PROACT IT GROUP AB (PUBL)

PROACT IT GROUP AB (PUBL)

(PACT)
Proact IT : Both Proact and newly acquired Cetus win partner awards from NetApp

12/18/2020
In October, Proact announced their acquisition of Cetus Solutions in the United Kingdom with the ambition to further broaden the portfolio of offerings and to expand their presence in this key market. With key similarities between the businesses, both also pride themselves as being long-standing valued partners to NetApp. It is therefore a pleasure to announce that both Proact and Cetus individually have been recognised for their excellence at this year's NetApp UK&I awards.

'We're proud to receive this award from NetApp for our commitment to all-flash projects. To see that our new colleagues at Cetus also picked up an award was yet another testament to the possibilities we see around the combined strengths and synergies between Proact and Cetus. We each have industry-leading skillsets and together, we will achieve even greater results for our customers', said Martin Thompson, Business Unit Director at Proact in the United Kingdom.

Mike English, Managing Director of Cetus Solutions added, 'Our relationship with NetApp is core to our success and we're thrilled to have been recognised this year. There are many other Gold partners in the UK and it goes to show the skill and dedication of our team to have come top of the list.'

Commenting on the Proact award, Denise Bryant, Channel Director for NetApp UK&I said, 'Proact continues to drive business value through IT, offering world-class hybrid solutions delivered by highly skilled and accredited people. As they continue to develop, we have seen particular growth in NetApp all-flash arrays. We look forward to this continued growth for the remainder of this fiscal year and beyond.'

Commenting on the Cetus award, Denise added, 'Cetus has been a very loyal NetApp Gold partner for in excess of 10 years and has consistently achieved year after year, working openly and collaboratively with NetApp. FY20 saw a fantastic result for the sales team and the passion and determination to win new business, the dedication of the marketing team who ran various campaigns and activities throughout the year, and the knowledge and skills of the technical team helping to close deals was evident in their overall performance.'

For further information, please contact:
Martin Thompson, Business Unit Director UK, Proact IT Group AB, +44 7824 505 497, mthompson@proact.co.uk
Mike English, Managing Director, Cetus Solutions Limited, +44 7824 505 462, mike.english@cetus-solutions.com
Danny Duggal, VP Commercial & Communications, Proact IT Group AB, tel. +46 733 566 843, danny.duggal@proact.eu

Disclaimer

Proact IT Group AB published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 11:06:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
