent, compared to the same period previous year, primarily due to continued good demands for systems solutions.
Service revenues increased by 3.1 per cent to SEK 553.6 million (537.2) and the organic growth was 2.8 per cent, a result of good demand for support and cloud services both in the current and previous quarters. Service revenues accounted for 43.5 per cent (44.7) of the company´s total revenues for the quarter.
New contracts relating to cloud services worth SEK 133.8 million (115.6) were contracted during the quarter. The contracts normally have a term of three to five years. Total revenues from cloud services increased by 5.5 per cent and amounted to SEK 286.1 million (271.1). Organically they increased by 4.7 per cent. Recurring revenues, revenues from cloud and support services, amounted to SEK 442.6 million (419.8), corresponding to an annualised rate of SEK 1,770.5
million (1,679.4). This corresponds to an increase of 5.4 per cent in the quarter, of which the organic increase was 5.1 per cent.
The gross margin after depreciation increased in the quarter, compared to the same period previous year, and amounted to 25.2 per cent (22.6), as a result of a slightly higher margin in the system business. The gross margin in the services business increased as a result of continued efficiencies.
Sales and administration expenses increased organically by 16.6 per cent versus relatively low costs in the comparison period. The increase in general is primarily linked to investments in sale capacity and to higher sales costs in the quarter.
Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 96.7 million (81.4), an increase with 18.8 per cent compared to the same period previous year, as a result of higher gross margins in both the system and services businesses. EBITA margin increased to 7.6 per cent (6.8). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 75.9 million (34.4).
Proact reports items affecting comparability separately to show the development in the underlying business. Items affecting comparability refer to items that are non-recurring and are not part of the ordinary business. During the second quarter of 2024, non- recurring items amounted to SEK 0.0 million (19.6).
Revenues
SEK m
SEK m
1,500
5,000
1,125
3,750
750
2,500
375
1,250
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
0
Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4
Services revenues
System revenues
Other revenue
Revenues rolling 12 months
SEK m
Recurring Revenues
SEK m
SEK m
450
2,000
400
1,800
350
1,600
300
1,400
1,200
250
1,000
200
800
150
600
100
400
50
200
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
0
Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4
Recurring Revenues per quarter
Recurring Revenues annualised rate
Adjusted EBITA
SEK m
SEK m
120
420
100
350
80
280
60
210
40
140
20
70
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
0
Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Adjusted EBITA per quarter
Adjusted EBITA per quarter rolling 12 months
Earnings per share, and return on equity 12 months, %
SEK
%
9
32%
7
24%
5
16%
2
8%
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
0%
Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4 Q1Q2Q3Q4
Earnings per share
Return on equity
Proact
3
Interim Report January - June 2024
The Group's development January-June
Revenues and result
During the first six months, total revenues amounted to SEK 2,463.2 million (2,422.0), an increase by 1.7 per cent. Currency rate changes affected the revenue positively by 0.6 per cent, and acquisitions and divestments affected positively by 0.2 per cent. Organically, revenues increased by 1.3 per cent.
System revenues slightly decreased by 0.5 per cent to SEK 1,355.5 million (1,362.5) and organically they decreased by 0.8 per cent.
Service revenues increased by 4.5 per cent to SEK 1,104.1 million (1,056.5) and the organic increase was 4.0 per cent. Service revenues accounted for 44.8 per cent (43.6) of the company´s total revenues for the first six months.
New contracts relating to cloud services worth SEK 316.5 million (232.2) were contracted during the first six months. The contracts normally have a term of three to five years. Total revenues from cloud services increased by 7.8 per cent and amounted to SEK 574.3 million (532.9). Organically they increased by 6.7 per cent.
The gross margin increased during the first six months, compared to the same period previous year, driven by the positively development within the services business,
Sales and administration expenses increased organically by 8.8 per cent, primarily due to increased sales costs.
Adjusted EBITA increased by 38.4 per cent compared to the same period previous year and amounted to SEK 191.2 million (138.2) as a result of a higher gross margin. Adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 7.8 per cent (5.7).
Profit before tax amounted to SEK 152.1 million (71.8), where the financial net was positively.
Revenue by industry
Amounts in
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Rolling 12
Jan-Dec
SEK million
2024
2023
2024
2023
months
2023
Telecom
117.9
112.1
205.7
187.5
374.3
356.1
Bank, Finance
107.5
84.3
221.2
147.9
367.0
293.7
Energy
110.1
50.4
185.3
153.2
298.1
266.0
Manufacturing
144.4
152.2
279.4
282.9
528.5
532.0
Media
26.0
29.1
57.1
59.8
125.6
128.3
Services
236.1
215.9
467.2
457.4
997.5
987.7
Public sector
350.6
407.1
707.1
757.4
1,520.0
1,570.3
Other
179.4
150.7
340.3
375.8
677.6
713.2
Total revenue
1,271.9
1,201.7
2,463.2
2,422.0
4,888.5
4,847.3
During the first six months, non-recurring items amounted to SEK 0.0 million (19.6).
Apr-Jun
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Rolling 12
Jan-Dec
Amounts in SEK million
2024
2023
2024
2023
months
2023
Total Revenues
1,271.9
1,201.7
2,463.2
2,422.0
4,888.5
4,847.3
Cost of goods and services sold,
excl. amortisations and depreciations
-913.0
-889.7
-1,759.5
-1,805.9
-3,551.2
-3,597.6
Gross profit excl. amortisations and depreciations
358.9
312.0
703.7
616.1
1,337.3
1,249.7
Gross margin excl. amortisations and depreciations, %
28.2
26.0
28.6
25.4
27.4
25.8
Operational expenses, excl. amortisations and depreciations
-222.3
-187.2
-432.8
-391.6
-816.4
-775.2
Adjusted EBITDA¹
136.7
124.8
270.9
224.3
521.2
474.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %
10.7
10.4
11.0
9.3
10.7
9.8
Depreciations and write-downs of tangible assets
-40.0
-43.4
-79.7
-86.3
-165.9
-172.4
Adjusted EBITA¹
96.7
81.4
191.2
138.2
355.1
302.1
Adjusted EBITA margin, %
7.6
6.8
7.8
5.7
7.3
6.2
Amortizations and write-downs of intangible assets
-13.9
-13.9
-27.5
-27.6
-55.6
-55.7
Items affecting comparability in EBITA
-
-19.6
-
-19.6
2.9
-16.7
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
82.8
47.9
163.6
91.0
302.4
229.8
Operating margin (EBIT), %
6.5
4.0
6.6
3.8
6.2
4.7
1) EBITDA and EBITA before items affecting comparability
Proact
4
Interim Report January - June 2024
Cash flow
April - June
Cash flow for the quarter was SEK 15.3 million (-77.6), of which SEK
130.3 million (128.9) from operating activities. Cash flow from changes in working capital amounted to SEK 20.0 million (42.7).
The cash flow from investment activities was SEK -6.1 million (-9.2) and cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK -108.9 million (-197.3), primarily affected by dividends paid of SEK 54.0 million (50.8) and amortisation of leasing liabilities of SEK 49.7 million (33.0).
January - June
Cash flow for the first six months was SEK 56.4 million (-80.4) of which SEK 234.0 million (159.0) from operating activities. Cash flow from changes in working capital amounted to SEK 4.9 million (-17.5). Cash flow from investing activities amounted to SEK -16.7 million (-32.7) and cash flow from financing activities was SEK -161.0 million (-206.7) which consisted of dividend payments of SEK 54.0 million (50.8), amortisations of leasing liabilities of SEK 68.9 million (49.3) and buy- back of own shares with SEK 30.6 million (0.0).
Investments
During the first six months 2024, SEK 19.2 million (10.1) has been invested in fixed assets, of which SEK 6.6 million (4.0) in Proact Finance for customer deliveries.
Financial position
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 615.6 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to SEK 442.9 million previous year. Of the total bank overdraft facility of SEK 159.1 million, none was utilised. Bank loans amounted to SEK 227.0 million and relate partly to a three-year credit facility of EUR 20 million from Svensk Exportkredit (Swedish Export Credit Corporation), and to a three-year revolving credit facility that Proact signed during the third quarter of 2021. The facility amounts to a total of SEK 600 million, of which SEK 0.0 million was utilized as of June 30, 2024, and it has been extended by a maximum of two years, which means that it runs until the third quarter of 2026.
Investments in IT equipment for the cloud operations are financed through leasing agreements.
The Group's equity ratio at the end of the period was 25.4 per cent (23.2).
Net debt
Jun 30
Mar 31
Jun 30
Mar 31
Amounts in SEK million
2024
2024
2023
2023
Cash and cash equivalents
615.6
606.1
442.9
501.1
Bank overdraft facilities
-
-
-
-
Liabilities to credit institutions, excl. liabilities
related to financial leasing
-227.0
-231.2
-361.5
-453.8
Net cash (+)/Net debt (-)
excl. financial leasing
388.6
375.0
81.4
47.3
Financial leasing liabilities
-266.2
-262.3
-280.0
-296.6
Net cash (+)/Net debt (-)
incl. financial leasing
122.4
112.7
-198.6
-249.2
Unutilized bank overdraft facility
159.1
159.1
155.0
164.4
Total bank overdraft facility
159.1
159.1
155.0
164.4
Income tax
The Group's tax expense includes the sum of current tax and deferred tax calculated based on current tax rates in each country. The reported tax expense for the first six month amounted to SEK 34,5 million (15.2), corresponding to an efficient tax rate of 22.7 per cent (21.2).
Buy-back of own shares
The Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024, authorized the Board to acquire up to 10 percent of the company's shares until the next Annual General Meeting. As of June 30, 2024, no shares have been acquired within this authorization.
As of June 30, 2024, the company held 1,003,039 shares in own repository, which corresponds to 3.6 per cent of the total number of shares.
Employees
The company had 1,162 employees (1,221) as of June 30, 2024.
Parent Company in brief
The Parent Company's total revenues for the period amounted to SEK
77.6 million (77.1). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 22.5 million (69.5).
The Parent Company's liabilities in a joint group currency account
amounted to SEK 482.2 million (392.3) as of 30 June 2024.
At the end of the period, the number of employees in the parent company totalled 23 (21).
The Parent Company's operations have remained unchanged during the period. There have been no significant transactions with related parties.
Proact
5
Interim Report January - June 2024
Business Units
Nordic & Baltics
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia (divested August 28, 2023), Lithuania (divested August 28, 2023), Norway, Sweden,
and the US
Net sales
51%
Jan-Jun 2024
Revenues and result
April - June
In Nordic & Baltics, revenues were in line with the same period last year for, and organically revenues increased by 0.3 per cent, where the difference is due to exchange rate effects and the divestiture of the Lithuanian subsidiary, divested August 28, 2023. System revenues decreased by 3.5 per cent and organically by 3.6 per cent, compared with a strong comparison period. Service revenues increased by 8.7 per cent and organically by 9.5 per cent, with good growth in support and cloud service business.
Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 57.7 million (56.2) and the EBITA margin was 8.9 per cent (8.7) for the quarter.
January - June
In Nordic & Baltics, revenues decreased by 2.5 per cent during the year and organically by 2.1 per cent. System revenues decreased by
7.5 per cent and organically by 7.3 per cent, compared to a strong comparison period. Service revenues increased by 9.3 per cent and organically by 10.3 per cent, with good demand primarily within the support and cloud segments.
Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 123.1 million (98.0) and the EBITA margin was 9.9 per cent (7.7) for the first six months. In Nordic & Baltics, EBITA and EBITA margin developed positively due to higher gross margins.
Apr-JunApr-Jun
Change,
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Change,
Rolling 12
Jan-Dec
Amounts in SEK million
2024
2023
%
2024
2023
%
months
2023
System revenues
440.2
456.4
-3.5
830.5
898.2
-7.5
1,772.8
1,840.5
Service revenues
208.5
191.7
8.7
414.2
379.0
9.3
810.6
775.4
of which support revenue
100.5
87.8
14.4
196.6
169.9
15.7
381.9
355.2
of which revenue from cloud services
61.9
56.1
10.3
124.7
113.3
10.0
249.3
237.9
of which consulting revenue
46.1
47.9
-3.8
92.9
95.8
-3.0
179.4
182.3
Other
0.4
0.7
-41.1
2.0
1.9
6.4
3.5
3.3
Total Revenues
649.1
648.8
0.0
1,246.8
1,279.1
-2.5
2,586.9
2,619.3
Adjusted EBITA
57.7
56.2
2.7
123.1
98.0
25.6
231.9
206.9
EBITA margin, %
8.9
8.7
9.9
7.7
9.0
7.9
Revenues
SEK m
SEK m
800
3,200
600
2,400
400
1,600
200
800
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
0
Q1 Q2Q3Q4
Q1 Q2Q3Q4
Q1 Q2Q3Q4
Q1 Q2Q3Q4
Q1 Q2Q3Q4
Revenues per quarter
Revenues rolling 12 months
Adjusted EBITA
SEK m
SEK m
75
250
60
200
45
150
30
100
15
50
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
0
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Profit per quarter
Profit rolling 12 months
Proact
6
Interim Report January - June 2024
UK United Kingdom
Net sales
15%
Jan-Jun 2024
Revenues and result
April - June
In UK, revenues decreased by 2.3 per cent during the quarter and organically by 4.7 per cent, where the difference is due to currency rate effects. System revenues decreased by 2.4 per cent and organically by 4.7 per cent, to some extent due to longer sales cycles. Service revenues decreased by 2.3 per cent, and organically by 4.6 per cent.
Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 12.3 million (9.0) and the EBITA margin was 6.9 per cent (4.9) for the quarter. Both EBITA and EBITA margin increased due to higher gross margins.
January - June
In UK, revenues increased by 6.5 per cent during the first six months, and organically by 3.3 per cent, where the difference is due to currency rate effects. System revenues increased by 11.3 per cent and organically by 7.9 per cent. Service revenues increased by 2.6 per cent and decreased organically by 0.5 per cent, with cloud services showing good growth.
Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 20.1 million (13.3) and the EBITA
margin was 5.5 per cent (3.9) during the first six month. Both EBITA and the EBITA margin were positively affected higher gross margins compared to previous year.
Apr-JunApr-Jun
Change,
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Change,
Rolling 12
Jan-Dec
Amounts in SEK million
2024
2023
%
2024
2023
%
months
2023
System revenues
84.0
86.0
-2.4
172.1
154.6
11.3
299.8
282.3
Service revenues
94.3
96.6
-2.3
190.1
185.2
2.6
384.3
379.4
of which support revenue
21.4
27.2
-21.3
45.7
49.9
-8.4
102.3
106.5
of which revenue from cloud services
63.6
60.2
5.7
126.0
115.7
8.9
249.5
239.2
of which consulting revenue
9.3
9.2
1.3
18.4
19.6
-6.3
32.5
33.7
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Revenues
178.3
182.6
-2.3
362.1
339.9
6.5
684.0
661.7
Adjusted EBITA
12.3
9.0
36.5
20.1
13.3
50.9
28.0
21.3
EBITA margin, %
6.9
4.9
5.5
3.9
4.1
3.2
Revenues
SEK m
SEK m
240
800
180
600
120
400
60
200
0
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Revenues per quarter
Revenues rolling 12 months
Adjusted EBITA
SEK m
SEK m
15
60
10
40
5
20
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
0
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Profit per quarter
Profit rolling 12 months
Proact
7
Interim Report January - June 2024
West Belgium and the Netherlands
Revenues and result
April - June
In West, revenues decreased by 0.2 per cent during the quarter and organically by 0.7 per cent, where the difference is due to currency effects. System revenues decreased by 14.8 per cent and organically by 15.1 per cent. Service revenues increased by 4.6 per cent and organically by 4.2 per cent, were consulting and cloud services showing good growth.
Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 7.0 million (0.7) and the EBITA margin was 3.4 per cent (0.3) for the quarter where the higher EBITA and EBITA margin increased as a result of higher gross margins.
Net sales
18%
Jan-Jun 2024
January - June
In West, revenues increased by 2.5 per cent during the first six months corresponding to an organically increase of 1.9 per cent where the difference explains by currency effects. System revenues decreased by 2.0 per cent and organically by 2.6 per cent. Service revenues increased by 4.2 per cent and organically by 3.6 per cent, with a good underlying demand.
Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 23.0 million (5.8) and the EBITA margin was 5.3 per cent (1.4) for the first six months. The increase is attributable to higher gross margins.
.
Apr-JunApr-Jun
Change,
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Change,
Rolling 12
Jan-Dec
Amounts in SEK million
2024
2023
%
2024
2023
%
months
2023
System revenues
44.2
51.9
-14.8
114.6
117.0
-2.0
198.1
200.5
Service revenues
160.6
153.5
4.6
319.3
306.5
4.2
635.3
622.4
of which support revenue
17.7
17.5
1.1
34.8
34.5
0.9
70.1
69.8
of which revenue from cloud services
107.2
102.9
4.1
214.5
203.2
5.5
431.3
420.1
of which consulting revenue
35.7
33.0
8.3
70.1
68.7
2.0
134.0
132.6
Other
0.1
-
-
0.3
-
-
-
0.2
Total Revenues
204.9
205.3
-0.2
434.3
423.5
2.5
833.9
823.2
Adjusted EBITA
7.0
0.7
899.4
23.0
5.8
296.9
40.4
23.2
EBITA margin, %
3.4
0.3
5.3
1.4
4.8
2.8
Revenues
SEK m
SEK m
250
1,000
800
200
150
600
100
400
50
200
0
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Revenues per quarter
Revenues rolling 12 months
Adjusted EBITA
SEK m
SEK m
24
60
16
40
8
20
0
0
-8
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
-20
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Profit per quarter
Profit rolling 12 months
Proact
8
Interim Report January - June 2024
Central Czech Republic and Germany
Net sales
19%
Jan-Jun 2024
Revenues and result
April - June
In Central, revenues increased by 42.2 per cent during the quarter and organically by 42.0 per cent. where the difference is due to currency effects. System revenues increased by 118.2 per cent and organically by 118.3 per cent, due to some larger deals in the current quarter and a weak comparison period. Service revenues decreased by 2.7 per cent and organically by 3.1 per cent
Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 17.6 million (9.6) and the EBITA margin was 6.6 per cent (5.1) for the quarter. In Central, EBITA and the EBITA margin were primarily affected positively by the increased revenues.
January - June
In Central, revenues increased by 10.3 per cent during the first six months and organically by 10.0 per cent where the difference is due to currency effects. System revenues increased by 24.7 per cent and organically by 24.6 per cent, compared to a weak comparison period. Service revenues decreased by 1.8 per cent and organically by 2.3 per cent, due to lower sales within the consulting business.
Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 19.7 million (15.9) and the EBITA margin was 4.2 per cent (3.8) for the first six months. In Central, EBITA and the EBITA margin were positively affected primarily by higher sales in the system business, partly offset by integration costs attributable to acquisitions.
Apr-JunApr-Jun
Change,
Jan-Jun
Jan-Jun
Change,
Rolling 12
Jan-Dec
Amounts in SEK million
2024
2023
%
2024
2023
%
months
2023
System revenues
150.4
68.9
118.2
239.1
191.8
24.7
419.3
371.9
Service revenues
113.9
117.1
-2.7
226.3
230.5
-1.8
455.1
459.3
of which support revenue
16.9
16.3
3.7
32.8
31.3
4.8
64.9
63.4
of which revenue from cloud services
73.8
70.6
4.5
149.9
139.1
7.8
291.8
281.0
of which consulting revenue
23.2
30.2
-23.0
43.5
60.1
-27.6
98.3
114.9
Other
1.1
0.6
89.3
2.0
1.3
53.3
2.6
1.9
Total Revenues
265.4
186.6
42.2
467.4
423.6
10.3
876.9
833.2
Adjusted EBITA
17.6
9.6
83.7
19.7
15.9
24.1
37.9
34.0
EBITA margin, %
6.6
5.1
4.2
3.8
4.3
4.1
Revenues
SEK m
SEK m
280
1,000
210
750
140
500
70
250
0
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q1 Q2Q3Q4
Q1 Q2Q3Q4
Q1 Q2Q3Q4
Q1 Q2Q3Q4
Q1 Q2Q3Q4
Revenues per quarter
Revenues rolling 12 months
Adjusted EBITA
SEK m
SEK m
20
60
15
45
10
30
5
15
0
0
-5
-15
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Q1Q2Q3Q4
Profit per quarter
Profit rolling 12 months
Proact
9
Interim Report January - June 2024
Operating segments
Nordics & Baltics: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (divested August 28, 2023), Norway, Sweden, and USA | UK: United Kingdom | West: Belgium and the Netherlands |
Central: Czech Republic and Germany |
Jan-Jun 2024
Nordics &
Amounts in SEK million
Baltics
UK
West
Central
Groupwide
Eliminations
Group
Total revenue
1,246.8
362.8
434.3
467.4
92.9
-140.8
2,463.2
EBITDA before items affecting
comparability
142.1
44.5
43.0
35.9
5.5
-
270.9
Depreciations and write-downs on tangible
fixed assets
-19.1
-24.4
-19.9
-16.1
-0.2
-
-79.7
EBITA before items affecting comparability
123.1
20.1
23.0
19.7
5.3
-
191.2
Items affecting comparability
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EBITA
123.1
20.1
23.0
19.7
5.3
-
191.2
Amortizations and write-downs on
intangible fixed assets
-2.9
-2.7
-4.1
-14.7
-3.2
-
-27.5
EBIT
120.2
17.4
18.9
5.1
2.1
-
163.6
Net Financial Items
-5.7
-1.1
-5.3
-12.5
13.0
-
-11.5
Earnings before tax
114.5
16.3
13.6
-7.4
15.1
-
152.1
Tax
-34.5
Comprehensive income for the period
117.6
Jan-Jun 2023
Nordics &
Amounts in SEK million
Baltics
UK
West
Central
Groupwide
Eliminations
Koncernen
Total revenue
1,279.1
339.9
423.5
423.6
96.0
-140.0
2,422.0
EBITDA before items affecting
comparability
117.4
40.9
29.3
31.2
5.5
-
224.1
Depreciations and write-downs on tangible
fixed assets
-19.4
-27.7
-23.5
-15.3
-0.4
-
-86.3
EBITA before items affecting comparability
98.0
13.3
5.8
15.9
5.1
-
138.2
Items affecting comparability
-7.8
-0.9
-6.4
-2.0
-2.5
-
-19.6
EBITA
90.2
12.3
-0.5
13.5
2.7
-
118.6
Amortizations and write-downs on
intangible fixed assets
-2.9
-2.6
-4.1
-14.8
-3.3
-
-27.6
EBIT
87.3
9.7
-4.6
-1.2
-0.6
-
90.9
Net Financial Items
-5.3
-1.4
-4.7
-9.4
1.7
-
-19.2
Earnings before tax
82.0
8.3
-9.3
-10.7
1.1
-
71.8
Tax
-15.2
Comprehensive income for the period
56.6
Proact
10
Interim Report January - June 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Proact IT Group AB published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 11:02:05 UTC.