ProAssurance : September 2022 Investor Presentation

We will honor these values in the execution of treated fairly to
perform our mission and realize our vision.
ProAssurance Investor Briefing | September 2022
3
At a Glance
Healthcare-centricspecialty insurance writer
Specialty Property & Casualty
Healthcare Professional Liability (HCPL)
Life Sciences and Medical Technology Liability
Innovative Specialty Team
Workers' Compensation Insurance
Segregated Portfolio Cell (SPC) Reinsurance
Lloyd's of London Syndicates
Total Assets: $5.9 billion
Shareholders' Equity: $1.2 billion
Claims-PayingRatings
A.M. Best: "A" (Excellent)
Fitch: "A-" (Strong)
20 locations, with operations in three countries
1,012 employees
Writing in 50 states & DC
All employee and financial data as of 6/30/22. Office locations and employee counts include NORCAL.
Business Unit
HCPL
Medmarc
Innovative Specialty Team
Eastern
PRA Corporate
Principal
Employees
Lines of Business
Offices
8
530
Healthcare professional
liability
1
31
Medical technology liability
1
102
Podiatrists, chiropractors,
dentists, and lawyers
8
243
Workers' Compensation &
captive facilities (all lines)
1
106
Corporate functions
Lloyds
Underwriting Offices
Claims Offices
Claims/Underwriting Offices
Corporate Headquarters
Cayman Islands
ProAssurance Investor Briefing | September 2022
4
ProAssurance Executive Leadership
Ned Rand - President & Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Rand became President and CEO in 2019, after serving as COO, CFO, Executive VP, and Senior VP of Finance at ProAssurance since joining the company in 2004. Prior to joining ProAssurance, he served in a number of financial roles for insurance companies.
Mr. Rand is a CPA and graduate of Davidson College (B.A., Economics)
Mike Boguski
Noreen Dishart
Dana Hendricks
Jeff Lisenby
Kevin Shook
President
Executive Vice President
Executive Vice President
Executive Vice President
President
Specialty P&C
&
&
&
Workers' Compensation &
Chief Human Resources Officer
Chief Financial Officer
General Counsel
Segregated Portfolio Cell
Reinsurance
Executive Team bios available on our website at Investor.ProAssurance.com/OD
ProAssurance Investor Briefing | September 2022
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
ProAssurance Corporation published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 22:09:01 UTC.