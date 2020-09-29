Log in
Proactis : Announces Financial Information for the year ended 31 July 2020

09/29/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the year

ended 31 July 2020

Paris - September 30, 2020 - Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the year ended 31 July 2020, in accordance with the "European Transparency Obligations Directive" financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

Year ended

Year ended

% Change

in € million

31 July 2020

31 July 2019

2020 / 2019*

Consolidated Revenue

12.4

14.5

(15%)

SaaS (**)

11.5

13.8

(16%)

Services

0.9

0.7

15%

(Unaudited Figures)

(*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown

  1. SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted (cloud computing) as a service for its customers. Clients do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.

Turnover of the Group is below the level of the prior period due principally to non-renewal of contracts in specific non-core product areas, and contract value decreases. Most of the losses were contracts which incorporated third party software. In the same way, the decrease in the value of contracts was mainly due to the cancellation of the element relating to third-party software. The Services component of revenues shows a slight increase due to the additional requirement of current customers.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa),a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing comprehensive, cloud-based spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy to use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Significant customers include BASF, Nationwide, Michelin and Henkel

Proactis SA has major operations in Paris, Houston, Bonn and Manilla. Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

Disclaimer

Proactis SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 16:34:00 UTC
