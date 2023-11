Procaps Group SA is a Luxembourg-based healthcare and pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, manufactures and sells prescription drugs and products that are differentiated by their combinations and pharmaceutical forms, as well as nutritional supplements which include omega 3 fish oils and high-potency clinical compounds. It operates its business through 5 units which are Diabetrics, Farma Procaps, Softi Gel, Vital Care, and Clinical Specialties. Diabetrics provides diabetes solutions. Farma procaps formulates, manufactures and markets branded prescription drugs in Latin America. Softi Gel provides contract drug development and manufacturing services to third party pharmaceutical companies. Vital Care develops, manufactures and markets consumer healthcare products. Clinical Specialties develops, manufactures and markets complex drugs.

Sector Pharmaceuticals