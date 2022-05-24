ProAssurance : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(1)

These shares are awarded under the ProAssurance Corporation Director Deferred Stock Compensation Plan and are exempt under Rule 16b-3. This grant was recommended by the Compensation Committee, which is composed entirely of independent directors (as disclosed on page 16 of our 2022 Proxy Statement), and was approved by our Board of Directors at its meeting on May 24, 2022. This year, the recommended and approved stock compensation grant was for shares having a value not to exceed $95,000. The number of whole shares is determined using the closing price of a share of stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the day of the Board of Directors meeting following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The NYSE closing price on May 24, 2022 was $21.36, resulting in a distribution to each non-management director of 4,447 shares.