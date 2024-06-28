Ruben Minski decides to step down as Executive Chairman and José Minski is appointed as new Chairman of the Board

Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps” or the “Company”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical conglomerate, announced that Mr. Ruben Minski has resigned from his role as Executive Chairman of the Board, effective June 30th. Mr. Minski will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

Reflecting on his decision, Ruben stated: “This month marked six months since Jose Antonio Vieira assumed the role of CEO of Procaps. To ensure a smooth and effective transition, I have had the privilege of serving as Executive Chairman of our Board. Reflecting on these six months, I believe the transition to our new leader has been successful, and it is now time for me to step down from this honorable position. As a major shareholder, I will remain on the Board of Directors to support our efforts to overcome obstacles and capitalize on opportunities.”

The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. José Minski, currently a member of the Board and Chair of the M&A Committee, as the new Chairman of the Board.

José Minski brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of Procaps´ strategic direction and operational objectives, which will be invaluable in his new role. José Minski stated, “I am honored to take on this new role and look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to continue driving Procaps´ strategic initiatives and deliver value to our shareholders.”

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group, S.A. (“Procaps”) (NASDAQ: PROC) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in the Americas and nearly 5,000 employees working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products, prescription pharmaceutical drugs (Rx), nutritional supplements, and high-potency clinical solutions.

For more information, visit www.procapsgroup.com or Procaps’ investor relations website investor.procapsgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240628954592/en/