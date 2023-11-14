Procaps Group (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical services company, today announced that it is postponing the previously-announced earnings conference call (currently scheduled for November 16, 2023) to a later date after Procaps publishes its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 ("3Q23”). Procaps will host a conference call in conjunction with its release of the 3Q23 Results, and call/webcast details will be provided in advance of the call.

