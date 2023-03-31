Proact IT : Postal voting form AGM 2023

Proact IT Group AB (publ) Annual General Meeting

Thursday, 4 May 2023

Form for postal voting

The form must be received by Computershare AB (which administers the Annual General Meeting and the forms for Proact IT Group AB (publ), by Thursday 27 April 2023.

The following shareholder registers and hereby exercises by postal voting (advance voting) their right to vote for all of the shareholder's shares in Proact IT Group AB (publ), 556494-3446, at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 4 May 2023 . The voting right is exercised in accordance with the below marked voting options.

Information about you

First name: * Last name: * Personal ID number/date of birth: * Phone number: * E-mail: * City: * Signature: * Date: *

For information on how your personal data is processed in connection with the Annual GeneralMeeting, visit https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Integritetspolicy-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf and https://www.computershare.com/se/gm-gdpr.

Are you a shareholder or a representative of a shareholder? *

I am a shareholderI represent a shareholder

Assurance (if the undersigned is a legal representative for a shareholder that is a legal

entity): I, the undersigned, am a board member, CEO or authorised signatory of the shareholder and solemnly declare that I am authorised to submit this postal vote on behalf of the shareholder and that the content of the postal vote corresponds to the shareholder's decisions.

Assurance (if the undersigned represents the shareholder by proxy): I, the undersigned,

solemnly declare that the enclosed power of attorney corresponds to the original and that it has not been revoked.

Name of shareholder

Personal ID no / Corporate ID no

Information about postal voting

> Print, fill in the information above and mark the selected answer options below.

> Sign and send the form to Computershare AB so that the form is available to Computershare by the last date for voting as above. The form must be sent by post to Computershare AB, Box 5267, 102 46 Stockholm, Sweden or electronically via e-mail toproxy@computershare.se.

> If the shareholder has provided the form with special instructions or conditions, or changed or made additions in printed text, the vote (ie the postal vote in its entirety) is invalid. Incomplete or incorrectly completed forms may be disregarded.

> Please note that a shareholder whose shares have been registered with a bank or credit institution must re-register the shares in their own name in order to exercise voting rights.

> Only one form per shareholder will be considered. If more than one form is submitted, only the most recently submitted form will be considered.

> Last date for voting is the time when postal voting can be revoked at the latest. To revoke a postal vote, contact Computershare AB via post to Computershare AB, Box 5267, 102 46 Stockholm, Sweden via e-mail toproxy@computershare.seor by phone: +46 (0)771 24 64 00.

> For complete proposals for decisions, please see the notice and complete proposals on the company's website.

> If you represent a shareholder, you need to attach a power of attorney or registration certificate showing that you have the right to represent the shareholder.

Who will sign?

1. If the shareholder is a natural person who votes by mail in person, it is the shareholder himself who must sign the form.

2. If the postal vote is cast by a representative (proxy) for a shareholder, it is the representative who must sign the form.

3. If the postal vote is cast by a deputy for a legal entity, the deputy must sign the form.

Proposed agenda for the Annual General Meeting in Proact IT Group AB (publ) on Thursday, 4 May 2023

2. Election of chair of the meeting

2.1 Anna Söderbolm *

YesNoAbstain

3. Preparation and approval of voting list *

Yes

No

Abstain

4. Approval of the agenda *

Yes

No

Abstain

5. Election of at least one person to approve the minutes *

YesNoAbstain

6. Examination of whether the meeting has been properly convened *

Yes

No

Abstain

8. Resolution on adoption of the profit and loss account and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated profit and loss account and the consolidated balance sheet *

Yes

No

Abstain

9. Resolution on allocation of the company's profit or loss according to the adopted balance sheet *

Yes

No

Abstain

10. Resolution to discharge the board members and the managing director from liabilityi. Anna Söderblom (Chairman of the Board) *

YesNoAbstainii. Martin Gren (Board member) *

Yes

No

Abstainiii. Erik Malmberg (Board member) *

Yes

No

Abstain

iv. Annikki Schaeferdiek (Board member) *v. Thomas Thuresson (Board member) *

Yes

No

Abstainvi. Jonas Hasselberg (CEO) *

Yes

No

Abstain

11. Determination of number of board members and deputy board members *

YesNoAbstain

12. Determination of fees payable to the board members and to the auditors

12.1 Determination of fees payable to the board members *

YesNoAbstain

12.2 Determination of fees payable to the auditors *

Yes

No

13. Election of board members and chair of the board as well as auditor

Election of board members

i. Anna Söderblom (re-election) *

AbstainYesNoAbstainii. Martin Gren (re-election) *

Yes

No

Abstainiii. Annikki Schaeferdiek (re-election) *

Yes

No

Abstainiv. Thomas Thuresson (re-election) *

Yes

No

Abstainv. Erik Malmberg (re-election) *Election of chair of the board

Yes

No

Abstain

vii. Anna Söderblom (re-election) *Election of auditorviii. PwC AB (re-election) *

YesNoAbstain

14. Resolution on approval of the remuneration report *

YesNoAbstain

15. Decision on performance share plan and transfer of repurchased shares *

Yes

No

Abstain

16. Nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2024 *

Yes

No

Abstain

17. Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to decide on new share issue *

Yes

No

Abstain

18. Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to acquire and transfer of treasury shares *

Yes

No

Abstain

19. Resolution on change of Articles of Association *

YesNoAbstain