Proactis : Announces Financial Information for the year ended 31 July 2020

Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the year

ended 31 July 2020

Paris - September 30, 2020 - Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the year ended 31 July 2020, in accordance with the "European Transparency Obligations Directive" financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

Year ended Year ended % Change in € million 31 July 2020 31 July 2019 2020 / 2019* Consolidated Revenue 12.4 14.5 (15%) SaaS (**) 11.5 13.8 (16%) Services 0.9 0.7 15%

(Unaudited Figures)

(*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown

SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted (cloud computing) as a service for its customers. Clients do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.

Turnover of the Group is below the level of the prior period due principally to non-renewal of contracts in specific non-core product areas, and contract value decreases. Most of the losses were contracts which incorporated third party software. In the same way, the decrease in the value of contracts was mainly due to the cancellation of the element relating to third-party software. The Services component of revenues shows a slight increase due to the additional requirement of current customers.