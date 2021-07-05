Probe Metals : Corporate Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward Looking Information

This presentation may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of Probe Metals Inc. ("the Company"), future opportunities and anticipated goals, the company's portfolio, treasury, management team, timetable to permitting and production and the prospective mineralization of the properties, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "seeks", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "targets" and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "should" or "might", "be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, including but not limited to: an inability to complete the business combination; general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other required approval; the actual results of current exploration activities; acquisition risks; and other risks of the mining and resource industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These statements reflect the current internal projections, expectations or beliefs of the Company are based on information currently available to the Company. The Company do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon by investors as actual results may vary. Unless required to be updated pursuant to securities laws, these statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are expressly qualified, in their entirety, by this cautionary statement.

National Instrument 43-101

Technical and scientific information contained herein relating to the Projects is derived from National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical reports ("Reports") Mineral Resources Val d'Or East Property dated March 8, 2021. Technical and scientific information not contained within the Report and contained in this Presentation has been reviewed and approved by Independent Qualified Person Merouane Rachidi, Ph. D., P.Geo and Claude Duplessis., from GoldMinds Geoservices, who are the independent "qualified person" under NI 43-101. The Technical Report will be available for revision on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile. This Presentation uses the terms "indicated resources" and "inferred resources". Although these terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations (under NI 43-101), the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, "inferred resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre feasibility studies, or economic studies, except for a Preliminary Assessment as defined under NI 43-101. Investors are cautioned not to assume that part or all of an inferred resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.

Currency

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar values herein are in Canadian $.

2