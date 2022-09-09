ProAssurance : September 2022 Investor Presentation

Advanced search
    PRA   US74267C1062

PROASSURANCE CORPORATION

(PRA)
Delayed Nyse  -  21:00 09/09/2022 BST
21.30 USD   +0.38%
09/09PROASSURANCE : September 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
09/09PROASSURANCE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08ProAssurance Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.05 a Share, Payable Oct. 13 to Shareholders as of Sept. 29
MT
09/09/2022 | 11:10pm BST
Second Quarter 2022

September

ProAssurance Overview

Mission, Vision, & Values

The ProAssurance Mission

We exist to Protect Others.

Corporate Values

Integrity | Leadership | Relationships | Enthusiasm

Our Brand Promise

We will honor these values in the execution of treated fairly to

perform our mission and realize our vision.

ProAssurance Investor Briefing | September 2022

3

At a Glance

  • Healthcare-centricspecialty insurance writer
    • Specialty Property & Casualty
      • Healthcare Professional Liability (HCPL)
      • Life Sciences and Medical Technology Liability
      • Innovative Specialty Team
    • Workers' Compensation Insurance
    • Segregated Portfolio Cell (SPC) Reinsurance
    • Lloyd's of London Syndicates
  • Total Assets: $5.9 billion
  • Shareholders' Equity: $1.2 billion
  • Claims-PayingRatings
    • A.M. Best: "A" (Excellent)
    • Fitch: "A-" (Strong)
  • 20 locations, with operations in three countries
    • 1,012 employees
  • Writing in 50 states & DC

All employee and financial data as of 6/30/22. Office locations and employee counts include NORCAL.

Business Unit

HCPL

Medmarc

Innovative Specialty Team

Eastern

PRA Corporate

Principal

Employees

Lines of Business

Offices

8

530

Healthcare professional

liability

1

31

Medical technology liability

1

102

Podiatrists, chiropractors,

dentists, and lawyers

8

243

Workers' Compensation &

captive facilities (all lines)

1

106

Corporate functions

Lloyds

Underwriting Offices

Claims Offices

Claims/Underwriting Offices

Corporate Headquarters

Cayman Islands

ProAssurance Investor Briefing | September 2022

4

ProAssurance Executive Leadership

Ned Rand - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Rand became President and CEO in 2019, after serving as COO, CFO, Executive VP, and Senior VP of Finance at ProAssurance since joining the company in 2004. Prior to joining ProAssurance, he served in a number of financial roles for insurance companies.

Mr. Rand is a CPA and graduate of Davidson College (B.A., Economics)

Mike Boguski

Noreen Dishart

Dana Hendricks

Jeff Lisenby

Kevin Shook

President

Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President

President

Specialty P&C

&

&

&

Workers' Compensation &

Chief Human Resources Officer

Chief Financial Officer

General Counsel

Segregated Portfolio Cell

Reinsurance

Executive Team bios available on our website at Investor.ProAssurance.com/OD

ProAssurance Investor Briefing | September 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ProAssurance Corporation published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 22:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
