Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ProAssurance Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRA   US74267C1062

PROASSURANCE CORPORATION

(PRA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 04:00:01 pm EDT
21.36 USD   +0.05%
05:32pPROASSURANCE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:32pPROASSURANCE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:17pProAssurance Announces Results from 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProAssurance : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
ADKINS KEDRICK D JR
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
PROASSURANCE CORP [PRA] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
100 BROOKWOOD PLACE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
BIRMINGHAM AL 35209
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
ADKINS KEDRICK D JR
100 BROOKWOOD PLACE

BIRMINGHAM, AL35209 		X

Signatures
Lee M. Pope, POA for the Reporting Person 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These shares are awarded under the ProAssurance Corporation Director Deferred Stock Compensation Plan and are exempt under Rule 16b-3. This grant was recommended by the Compensation Committee, which is composed entirely of independent directors (as disclosed on page 16 of our 2022 Proxy Statement), and was approved by our Board of Directors at its meeting on May 24, 2022. This year, the recommended and approved stock compensation grant was for shares having a value not to exceed $95,0000. The number of whole shares is determined using the closing price of a share of stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the day of the Board of Directors meeting following the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The NYSE closing price on May 24, 2022 was $21.36, resulting in a distribution to each non-management director of 4,447 shares.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

ProAssurance Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
05:32pPROASSURANCE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:32pPROASSURANCE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:17pProAssurance Announces Results from 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Declares Qu..
BU
05/20PROASSURANCE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10TRANSCRIPT : ProAssurance Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/09PROASSURANCE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09PROASSURANCE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
05/09PROASSURANCE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
05/09Earnings Flash (PRA) PROASSURANCE CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $0.14, vs. Street Est of $0...
MT
05/09Earnings Flash (PRA) PROASSURANCE CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $283.1M, vs. Street Est ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 192 M - -
Net income 2022 23,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,8x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 1 154 M 1 154 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 021
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ProAssurance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROASSURANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,35 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Lewis Rand President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dana Shannon Hendricks Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
William Stancil Starnes Executive Chairman
Hayes Vance Whiteside Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP-Risk Resource
Lawrence K. Cochran Chief Investment Officer, VP & Head-Treasury
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROASSURANCE CORPORATION-15.61%1 154
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.12%45 099
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.02%41 297
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.14.21%37 780
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.57%34 554
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.54%24 351