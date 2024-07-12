Published: 2024-07-12 13:00:00 CEST ProAct IT Group AB

Half Year financial report Half-yearly report, January - June 2024 Strengthened profitability and increased focus on cybersecurity April - June 2024 Revenues increased by 5.8 per cent to SEK 1,2719.9 million (1,201.7).

Adjusted EBITA increased by 18.8 per cent and amounted to SEK 96.7 million (81.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.6 per cent (6.8).

Earnings before tax amounted to SEK 75.9 million (34.4).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 56.9 million (28.7).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.13 (1.05).

New contracts relating to cloud services worth SEK 133.8 million (115.6) were contracted, an increase by 15.7 per cent.

Recurring revenues (revenues from cloud and support services) amounted to SEK 442.6 million (419.8), corresponding to an annualised rate of SEK 1,770.5 million (1,679.4) and an increase of 5.4 per cent.

January - June 2024 Revenues increased by 1.7 per cent to SEK 2,463.2 million (2,422.0).

Adjusted EBITA increased by 38.4 per cent and amounted to SEK 191.2 million (138.2), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.8 per cent (5.7).

Earnings before tax amounted to SEK 152.1 million (71.8).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 117.6 million (56.6).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.37 (2.06).

New contracts relating to cloud services worth SEK 316.5 million (232.2) were contracted, an increase by 36.3 per cent.

Recurring revenues (revenues from cloud and support services) amounted to SEK 884.2 million (818.9), an increase of 8.0 per cent.

On July 12, the Board of Directors decided to launch a share buyback program during the third quarter 2024, in accordance with the decision taken by the AGM in May.

Proact is Europe's leading specialist in data and information management with focus on cloud services and data centre solutions. We help our customers to store, connect, protect, secure and drive value through their data whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency. We've completed thousands of successful projects around the world, have more than 4,000 customers and currently manage hundreds of petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,200 people in 12 countries across Europe and North America. Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact's activities please visit us at www.proact.eu

