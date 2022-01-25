Probe Metals : Further Expands Gold Mineralization at Monique Trend, Val-d'Or East Project, Quebec

Highlights:

Expansion drilling shows continued extension along strike and at depth for the Monique gold zones

B zone returned 4.2 g/t Au over 5.5 metres, 4.4 g/t Au over 15.8 metres and 6.0 g/t Au over 4.0 metres at 275, 375 and 585 metres vertical depth, respectively

Toronto, January 25 , 2022 - Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) ("Probe" or the "Company") is pleased to provide new results from the 2021 drill program on its 100%-owned Val-d'Or East Monique property (the "Property") located near Val-d'Or, Quebec. Results from sixteen (16) holes from the 52,000-metre 2021 drilling program revealed significant, new gold mineralization along strike and at depth in the A, B, E, G, I, J and M gold zones northeast, southeast and south of the former Monique open pit mine (see figure 1). New results come from the resource expansion drill program completed last fall over the Monique gold zones. Selected highlights from the current drill results are presented below.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states: "The Monique deposit continues to surpass our expectations, returning thick intersections of gold mineralization that are typically above the average resource grades. The continued success on our expansion drilling program at Monique truly demonstrates that Val-d'Or East is growing and has much more to offer as we advance the project through development. This year we have embarked on our largest program to date at Val-d'Or East, in order to build gold ounces and increase confidence in our gold resources as quickly as possible. With nine drills turning we are in a better position to achieve our goal of growth while minimizing timelines for the economic studies and permitting. 2022 will be an exciting year for Monique, and Val-d'Or East, and we look forward to more results as the drilling continues."

All of the holes released today were part of the expansion drilling program at Monique. Holes MO-21-128 to -143 were designed to test the extension of the A, B, E, G, I, J and M zones laterally and between surface to locally up to 600 metres depth. All holes returned significant new gold intercepts which are open along strike and at depth. Assays from more than 100 holes from the 2021 drilling program testing the continuity of these zones are still pending. Probe has commenced the largest drill program to date at Val-d'Or East totalling 150,000 metres focussed on resource conversion, resource expansion and new discoveries.

All results released today will be included in an updated resource for the Val-d'Or East project, which will form the basis of the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") expected to be completed in 2023. The PFS is an important step in advancing the project to production and work will run concurrently with environmental studies and permitting.

Selected drill results from holes MO-21-128 to 143 at the Monique Area drilling program are, as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone / Host Rock MO-21-128 319.7 324.0 4.3 1.5 B / Volcanics-Felsic dyke MO-21-128 351.1 361.6 10.5 1.3 I / Volcanics MO-21-128 475.0 480.0 5.0 1.8 M / Volcanics MO-21-129 51.6 52.6 1.0 15.9 E1 / Volcanics-Diorite MO-21-129 81.0 90.0 9.0 1.1 E2/ Volcanics MO-21-129 122.6 133.0 10.4 1.0 A / Volcanics-Felsic dyke MO-21-129 378.0 408.0 30.0 2.0 M / Felsic dyke-Volcanics Including 391.3 399.0 7.7 5.5 M / Felsic dyke-Volcanics MO-21-130 307.5 323.1 15.6 1.6 I / Volcanics Including 309.0 310.2 1.2 9.6 I / Volcanics MO-21-130 442.6 452.0 9.4 2.0 M /Volcanics-Felsic dyke Including 447.0 447.7 0.7 10.8 M /Volcanics-Felsic dyke MO-21-131 319.4 321.2 1.8 4.2 M /Volcanics-Felsic dyke MO-21-132 221.5 255.5 34.0 0.5 B / Volcanics MO-21-133 62.5 67.5 5.0 1.4 E / Volcanics MO-21-133 120.0 134.7 14.7 0.6 A / Volcanics MO-21-133 299.0 304.5 5.5 4.2 B / Volcanics Including 303.1 303.7 0.6 14.9 B / Volcanics MO-21-133 427.8 429.8 2.0 5.9 M /Volcanics-Felsic dyke MO-21-134 87.0 93.5 6.5 0.9 E / Volcanics MO-21-134 115.0 126.0 11.0 1.5 A / Volcanics-Felsic dyke MO-21-135 540.8 546.7 5.9 2.0 J / Felsic dyke-Diorite Including 543.4 544.1 0.7 7.7 J / Felsic dyke-Diorite MO-21-135 557.5 566.2 8.7 3.0 Ghw / Ultramafics Including 562.3 566.2 3.9 6.3 Ghw / Ultramafics MO-21-135 576.1 583.0 6.9 2.0 G / Ultramafics MO-21-136 77.7 88.0 10.3 0.5 E / Volcanics MO-21-137 28.5 51.1 22.6 1.1 E1 / Diorite Including 28.5 29.3 0.8 10.9 E1 / Diorite MO-21-137 82.8 92.1 9.3 1.2 E2 / Volcanics MO-21-138 157.9 165.1 7.2 1.6 E / Volcanics Including 161.2 162.2 1.0 8.3 E / Volcanics MO-21-138 472.0 487.8 15.8 4.4 B / Volcanics including 479.9 480.6 0.7 76.7 B / Volcanics MO-21-138 585.8 592.0 6.2 4.9 M /Volcanics-Felsic dyke Including 587.8 588.5 0.7 39.6 M /Volcanics-Felsic dyke MO-21-139 149.2 166.2 17.0 0.7 J / Felsic dyke-Diorite MO-21-139 658.3 662.3 4.0 3.0 I / Volcanics-Felsic dyke Including 658.3 659.3 1.0 9.2 I / Volcanics-Felsic dyke MO-21-139 676.3 702.2 25.9 1.1 M /Volcanics Including 690.7 692.7 2.0 7.2 M /Volcanics MO-21-140 270.1 286.4 16.3 2.8 J / Volcanics-Diorite Including 275.1 285.4 10.3 3.8 J / Volcanics-Diorite MO-21-141 38.4 49.5 11.1 1.3 New Zone /Volcanics MO-21-141 205.3 216.4 11.1 0.5 A / Volcanics MO-21-142 213.7 219.0 5.3 2.3 J / Felsic dyke-Ultramafics Including 216.3 217.2 0.9 8.4 J / Felsic dyke-Ultramafics MO-21-142 645.0 649.0 4.0 6.0 B / Volcanics Including 648.0 649.0 1.0 15.4 B / Volcanics MO-21-142 791.5 820.5 29.0 1.4 M /Volcanics Including 791.5 794.5 3.0 3.2 M /Volcanics Including 809.4 820.5 10.1 2.0 M /Volcanics MO-21-143 296.8 310.2 13.4 1.7 I / Volcanics-Felsic dyke Including 299.8 304.7 4.9 3.8 I / Volcanics-Felsic dyke

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 100 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length.

Figure 1: Surface Map - Monique Gold Trend new drilling

https://www.probemetals.com/site/assets/files/1550/figure-monique-pr-jan25-2022.jpg

About the Monique Property:

The Monique property is located 25 km east of Val-d'Or, in Quebec, and consists of 21 claims and one mining lease covering a total area of 5.5 square kilometres in Louvicourt township. The property hosts a current measured and indicated mineral resource of 13,619,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.54 g/t for 672,800 ounces of gold and inferred mineral resource of 11,733,000 tonnes at a grade of 1.78 g/t for 671,400 ounces of gold (source: Probe Metals NI 43-101 Technical Report Val-d'Or East Project - June 2021). The Property is part of the Company's Val-d'Or East Project and the consolidated land package stands at 436 square kilometres. Val-d'Or East is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

Geology

Gold mineralization on the Monique property is mainly associated with three deformation zones that cross the property with an orientation of 280° and a 75°- 80° dip to the north. Gold mineralization is defined by a network of quartz/tourmaline/carbonate veins and veinlets with disseminated sulphides in the altered wall rocks. A total of 16 gold zones have been discovered on the property, to-date. Some mineralized zones have been defined from surface to a depth of 600 metres and vary in width from 1 metre to up to 60 metres. Mineralized structures extend laterally up to 900 metres.

Past Production

The Monique open pit mine began commercial production in 2013 and ceased production at the end of January 2015. A total of 0.58 Mt of mineralized material was extracted at a grade of 2.53 g/t Au, from the surface to 100 metres depth for a total of 45,694 ounces of gold.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P.Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101, and Executive Vice-President and a director of Probe.

Quality Control:

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assays with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe Metals:

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Val-d'Or East Gold Project, Québec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,500-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company was formed as a result of the $526M sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp. Eldorado Gold Corporation currently owns approximately 10.9% of the Company.

Dr. David Palmer,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan" and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the results of the PEA, including future Project opportunities, future operating and capital costs, closure costs, AISC, the projected NPV, IRR, timelines, permit timelines, and the ability to obtain the requisite permits, economics and associated returns of the Project, the technical viability of the Project, the market and future price of and demand for gold, the environmental impact of the Project, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.