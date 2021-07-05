Log in
    PRB   CA74273V1067

PROBE METALS INC.

(PRB)
Probe Metals : Corporate Presentation

07/05/2021 | 11:16am EDT
TSX-V: PRB

WELL-FUNDED CANADIAN GOLD EXPLORER

ADVANCING

VAL-D'OR

EAST

Corporate Presentation

July 2021

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward Looking Information

This presentation may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of Probe Metals Inc. ("the Company"), future opportunities and anticipated goals, the company's portfolio, treasury, management team, timetable to permitting and production and the prospective mineralization of the properties, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "seeks", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "targets" and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "should" or "might", "be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, including but not limited to: an inability to complete the business combination; general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other required approval; the actual results of current exploration activities; acquisition risks; and other risks of the mining and resource industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These statements reflect the current internal projections, expectations or beliefs of the Company are based on information currently available to the Company. The Company do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon by investors as actual results may vary. Unless required to be updated pursuant to securities laws, these statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are expressly qualified, in their entirety, by this cautionary statement.

National Instrument 43-101

Technical and scientific information contained herein relating to the Projects is derived from National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical reports ("Reports") Mineral Resources Val d'Or East Property dated March 8, 2021. Technical and scientific information not contained within the Report and contained in this Presentation has been reviewed and approved by Independent Qualified Person Merouane Rachidi, Ph. D., P.Geo and Claude Duplessis., from GoldMinds Geoservices, who are the independent "qualified person" under NI 43-101. The Technical Report will be available for revision on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile. This Presentation uses the terms "indicated resources" and "inferred resources". Although these terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations (under NI 43-101), the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, "inferred resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre feasibility studies, or economic studies, except for a Preliminary Assessment as defined under NI 43-101. Investors are cautioned not to assume that part or all of an inferred resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.

Currency

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar values herein are in Canadian $.

2

Highlights

Val-d'OrEast Project is One of the Top Undeveloped Projects in Canada

LARGE LANDHOLDINGS IN TOP MINING JURISDICTION

  • Val-d'OrEast project is located in Quebec, a World Class Mining District
  • 436 km2 of consolidated under-exploredland position
  • Best in class infrastructure allows for low all-in sustainable costs

GOLD RESOURCE WITH SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE POTENTIAL

  • Gold resource of 3.98 Moz
  • Significant potential for resource growth and new discoveries

ADVANCING THE PROJECT IN 2021

  • First Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) expected in Q3-2021

WELL-FUNDED WITH OVER $30M IN CASH & INVESTMENTS

TEAM WITH TRACK RECORD OF DISCOVERIES AND LOOKING TO REPEAT SUCCESS OF BORDEN PROJECT SOLD TO GOLDCORP

Exceeding our Goals

2,205

2,557

722

1,773

770

682

866

2016

2018

2020

2021

Inferred Resources (koz)

M&I Resources (koz)

Increased the gold resource by more than 5 times since

acquiring the project in 2016

1 Mineral Resources Statement, GoldMinds Geoservices - June 2021

3

Probe Stock has Significant Upside Potential

PRB IS TRADING

$162

BELOW PEER

AVERAGE

(based on current

resource size)

$85

EV/oz: PRB $56 vs Peer avg $66

$61

$56

$56

$44

$40

$20

Company

Marathon

Perpetua Res. Gold Standard

Bonterra

Sabina Gold

Probe Metals

Integra Res.

Nighthawk

Key asset location

Canada

USA

USA

Canada

Canada

Canada

USA

Canada

Stage

PEA

PFS

PFS

Resource

PFS

PEA

PEA

Resource

*Thomson Reuters and Company presentations as of Sep 2020

4

Project Located on Prolific Gold Mining Belt

ABITIBI

200M

30M

Greenstone

Au oz

Au oz

Belt

Produced

Reserves

World Class

Mining Belt

Abitibi

Greenstone

Over 200Moz of

Gold Produced

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Probe Metals Inc. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 15:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -15,0 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 228 M 185 M 184 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,6%
Technical analysis trends PROBE METALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,75 CAD
Average target price 3,12 CAD
Spread / Average Target 78,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. S. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Jamie C. Sokalsky Chairman
Yves Dessureault Chief Operating Officer
Gordon A. McCreary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROBE METALS INC.2.94%180
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION14.06%27 754
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-3.78%8 099
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-8.82%6 090
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-7.06%5 541
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-16.19%4 039