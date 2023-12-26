Procaps Group S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Procaps Group S.A. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 118.41 million compared to USD 110.4 million a year ago. Net income was USD 8.19 million compared to USD 22.58 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.08 compared to USD 0.22 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.08 compared to USD 0.22 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was USD 312.63 million compared to USD 308.45 million a year ago. Net income was USD 41.77 million compared to USD 32.11 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.41 compared to USD 0.32 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.41 compared to USD 0.32 a year ago.