As mentioned, gummy products can experience multiple constraints across the different stages of the supply chain. In fact, it is during the stages of storage, loading, unloading and transporta- tion, that the high sensitivity of gummies to temperature fluctuation poses the most significant challenge. Any variations presented during these stages could affect the physical and chemical properties of the final product, which is why it becomes so critical to maintain a consistent temperature throughout the whole process.

Nevertheless, this isn't the only constraint faced by gummy products. When they reach the distribution stage, gummy (and other likely-to- melt products) are faced with increasing strict marketplace requirements. In some cases, like in the specific case of the marketplace giant Ama- zon, who has implemented a "Meltable Product Shipping Policy", brands must ensure that their products meet quality standards and are not susceptible to melting during the stages of storage and transportation.2 In order to guarantee this,

manufacturers must conduct a temperature test that can certify their ability to withstand extreme temperatures ranging, in some cases, from 75 up to 155 degrees Fahrenheit.3It is mandatory for

155 manufacturers and brands to comply with these policies to ensure that their products are not dis-

standards, the marketplace risks receiving complaints related to melted products which can lead, in turn, to the brand's account suspension.

standards, the marketplace risks receiving complaints related to melted products which can lead, in turn, to the brand's account suspension.4