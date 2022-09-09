ProAssurance : September 2022 Investor Presentation

ProAssurance Executive Leadership

Ned Rand - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Rand became President and CEO in 2019, after serving as COO, CFO, Executive VP, and Senior VP of Finance at ProAssurance since joining the company in 2004. Prior to joining ProAssurance, he served in a number of financial roles for insurance companies.

Mr. Rand is a CPA and graduate of Davidson College (B.A., Economics)

Mike Boguski Noreen Dishart Dana Hendricks Jeff Lisenby Kevin Shook President Executive Vice President Executive Vice President Executive Vice President President Specialty P&C & & & Workers' Compensation & Chief Human Resources Officer Chief Financial Officer General Counsel Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance

