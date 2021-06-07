Probe Metals : (727 kB) 06/07/2021 | 12:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PROBE METALS INC. 56 Temperance Street, Suite 1000 Toronto, Ontario M5H 3V5 NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares ("Common Shares") of Probe Metals Inc. (the "Corporation") will be held on June 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time) for the following purposes, all as more particularly described in the enclosed management information circular (the "Circular"): to receive the Corporation's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the report of the auditors thereon; to elect the directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; to appoint the auditors and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; to approve the Corporation's stock option plan for the ensuing year; and to transact such further and other business as may be properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. The board of directors (the "Board") has fixed April 26, 2021 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the Shareholders who are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. Only Shareholders whose names have been entered in the registers of the Corporation as at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. The Corporation has elected to use the notice-and-access provisions adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators ("Notice-and-Access") to distribute proxy-related materials to Shareholders. Notice-and-Access is a set of rules that allow reporting issuers to post electronic versions of proxy-related materials on SEDAR and on one additional website, rather than mailing paper copies to Shareholders. The use of Notice-and-Access will reduce the Corporation's printing and mailing costs and is more environmentally friendly as it will help to reduce paper use. Shareholders have the right to request hard copies of any materials posted online by the Corporation under Notice-and-Access. The Corporation will not use procedures known as "stratification" in relation to the use of the Notice-and-Access provisions. Meeting materials, including the Circular, are available under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the TSX Trust website at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2117. In an effort to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, and to preserve the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, we will hold the Meeting in a virtual format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1096, Password: probe2021. Participants should type in https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1096on their browsers at least 15 minutes before the Meeting starts. Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, ask questions and vote at the Meeting online following the instructions under the heading "Instructions for Attending and Voting at the Virtual Meeting" in the Circular. Non-registered Shareholders who want to vote online at the Meeting must appoint themselves as proxyholders and register with TSX Trust Company in advance of the Meeting by emailing tsxtrustproxyvoting@tmx.comthe "Request for Control Number" form, which can be found at https://tsxtrust.com/resource/en/75. Guests will also be able to attend the Meeting virtually by following the steps under the heading "Instructions for Attending and Voting at the Virtual Meeting" in the Circular, but they will not be able to vote at the Meeting. We highly recommend Shareholders vote their Common Shares prior to the meeting. Voting All Shareholders may attend the Meeting virtually or be represented by proxy. Shareholders who do not plan on attending the Meeting virtually are requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy and return it in the envelope provided. To be effective, the enclosed form of proxy or voting instruction form must be deposited or - 2 - submitted with TSX Trust Company by mail at 301 - 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4H1, or by facsimile at (416) 595-9593 or online at www.voteproxyonline.com. In order to be valid and acted upon at the Meeting, the duly-completed form of proxy must be received prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 11, 2021 (the "Proxy Deadline"), or be deposited with the Secretary of the Corporation before the commencement of the Meeting or of any adjournment thereof. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Chair of the Meeting has the discretion to accept proxies received after such deadline. A "beneficial" or "non-registered" Shareholder will not be recognized directly at the Meeting for the purposes of voting Common Shares registered in the name of his/her/its broker; however, a beneficial Shareholder may attend the Meeting as proxyholder for the registered Shareholder and vote the Common Shares in that capacity. Only Shareholders as of the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. If you are a non-registered holder of Common Shares and have received these materials through your broker, custodian, nominee or other intermediary, please complete and return the form of proxy or voting instruction form provided to you by your broker, custodian, nominee or other intermediary in accordance with the instructions provided therein. Shareholders are reminded to review the Circular before voting. DATED this 26th day of April, 2021. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Signed) "David Palmer" David Palmer President and Chief Executive Officer - 1 - PROBE METALS INC. MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR SOLICITATION OF PROXIES BY MANAGEMENT This management information circular (this "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation by the management of Probe Metals Inc. (the "Corporation") of proxies to be used at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") to be held at the time and place and for the purposes set out in the Notice of Meeting. It is expected that the solicitation will be made primarily by mail. However, officers and employees of the Corporation may also solicit proxies by telephone, e-mail or in person. These persons will receive no compensation for such solicitation, other than their ordinary salaries or fees. The total cost of solicitation of proxies will be borne by the Corporation. Pursuant to National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"), arrangements have been made with clearing agencies, brokerage houses and other financial intermediaries to forward proxy-related materials to the beneficial owners of the Common Shares. See "Notice-and-Access" and "Appointment and Revocation of Proxies - Notice to Beneficial Holders of Shares" below. The Corporation will provide, without cost to such person, upon request to the Secretary of the Corporation, additional copies of the foregoing documents for this purpose. GENERAL INFORMATION RESPECTING THE MEETING No person has been authorized to give any information or make any representations in connection with the matters being considered herein other than those contained in this Circular and, if given or made, any such information or representations should be considered not to have been authorized by the Corporation. This Circular does not constitute the solicitation of a proxy by any person in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such solicitation. In an effort to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, and to preserve the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, we will hold the Meeting in a virtual format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1096, Password: probe2021. Participants should type in https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1096on their browsers at least 15 minutes before the Meeting starts. Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, ask questions and vote at the Meeting online following the instructions under the heading "Instructions for Attending and Voting at the Virtual Meeting" in the Circular. Non-registered Shareholders who want to vote online at the Meeting must appoint themselves as proxyholders and register with TSX Trust Company in advance of the Meeting by emailing tsxtrustproxyvoting@tmx.comthe "Request for Control Number" form, which can be found at https://tsxtrust.com/resource/en/75. Guests will also be able to attend the Meeting virtually by following the steps under the heading "Instructions for Attending and Voting at the Virtual Meeting" in the Circular, but guests will not be able to vote at the Meeting. We highly recommend Shareholders vote their Common Shares prior to the meeting. References in this Circular to the Meeting include any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. In this Circular, unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts "$" are expressed in Canadian dollars. Except where otherwise indicated, the information contained herein is stated as of April 26, 2021. Electronic copies of this Circular, financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Financial Statements") and management discussion and analysis for 2020 (the "MD&A") may be found on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. NOTICE-AND-ACCESS - 2 - The Corporation is availing itself of the "notice-and-access" provisions adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators ("Notice-and-Access") that permit the Corporation to forego mailing paper copies of this Circular and proxy-related materials to Shareholders and instead make them available for review, print and download via the internet. Both registered Shareholders and non-registered Shareholders will receive a notice package (the "Notice Package") that will include the notice of Meeting, this Circular and either a form of proxy or a voting instruction form, as applicable (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"). The Corporation has adopted the Notice-and-Access delivery process to further its commitment to environmental sustainability and to reduce its printing and mailing costs. In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"), the Corporation has sent the Notice Packages to non-registered Shareholders through the intermediaries and clearing agencies. Intermediaries are required to forward the Notice Package to non-registered Shareholders unless a non-registered Shareholder has waived the right to receive the Meeting Materials. Typically, intermediaries will use a service company to forward the Notice Package to non-registered Shareholders. The Notice Package will be sent via prepaid mail directly to non-objecting beneficial owners ("NOBOs") and, indirectly, through intermediaries to objecting beneficial owners ("OBOs"). The Corporation is assuming the cost of such delivery to OBOs. Registered Shareholders and those beneficial holders with existing instructions on their account to receive printed materials will receive a printed copy of the Meeting Materials with the Notice Package. The Corporation will not use procedures known as "stratification" in relation to the use of the Notice-and-Access provisions. Meeting Materials can be accessed under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the TSX Trust website at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2117. Shareholders may request that printed copies of the Meeting Materials be sent to them by postal delivery at no cost to them up to one year from the date this Circular is filed on SEDAR by calling 1- 866-600-5869or emailing TMXEInvestorServices@tmx.com. Shareholders who wish to receive paper copies of the Meeting Materials prior to the Meeting may request copies from TSX Trust Company, the registrar and transfer agent for the Corporation, by calling 1-866-600-5869or by sending an email to TMXEInvestorServices@tmx.com at least seven business days in advance of 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 11, 2021 (the "Proxy Deadline"). APPOINTMENT AND REVOCATION OF PROXIES Appointment of Proxy A Shareholder who does not plan on attending the Meeting virtually is requested to complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy and to deliver it to TSX Trust Company: (i) by mail to 301 - 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4H1; or (ii) by facsimile at (416) 595-9593; or (iii) online at www.voteproxyonline.com. In order to be valid and acted upon at the Meeting, the form of proxy must be received no later than the Proxy Deadline or be deposited with the Secretary of the Corporation before the commencement of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The deadline for the deposit of proxies may be waived or extended by the Chair of the Meeting at his discretion, without notice. If you are a non-registered Shareholder and have received these materials through your broker, custodian, nominee or other intermediary, please complete and return the form of proxy or voting instruction form provided to you by your broker, custodian, nominee or other intermediary in accordance with the instructions provided therein. The document appointing a proxy must be in writing and executed by the Shareholder or his attorney authorized in writing or, if the Shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal or by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized. A Shareholder submitting a form of proxy has the right to appoint a person (who need not be a Shareholder) to represent him or her at the Meeting other than the persons designated in the form of proxy furnished by the Corporation. To exercise that right, the name of the Shareholder's appointee should be legibly printed in the blank space provided. In addition, the Shareholder should notify the appointee of the appointment, obtain his or her consent to act as appointee and instruct the appointee on how the Shareholder's Common Shares are to be voted. Shareholders who are not registered Shareholders of the Corporation should refer to "Notice to Beneficial Holders of Common Shares" below. - 3 - Revocation of Proxy A Shareholder who has submitted a form of proxy as directed hereunder may revoke it at any time prior to the exercise thereof. If a person who has given a proxy personally attends the Meeting at which that proxy is to be voted, that person may revoke the proxy and vote in person. In addition to the revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a proxy may be revoked by instrument in writing executed by the Shareholder or his attorney or authorized agent and deposited with TSX Trust Company at any time up to the Proxy Deadline: (i) by mail to Suite 301 - 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4H1; or, (ii) by facsimile to (416) 595-9593, or deposited with the Secretary of the Corporation before the commencement of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, and upon either of those deposits, the proxy will be revoked. Notice to Beneficial Holders of Common Shares The information set out in this section is of importance to many Shareholders, as a substantial number of Shareholders do not hold Common Shares in their own name. Shareholders who do not hold their Common Shares in their own name (referred to herein as "Beneficial Shareholders") should note that only proxies deposited by Shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Corporation as the registered holders of shares can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a Shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in the Shareholder's name in the records of the Corporation. Those Common Shares will most likely be registered under the name of the Shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In Canada, the vast majority of such shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms). Common Shares held by brokers or their nominees can be voted (for or against resolutions or withheld from voting) only upon the instructions of the Beneficial Shareholder. Without specific instructions, the broker/nominees are prohibited from voting shares for their clients. Subject to the following discussion in relation to NOBOs (as defined herein), the Corporation does not know for whose benefit the Common Shares registered in the name of CDS & Co., a broker or another nominee, are held. There are two categories of Beneficial Shareholders under applicable securities regulations for purposes of dissemination to Beneficial Shareholders of proxy-related materials and other security holder materials and requests for voting instructions from such Beneficial Shareholders. NOBOs are Beneficial Shareholders who have advised their intermediary (such as brokers or other nominees) that they do not object to their intermediary disclosing ownership information to the Corporation, consisting of their name, address, e-mail address, securities holdings and preferred language of communication. Canadian securities laws restrict the use of that information to matters strictly relating to the affairs of the Corporation. OBOs are Beneficial Shareholders who have advised their intermediary that they object to their intermediary disclosing such ownership information to the Corporation. In accordance with the requirements of NI 54-101, the Corporation is sending the Meeting Materials directly to NOBOs and indirectly to OBOs. NI 54-101 allows the Corporation, in its discretion, to obtain a list of its NOBOs from intermediaries and to use such NOBO list for the purpose of distributing the proxy materials directly to, and seek voting instructions directly from, such NOBOs. As a result, the Corporation is entitled to deliver Meeting Materials to Beneficial Shareholders in two manners: (a) directly to NOBOs and indirectly through intermediaries to OBOs; or (b) indirectly to all Beneficial Shareholders through intermediaries. The Corporation intends to pay for intermediaries to deliver the Meeting Materials to the OBOs. Applicable securities regulations require intermediaries, on receipt of Meeting Materials that seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders indirectly, to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of Shareholder meetings on Form 54-101F7. Every intermediary/broker has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions, which should be carefully followed by Beneficial Shareholders in order to ensure that their Common Shares are voted at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) thereof. Often, the form of proxy supplied to a Beneficial Shareholder by its broker is identical to the form of proxy provided to registered shareholders; however, its purpose is limited to instructing the registered shareholder how to vote on behalf of the Beneficial Shareholder. Beneficial Shareholders who wish to appear in person and vote at the Meeting should be appointed as their own representatives at the Meeting in accordance with the directions of their intermediaries and Form 54-101F7. Beneficial Shareholders can also write the name of someone else whom they wish to appoint to attend the Meeting and vote on their behalf. Unless prohibited by law, the person whose name is written in the space provided in Form 54-101F7 will have full authority to present matters to the Meeting and vote on all matters that are presented at the Meeting, even if those matters are not set out in Form 54-101F7 or this Circular. 