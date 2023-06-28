



ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURES

ProAssurance is furnishing information related to the matters discussed in Item 8.01 herein.





The information we are furnishing under Items 7.01 and 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8K is not to be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") as amended, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of the general incorporation language of such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.





ITEM 8.01 OTHER INFORMATION

On June 22, 2023, the plaintiffs in the pending lawsuit styled Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Pension Fund, etc. v. ProAssurance Corporation, et al. (Civil Action No. 2:20-cv-00856-RDP, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Alabama) (hereinafter, the "Lawsuit") filed an unopposed motion seeking, among other things, approval of a proposed settlement of all claims asserted in the Lawsuit. As stated in the materials accompanying the motion, ProAssurance Corporation and all individual defendants have denied, and continue to deny, each and all of the claims and allegations asserted against them including any liability, fault, or wrongdoing whatsoever in connection with the matters asserted in the Lawsuit.





The defendants agreed to settle the claims to eliminate the burden, expense, and uncertainty of further protracted litigation. The proposed settlement is subject to approval by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, and if approval is granted, the settlement payment will be funded entirely from available insurance coverage and will not impact the operating results of ProAssurance.









