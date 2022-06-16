Log in
    PRB   CA74273V1061

PROBE METALS INC.

(PRB)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:56 2022-06-16 pm EDT
1.700 CAD   +2.41%
06/13Probe Metals Closes Strategic Investment from Quebec Funds
AQ
06/10Probe Metals Completes Private Placement, Including Investment From Quebec Funds
MT
06/10Probe Metals Closes Strategic Investment From Québec Funds
GL
Probe Metals : Annual Financial Statements

06/16/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

PROBE METALS INC.

FOR THE YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Probe Metals Inc.:

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Probe Metals Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and the statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audits of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audits or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audits and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audits.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Brock Stroud.

Toronto, Ontario

Chartered Professional Accountants

April 7, 2022

Licensed Public Accountants

Probe Metals Inc.

Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

$

28,866,655

Cash

$

30,739,058

Trade accounts receivable and other receivables (note 5)

840,786

827,983

Marketable securities (note 6)

3,846,656

3,823,240

Prepaid expenses

66,481

105,252

Income tax receivable

-

862,322

Total current assets

33,620,578

36,357,855

Non-current assets

413,050

Reclamation bonds (note 7)

413,050

Property and equipment (note 8)

529,491

588,870

Rights-of-use assets (note 9)

313,016

186,239

Total non-current assets

1,255,557

1,188,159

Total assets

$

34,876,135

$

37,546,014

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

$

1,299,189

Amounts payable and other liabilities (notes 10 and 20)

$

981,051

Current portion of lease liability (note 11)

121,040

60,196

RSU liability (note 16)

568,649

-

Flow-through share liability (note 12)

-

3,954,139

Total current liabilities

1,988,878

4,995,386

Non-current liabilities

276,058

Lease liability (note 11)

203,553

Restoration liabilities (note 7)

1,630,651

889,239

Total non-current liabilities

1,906,709

1,092,792

Total liabilities

3,895,587

6,088,178

Equity

122,578,430

Share capital (note 13)

106,772,946

Warrants (note 14)

1,074,738

2,281,758

Contributed surplus (notes 15 and 16)

6,942,813

9,222,400

Accumulated deficit

(99,615,433)

(86,819,268)

Total equity

30,980,548

31,457,836

Total liabilities and equity

$

34,876,135

$

37,546,014

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Nature of operations (note 1)

Subsequent events (note 23)

Approved on behalf of the Board: "David Palmer", Director

"Gordon McCreary", Director

- 1 -

Probe Metals Inc.

Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Year ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Operating expenses

$

11,299,791

Exploration and evaluation expenditures (note 18)

$

14,663,612

General and administrative expenses (note 19)

6,036,102

5,559,055

Operating loss before interest and other income, accretion expense,

premium on flow-through shares, realized gain on sale of marketable

securities, and unrealized loss on marketable securities

(17,335,893)

(20,222,667)

Interest and other income

180,999

318,957

Accretion expense (notes 7 and 11)

(747,160)

(131,746)

Premium on flow-through shares (note 12)

3,954,139

5,203,861

Realized gain on sale of marketable securities (note 6)

2,871,131

361,963

Unrealized loss on marketable securities (note 6)

(1,696,736)

(145,731)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the year

$(12,773,520)

$(14,615,363)

Basic and diluted loss per share (note 17)

$

(0.10)

$

(0.12)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

131,754,108

125,102,805

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Probe Metals Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
