Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday November 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Procaps Group (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical services company, announced it will report its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, after market closes on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the third quarter and nine months 2023 results.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET Webcast: Click here to access Toll Free dial-in number: 1-844-204-8586 Toll/International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6346 HD Web Phone: Click here Conference ID: Procaps Group

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via Procaps’ investor relations website.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through November 23, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations and entering replay pin number: 4127390.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group, S.A. (“Procaps”) (NASDAQ: PROC) is a leading developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in the Americas and more than 5,500 employees working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products and prescription pharmaceutical drugs (Rx), nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions.

For more information, visit Procaps’ investor relations website investor.procapsgroup.com.

