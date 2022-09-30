Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Proactis SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROAC   FR0004052561

PROACTIS SA

(PROAC)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:21 2022-09-29 am EDT
0.1260 EUR   +13.51%
12:05pProactis SA revenue 31 July 2022
AQ
04/29Proactis SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended January 31, 2022
CI
04/29Proactis SA Financial Information 6m 01 22
GL
Proactis SA revenue 31 July 2022

09/30/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the year ended 31 July 2022

Paris – September 30, 2022Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announces financial information for the year ended 31 July 2022, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

in € million  Year ended 31 July 2022 Year ended 31 July 2021 % Change
2022/ 2021(*)
        
Consolidated Operational Revenue (***)  9.8 11.2 -12%
SaaS (**)  7.9 9.9 -20%
Services  1.9 1.3 48%
        
Management fees (****)  4.6 3.8 18%
        
Consolidated Revenue  14.4 15.0 -5%
(unaudited Figures)       
(*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown
(**) SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted (cloud computing) as a service for its customers.
Clients do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.
(***) Amount usually displayed       
(****) Revenue related to the Proactis groupwide transfer pricing policy

Turnover of the Group is below the level of the prior period due principally to non-renewal of contracts in specific non-core product areas, and contract value decreases.

Most of the losses were contracts which incorporated third party software. In the same way, the decrease in the value of contracts was mainly due to the cancellation of the element relating to third-party software.

The increase in the Services component of revenues was due to the additional requirements of current customers.

The total consolidated revenue includes Group Management fees related to transfer pricing agreements.

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has major operations in Paris, Bonn, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00
E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

Attachment


Chart PROACTIS SA
Duration : Period :
Proactis SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROACTIS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
