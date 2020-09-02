Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ProAssurance Corporation    PRA

PROASSURANCE CORPORATION

(PRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProAssurance : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

The Board of Directors of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable on October 9, 2020 to shareholders who own our stock as of September 24, 2020.

For 2020, our dividend policy anticipates a total annual dividend of $0.72 per share. On an annualized basis going forward, our policy anticipates annual dividends of $0.20 per share to be paid in equal quarterly installments. However, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to the Board’s final determination after a comprehensive review of the company’s financial performance, future expectations, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance. ProAssurance Group is rated “A” (Excellent) by AM Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated “A” (Strong) by Fitch Ratings. For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical fact or that convey our view of future business, events or trends are specifically identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon our estimates and anticipation of future events and highlight certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from our expected results. We expressly claim the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for any forward-looking statements in this news release. Forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law or regulation, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

There are a number of risk factors that may cause outcomes that differ from our expectations or projections. These are described in detail in various documents filed by ProAssurance Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as current reports on Form 8-K, and regular reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, particularly in “Item 1A, Risk Factors.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
04:33pPROASSURANCE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pPROASSURANCE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/17PRA FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE : ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds ProAss..
PR
08/16PROASSURANCE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN..
PR
08/15PROASSURANCE 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses ..
BU
08/14PROASSURANCE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn..
BU
08/14THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
08/11PRA UPCOMING DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders ..
BU
08/10PROASSURANCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10PROASSURANCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 850 M - -
Net income 2020 -29,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -27,3x
Yield 2020 3,04%
Capitalization 815 M 815 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 961
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ProAssurance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,00 $
Last Close Price 15,13 $
Spread / Highest target 85,1%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Lewis Rand President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Stancil Starnes Executive Chairman
Dana S. Hendricks Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Robert E. Flowers Independent Director
Frank Anthony Spinosa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROASSURANCE CORPORATION-58.00%815
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-21.07%31 768
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-16.25%29 038
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-17.33%29 033
SAMPO OYJ-12.90%22 494
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-19.05%15 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group