Revolutionary Gummy
Technology
That Solves for The Supply Chain Constraints
of Other Gummy Formats and Enhances
Consumer Experience
Introduction
Brands, manufacturers, and suppliers of VMS products today face the challenge of ensuring that their products can maintain their quality and integrity across the different steps involved during the supply chain distribu- tion, particularly during summer season. One of the VMS formats that faces the highest challenge is one that has been portraying significant growth within this category over the past years, the gummy. Between 2017 and 2021, according to Mint- el, gummy product launches in the global market increased by 172%, launches in the US represented a 25% of total launches in 2022, evidencing an exponential rise in the demand for products in this format1. Gummies are now the single most popular supplement delivery format, according to Nutrition Business Journal's (NBJ) Delivery Format Report 2022, and big supplement brands are strongly focused in adding top-selling gummy supplements to their pipelines.
its supply chain, which can affect not only their physical but also their chemical proper- ties, resulting in a serious issue for many brands, marketplaces and ultimately affecting the end-consumer experience. As mentioned on a recent article by Natural Products Insider, Gummy grand slam: Understanding the opportunities in chew- able supplements,formulating a winning gummy product is complex, it requires the appropriate technology, specific materials knowledge, experience, versatility, and addressing this issue, the required level of expertise in product development on how to find the right combination of gelling agents and ingredients that can allow the gummy to maintain itself undamaged even if exposed to different temperatures during its distribution.
"Formulating a winning gummy product is complex"
In this paper, we will explore the encounters faced by gummy products during the supply chain, specifically when referring to time-to-market and marketplace requirements, and learn how Funtrition® by Pro- caps Group, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-end gummy products, introduces a revolutionary technology to address this current issue, while also increasing sensorial experiences for consumers today.
Gummy product launches in the global market increased by
172%
However, due to the nature, agents and ingredients that create a gummy, most products that come in this format may be prone to melt when exposed to high temperatures across
For this reason, partnering with an experienced contract manufacturer that understands the gummy-specific nuances and is also able to leverage on its expertise to create a final product that doesn't only overcome supply chain challenges, finding cost efficiencies for its custom- ers, but also exceeds consumer experience expectations, has become a key factor for supplement brands when searching for the right partner to develop and manufacture the new products they intend to launch to their different markets.
1 Source: Mintel. GNPDGlobal launches where Sub-Category matches Vitamins & Dietary Supplements (with Format Type matches Chew/ Gummy) and Date Published is between Jan 2017 and Dec 2022
Cold-Shipment:
The solution?
As mentioned, gummy products can experience multiple constraints across the different stages of the supply chain. In fact, it is during the stages of storage, loading, unloading and transporta- tion, that the high sensitivity of gummies to temperature fluctuation poses the most significant challenge. Any variations presented during these stages could affect the physical and chemical properties of the final product, which is why it becomes so critical to maintain a consistent temperature throughout the whole process.
Nevertheless, this isn't the only constraint faced by gummy products. When they reach the distribution stage, gummy (and other likely-to- melt products) are faced with increasing strict marketplace requirements. In some cases, like in the specific case of the marketplace giant Ama- zon, who has implemented a "Meltable Product Shipping Policy", brands must ensure that their products meet quality standards and are not susceptible to melting during the stages of storage and transportation.2 In order to guarantee this,
Meltable Product
Shipping Policy"
manufacturers must conduct a temperature test that can certify their ability to withstand extreme temperatures ranging, in some cases, from 75 up to 155 degrees Fahrenheit.3It is mandatory for
155 manufacturers and brands to comply with these policies to ensure that their products are not dis-
75
posed of or rejected by fulfillment centers. If the
product doesn't live up to the promised quality
standards, the marketplace risks receiving complaints related to melted products which can lead, in turn, to the brand's account suspension.4
75 up to
155 degrees Fahrenheit
- Amazon. Seller-forums. New MFN meltable product shipping policy. https:// sellercentral.amazon.com/seller forums/discussions/t/46508a01e243b30d118d 5544b675610f
- Amazon. Meltable FBA inventory.https://sellercentral.amazon.com/help/hub/reference/external/G202125070?locale=en-US
- Amazon. Seller-forums. New MFN meltable product shipping policy. https://sellercentral.amazon.com/seller-forums/discussions/t/46508a01e243b30d118d5544b675610f
However, meeting these requirements can also result challenging for brands because it implies careful planning and potential additional resourc- es. Said differently, in order to distribute and sell products that are susceptible to melt, brands need to plan ahead, making sure that they are not caught with an excess of "meltable" inventory during the marketplaces' restricted period, which in Amazon's particular case is between April 15 and October 15 2023.5 If caught with excess inven- tory, brands would have to liquidate through sales or submit removal orders which can result costly and of course, time consuming.
"Cold shipment, or any other temperature- controlled solution, can significantly elevate logistic costs"
As a response to these challeng- es, supplement brands are having to incur in "cold-shipping", a service provided by transportation companies to keep temperature-sensitive shipments between 35°F and 46°F, in some cases, for up to 96 hours. However, cold shipment, or any othertemperature-controlledsolution, can significantly elevate logistic costs, adding surprising charges in the chain and ultimately affecting overall brands´ profitability.
So, the question remains… is cold shipment the solution or the obstacle?
5 Amazon. Seller-forums. Request to remove meltable FBA inventory by April 15. https://sellercentral.amazon.com/seller-forums/discussions/t/20bca526e-794ddba2318y82d1b2660f785
Non-Cold Ship Gummies: The Real Solution
A gummy technology with a temperature-resistant formulation as well as an elevated sensorial experience in terms of texture, color, and fla- vor? A gummy with these characteristics would not only solve the problem, allowing brands to eliminate cold shipment from the supply chain costs, minimizing time-to-market and complying with marketplace requirements, but would also take brands' products to the next level, offering end-consumers a unique and memorable experi- ence. How is this possible?
Funtrition®, a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative gummy technologies, has been working for years on extensive research and development in new technology platforms that can solve any type of formulation challenges, bringing exciting products to consumers, while elevating sensorial experiences, and now, overcoming critical challenges that could potentially affect the product during its distribution.
Introducing GummieX™, a gummy
technolo-
Additionally, GummieX™ gummies comply with
gy trademarked by Funtrition® that provides the
marketplace requirements, meeting all necessary
means to maintain the quality and integrity of
quality standards.
gummies when exposed to high tem-
perature conditions. GummieX™ is
To ensure the desired behavior of
designed to achieve desired flavor,
"This
the gummies, at Funtrition® we are
texture, and performance by mixing
continuously conducting
certain
in the right matrix of gelling agents.
technology
tests, such as texture tests, where
By using a mixture of thermo-re-
increases
attributes like hardness, cohesive-
versible and thermo-irreversible
ness, elasticity, and adhesiveness are
gelling agents, this technology in-
the thermal
evaluated, as well as "gummy melt-
creases the thermal resistance of
resistance of
ing tests", where the final
state of
the gummies allowing them to re-
the gummies, after being exposed
sist high temperatures. Compared to
the gummies"
to high temperatures, is examined.
traditional gelatin-based gummies,
These tests help Funtrition® ensure
products under GummieX™ technolo-
that gummies can withstand differ-
gy are considerably less sensitive to
ent temperature conditions during
temperature fluctuations, maintaining their shape,
transportation, making them a reliable product that
taste, and efficacy across the different stages of
can meet the requirements of today's market-
the supply chain, even in hot and humid condi-
places and retailers, as well as allowing brand
tions, eliminating the need for cold chain logistics
owners to save enormous costs across the sup-
and reducing, significantly, logistic costs.
ply chain.
