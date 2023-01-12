Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Proactis SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROAC   FR0004052561

PROACTIS SA

(PROAC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:20:19 2023-01-12 am EST
0.1220 EUR   -3.17%
12:06pProactis SA announcement July 2022
GL
12:05pProactis SA announcement July 2022
AQ
01/11PROACTIS SA - Press release 11.01.2023 (publication AFR)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proactis SA announcement July 2022

01/12/2023 | 12:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

    Proactis SA announces results for
the year ended 31 July 2022

Paris – 12 January 2023 Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the year ended 31 July 2022, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Year ended 31 July 2022 Key Results:

The Proactis SA Board of Directors approved the accounts for the year ended 31 July 2022 on 9 January 2023, which have been formally certified by the Auditors.  

€ Million

 Year ended 31 July 2022

 Year ended 31 July 2021

  
Revenue (*)

 14.4

 15.0

  
EBITDA (**)

 2.8

 3.6

  
EBITDA as a % of revenue 19% 24%
Net Earnings

 0.3

 (0.5)

  
Operating Cashflow

 2.3

 1.8

  
Cash

 0.9

 1.0

  
 
(*) Revenue has been amended to reflect the impact of the Group Management fees
(**) EBITDA: Operating result before depreciation and non-recurring items.  

Revenues

Over the year ended 31 July 2022, revenue declined by 5% compared to the year ended 31 July 2021. This is mainly due to the non-renewal of 3rd party solution contracts at the end of contract, or non-renewal of contract in specific non-core product areas. Revenue for FY2021 has been amended to include the Management fees that have been mistakenly netted out of the charges. Revenue split is as follow:

€ Million

 Year ended 31 July 2022

 Year ended 31 July 2021

  
     
Revenue  14.4 15.0
     
Operating revenue 9.8 11.2
Management fees 4.6 3.9

Goodwill Impairment

Based on the value in use calculations established for the Proactis SA Group, it has not been necessary to recognise an additional impairment.

Profitability

The Company recorded an EBITDA for the year ended 31 July 2022 of €2.8M (€3.6M for the year ended 2021).

Net Earnings were € 0.3M versus year ended 31 July 2021: € (0.5) M.

Cashflow

In the year ended 31 July 2022, the Group‘s operating cash-flow was €2.3M. Capital investment remained strong, at €2.0M, and was focused on the Company’s strategic solution suite; The Business Network. The Group had positive cash balances of €0.9M at 31 July 2022 (31 July 2021: €1.0M).

* * * *

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00
E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

* * * *

Attachment


All news about PROACTIS SA
12:06pProactis SA announcement July 2022
GL
12:05pProactis SA announcement July 2022
AQ
01/11PROACTIS SA - Press release 11.01.2023 (publication AFR)
GL
01/11PROACTIS SA - Press release 11.01.2023 (publication AFR)
AQ
2022PROACTIS SA -Press release 17.11.2022 (postponing publication AFR)
GL
2022PROACTIS SA -Press release 17.11.2022 (postponing publication AFR)
AQ
2022Proactis SA revenue 31 July 2022
GL
2022Proactis SA revenue 31 July 2022
AQ
2022PROACTIS SA : 4th quarter turnover
CO
2022Proactis SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended January 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 11,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,53 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,26 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -40,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,1 M 18,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 10,8%
Chart PROACTIS SA
Duration : Period :
Proactis SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROACTIS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Sykes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Gareth Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sean Anthony McDonough Chief Information Officer & Director
Paul van Rietschoten Chief Technology Officer
Rachel Rollinson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROACTIS SA44.83%18
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.92%450 110
NETFLIX, INC.10.98%145 637
PROSUS N.V.17.32%106 713
AIRBNB, INC.10.46%59 797
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.64%56 541