Proactis Holdings PLC    PHD   GB00B13GSS58

PROACTIS HOLDINGS PLC

(PHD)
Proactis : named a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Sourcing and Supplier Relationship Management

02/15/2021 | 03:59am EST
15 February 2021 -
Proactis, the global spend management experts, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the latest 'IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Vendor Assessments' for Sourcing and Supplier Relationship Management*. This validates Proactis' momentum in the sourcing and supplier management applications segments, based on depth of application capabilities, existing client bases and geographic reach.

'We are delighted to achieve Leader status by IDC MarketScape,' stated Paul van Rietschoten, Proactis CTO. 'This recognition is a result of the investment Proactis has made in our cloud-based and SaaS application suites, and underpins our dedication to building on our innovation to help customers meet their evolving sourcing, supplier management and transformation needs.'

IDC MarketScape is the ICT industry's premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of ICT vendors for a wide range of technology markets.

Download the reports*:
Download a copy of the IDC MarketScape Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Supplier Relationship Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45015919, February 2021) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sourcing Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45015419, February 2021)

Disclaimer

Proactis Holdings plc published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 08:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
