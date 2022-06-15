Procaps S A : and subsidiaries (The Group) - Form 6-K 06/15/2022 | 08:13am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) For the three months

ended March 31 Notes 2022 2021 Revenue 5 $ 85,630 $ 77,442 Cost of sales (38,508 ) (37,755 ) Gross profit 47,122 39,687 Sales and marketing expenses (20,157 ) (19,481 ) Administrative expenses (24,556 ) (20,578 ) Finance income (expenses), net 7 14,582 (14,237 ) Other income (expenses), net 8 5,124 (535 ) Income (loss) before tax 22,115 (15,144 ) Income tax expense 9 (5,669 ) (1,894 ) Income (loss) for the year $ 16,446 $ (17,038 ) Income (loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company 16,446 (17,319 ) Non-controlling interests - 281 Earnings per share: Basic, income (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company1 0.16 (0.18 ) 1 The Group reports net earnings per share in accordance with IAS 33 - Earnings Per Share. Basic income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing the income (loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Group by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. No dilutive effect has been identified for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. The weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic earnings per share is 101,109,572 and 97,128,690 as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements. 2 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) For the three months

ended March 31 2022 2021 Income (loss) for the year $ 16,446 $ (17,038 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 2,234 (4,782 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax 2,234 (4,782 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year $ 18,680 $ (21,820 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company 18,679 (22,101 ) Non-controlling interests 1 281 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements. 3 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Notes As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 11 77,296 72,638 Right-of-use assets 40,898 40,167 Goodwill 6,864 6,803 Intangible assets 10 32,707 30,171 Investments in joint ventures 2,335 2,443 Other financial assets 269 256 Deferred tax assets 7,891 7,067 Other assets 5,072 4,531 Total non-current assets $ 173,332 $ 164,076 Current assets Cash 65,644 72,112 Trade and other receivables, net 13 111,561 117,449 Inventories, net 12 98,343 79,430 Amounts owed by related parties 1,804 1,147 Current tax assets 28,839 22,082 Other current assets 3,747 5,839 Total current assets $ 309,938 $ 298,059 Total assets $ 483,270 $ 462,135 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Equity (Deficit) Share capital 1,011 1,011 Share premium 377,677 377,677 Reserves 45,743 42,749 Accumulated deficit (417,607 ) (431,059 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,544 ) (27,778 ) Equity (deficit) attributable to owners of the company $ (18,720 ) $ (37,400 ) Non-controlling interest (939 ) (940 ) Total equity (deficit) $ (19,659 ) $ (38,340 ) Non-Current liabilities Borrowings 14 168,631 178,720 Amounts owed to related parties - - Warrant liabilities 16 21,384 23,112 Shares held in escrow 17 83,349 101,859 Deferred tax liabilities 6,393 6,070 Other liabilities 2,061 2,750 Total non-current liabilities $ 281,818 $ 312,511 Current liabilities Borrowings 14 100,100 74,646 Trade and other payables, net 90,282 85,381 Amounts owed to related parties 6,465 8,450 Current tax liabilities 18,323 11,756 Provisions 15 578 501 Other liabilities 5,363 7,230 Total current liabilities $ 221,111 $ 187,964 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 483,270 $ 462,135 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements. 4 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Attributable to equity holders of the Group Issued

Capital Share

premium Reserves1 Accumulated

deficit Other

Comprehensive

Income Total Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity

(deficit) Balance as of January 1, 2021 $ 2,001 $ 54,412 $ 39,897 $ (327,344 ) $ (24,421 ) $ (255,455 ) $ 777 $ (254,678 ) Loss for the period - - - (17,319 ) - (17,319 ) 281 (17,038 ) Transfer reserves - - (8 ) 8 - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - (4,782 ) (4,782 ) - (4,782 ) Non-controlling interest - - - 281 - 281 - 281 Balance as of March 31, 2021 $ 2,001 $ 54,412 $ 39,889 $ (344,374 ) $ (29,203 ) $ (277,275 ) $ 1,058 $ (276,217 ) Balance as of January 1, 2022 1,011 377,677 42,749 (431,059 ) (27,778 ) (37,400 ) (940 ) (38,340 ) Income for the period - - - 16,446 - 16,446 - 16,446 Transfer reserves - - 2,994 (2,994 ) - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - 2,233 2,233 1 2,234 Non-controlling interest - - - - 1 1 - 1 Balance as of March 31, 2022 $ 1,011 $ 377,677 $ 45,743 $ (417,607 ) $ (25,544 ) $ (18,720 ) $ (939 ) $ (19,659 ) 1 Includes the appropriate values from net income to comply with legal provisions related to asset protection according to applicable jurisdictions with cumulative earnings. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements. 5 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) For the three months

ended March 31 Notes 2022 2021 As restated1 Operating activities Loss for the year $ 16,446 $ (17,038 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss with net cash from operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 11 1,452 1,598 Depreciation of right-of-use 1,230 1,137 Amortization of intangibles 10 818 1,800 Income tax expense 9 5,669 1,894 Finance (income) expenses 7 (14,582 ) 14,237 Share of result of joint ventures 100 (129 ) Net (gain)/loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 11 33 2 Inventory provision 12 591 906 Provision for bad debt 13 314 (299 ) Provisions 15 - 1,083 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital 12,071 5,191 (Increase)/decrease in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables 5,573 2,675 Amounts owed by related parties (521 ) 520 Inventories (19,830 ) 1,513 Current tax assets (6,757 ) (1,272 ) Other current assets 2,092 (1,219 ) Trade and other payables 16,814 4,701 Amounts owed to related parties 333 (354 ) Current tax liabilities 1,442 1,807 Other liabilities (2,843 ) (413 ) Provisions 15 (7 ) (1,083 ) Other financial assets (12 ) 297 Other assets (541 ) (1,726 ) Cash generated from operations 7,814 10,637 Interest paid (434 ) (525 ) Income tax paid (1,046 ) (319 ) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities $ 6,334 $ 9,793 Investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 11 (2,197 ) (1,785 ) Acquisition of intangibles 10 (1,827 ) (1,452 ) Advances to related parties (136 ) - Proceeds from related parties - - Cash flow used in investing activities $ (4,160 ) $ (3,237 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 14 30,334 49,219 Payments on borrowings 14 (33,624 ) (40,730 ) Payments to related parties (2,359 ) (1,477 ) Interest paid on borrowings 14 (3,924 ) (2,609 ) Payment of lease liabilities 14 (587 ) (1,204 ) Cash flow generated from (used in) financing activities $ (10,160 ) $ 3,199 Net increase in cash (7,986 ) 9,755 Cash less bank overdrafts at beginning of the year/period 72,112 4,229 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations 1,518 (6,385 ) Cash less bank overdrafts at end of the year/period $ 65,644 $ 7,599 Non-cash financing and investing activities2 $ 13,463 $ 13,970 1 Refer to Note 2.2. Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements 2 Non-cash investing and financing activities include acquisition of right-of-use assets $146 (for the three months ended March 31, 2021: $726), invoices from suppliers financed via reverse factoring classified as Trade and other payables $438 (for the three months ended March 31, 2021: $1,960) and invoices from suppliers financed via reverse factoring classified as Borrowings $12,879 (for the three months ended March 31, 2021: $11,284). The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements. 6 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Note 1. General Company Information Procaps Group S.A., a public limited liability company (société anonyme) governed by the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and its subsidiaries ("the Group") primarily engages in developing, producing and marketing pharmaceutical solutions. Further information about the Group's business activities, reportable segments and related party relationships of the Group is included in Note 5. Revenue, Note 6. Segment reporting and Note 19. Key management personnel, respectively. The Group's principal subsidiaries as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 are set out below. Unless otherwise stated, they have share capital consisting solely of ordinary shares that are held directly by the Group, and the proportion of ownership interests held equals the voting rights held by the Group. The country of incorporation or registration is also their principal place of business. Place of Ownership interests held by: Name of entity business/country

of incorporation The Group Non-controlling

interests Principal

activities 2022 2021 2022 2021 Procaps S.A. Colombia 100 % 100 % - % - % Manufacturing and distribution of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products. C.I. Procaps S.A. Colombia 100 % 100 % - % - % Procaps S.A. de C.V (previously Laboratorios Lopez S.A. de C.V.) El Salvador 100 % 100 % - % - % Softcaps - Colbras Brazil 100 % 100 % - % - % Diabetrics Healthcare S.A.S. Colombia 100 % 100 % - % - % Diabetes solutions and chronic disease management tool. There are no significant restrictions on the ability of the Group to access or use assets and settle liabilities. Reverse reorganization Crynssen Pharma Group Limited ("OpCo") is a private limited liability company registered under the laws of Malta with company registration number C59671 and with registered office at Ground Floor, Palace Court, Church Street, St. Julians STJ 3049. Union Acquisition Corp. II is a Cayman Islands company previously listed on the NASDAQ under "LATNU". Union, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), had limited operations but was established as a public investment vehicle with the purpose of making an investment in an operating company, particularly in Latin America. On March 31, 2021, SPAC, OpCo, Procaps Group, S.A. ("Holdco") and OZLEM Limited, an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands ("Merger Sub") entered into a Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement" or "BCA" or the "Transaction"). With the execution of the BCA, SPAC also entered into separate Subscription Agreements, each dated March 31, 2021, with certain investors (collectively, the "PIPE Investors"), pursuant to, and on the terms and subject to the conditions of which, the PIPE Investors collectively subscribed for an aggregate of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of SPAC, par value $0.0001 per share ("SPAC Ordinary Shares") for a purchase price of $10.00 per SPAC Ordinary Share and an aggregate purchase price of $100,000,000 (the "PIPE Investment"). The PIPE Investment were consummated, and the SPAC Ordinary Shares subscribed for by the PIPE Investors were exchanged for ordinary shares of Holdco, nominal value $0.01 per share ("Holdco Ordinary Shares"), concurrently with the closing of the Transaction. 7 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) The Transaction was approved at an Extraordinary General Meeting of LATNU's shareholders on September 22, 2021 and subsequently consummated on September 29, 2021. Summary of significant steps to implement the reverse reorganization: a. OpCo formed Holdco, a public limited liability company (société anonyme) governed by the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, which issued redeemable A shares of Holdco (the "Holdco Redeemable A Shares") to OpCo. Holdco then formed Merger Sub, an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. b. Merger Sub merged with and into the SPAC, with SPAC surviving such merger and becoming a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Holdco (the "Merger") and, in the context of the Merger, (a) all SPAC Ordinary Shares outstanding were exchanged with Holdco for the right to receive Holdco Ordinary Shares pursuant to a share capital increase of Holdco and (b) the issued and outstanding SPAC warrants that became warrants of Holdco exercisable for Holdco Ordinary Shares, on substantially the same terms as the SPAC warrants. c. Immediately following consummation of the Merger and pursuant to those certain individual Contribution and Exchange Agreements, each dated as of March 31, 2021, each of the shareholders of OpCo, immediately prior to the consummation of the Transaction (the "Opco Shareholders"), had contributed their respective ordinary shares of OpCo, nominal value $1.00 per share (the "OpCo Ordinary Shares") to Holdco in exchange for Holdco Ordinary Shares, and in the case of the International Finance Corporation ("IFC"), for Holdco Ordinary Shares and 4.5 million redeemable B shares of Holdco, nominal value $0.01 per share (the "Holdco Redeemable B Shares") which were subscribed for by each OpCo Shareholder (such contributions and exchanges of OpCo Ordinary Shares for Holdco Ordinary Shares and, in the case of IFC, Holdco Ordinary Shares and Holdco Redeemable B Shares, collectively, the "Exchange"). The Exchange transaction was termed as a common control transaction due to the fact both OpCo and Holdco are ultimately controlled by the same party or parties, that are all controlled by the Minski family, both before and after the transaction, and that control is not transitory. d. Immediately following the consummation of the Merger but prior to the Exchange, Holdco redeemed all Holdco Redeemable A Shares held by OpCo. e. Immediately following the Exchange, Holdco redeemed 4.5 million Holdco Redeemable B Shares for a total purchase price of $45 million in accordance with that certain Share Redemption Agreement entered into by and between Holdco and IFC on March 31, 2021. f. On the effectiveness of the Transaction, September 29, 2021, the put option agreements were terminated in exchange for new equity instruments in Procaps Group SA. As a result of the Exchange and following the consummation of the Transaction, OpCo and SPAC had become a direct wholly-owned subsidiaries of Holdco and the OpCo shareholders and SPAC shareholders became holders of issued and outstanding Holdco Ordinary Shares: Procaps Group S.A. 8 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Emerging Growth Company Status Upon execution of the public equity offering, Holdco ("the Company") is an emerging growth company, as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"). The Company will remain an emerging growth company until the earliest of: ● the last day of the first fiscal year (a) following the fifth anniversary of a public equity offering, (b) in which its annual gross revenue totals at least $1.07 billion or (c) when the Company is deemed to be a large accelerated filer, which means the market value of the Company's ordinary shares held by non-affiliates exceeds $700.0 million as of the prior June 30th; and ● the date on which the Company has issued more than $1.0 billion in non-convertible debt securities during the prior three-year period. The unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 comprise the Group and its interest in joint ventures, investments and operations. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in USD (the Group's presentation currency) and all amounts are rounded to the nearest thousands of USD, unless otherwise stated. Note 2. Basis of preparation and accounting These unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements of the Group as of March 31, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 ("last annual financial statements"). They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS Standards. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements. These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Group's Management on May 31, 2022. Note 2.1. Going concern Management has, at the time of approving the accompanying unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements, a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thereby these unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on a 'going concern' basis. Management has identified certain conditions and events that considered in the aggregate, rise a substantial doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. However, such unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements had been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplated the realization of assets and satisfaction of liabilities that could have been necessary if the Group were unable to continue as a going concern. As of March 31, 2022, the following matters have been considered by management in determining the reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. As of March 31, 2022, the Group retains a negative equity position of $19,659 while it improved significantly during the period (as of December 31, 2021: negative equity of $38,340). This improvement is related to the comprehensive income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $18,680 The negative equity balance as of March 31, 2022 is primarily driven by the classification of the Holdco Ordinary Shares held in escrow as a financial liability and does not impact the Group's future operations and there are no further obligations to the Group. 9 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Group recognized income of $16,446 (for the three months ended March 31, 2021: a loss of $17,038). The Group generated $6,334 of cash in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (for the three months ended March 31, 2021: $9,793) after changes in working capital. As of March 31, 2022, the Group reported positive working capital of $88,827 (as of December 31, 2021: $110,095). As of March 31, 2022, the Group had cash of $65,644 (as of December 31, 2021: $72,112). Currently, the Group maintains financing lines, which, together with the expected internal generation of funds, will allow it to finance its growth and working capital needs. Management has evaluated its capital position and its ability to continue its normal course of business for the foreseeable future and ability to meet its financial obligations for the next twelve months. The Group project it will generate excess cash over its current financial obligations through its current cash position and operating cash generated. The excess cash will be available to meet the Group's investment and capital expenditure objectives. Note 2.2. Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements Factoring and reverse factoring arrangements Subsequent to the issuance of the Group's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021, the Group revisited the classification of factoring and reverse factoring arrangements previously classified as part of Trade and other payables. As a result, management has identified the following errors that were concluded to be material to the previously issued financial statements. ● The Group's factoring arrangements with recourse are treated as 'secured borrowing' transactions since the Group has not transferred substantially all risks and rewards. A secured borrowing transaction is to be classified together with other borrowings. Previously, the Group classified certain factoring arrangements as Trade and other payables. Upon reassessing the facts and circumstances, the Group concluded that these should be reclassified to Borrowings (current). Based on this analysis of the factoring arrangements, the Group identified the following errors: - As of March 31, 2021, the Group decreased Trade and other payables, net and increased Borrowings (current) by $2,942. - For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Group's classification error for factoring arrangements from operating cash flows amounted to net $24 which consists of $607 to Proceeds from borrowings and $583 to Payments on borrowings. ● The Group's reverse factoring arrangements have both characteristics of operating and financing. Under IFRS 9 there is no explicit guidance as to when to classify a reverse factoring arrangement as operating or financing debt. The assessment involves judgment and careful consideration of all relevant facts and circumstances per arrangements. Previously, the Group classified all reverse factoring arrangements as Trade and other payables. Upon reassessing the facts and circumstances, the Group concluded that some reverse factoring arrangements are more akin to financing arrangements due to the fact the Group pays interest which it normally does not to suppliers. Therefore, the Group has reclassified such arrangements from Trade and other payables to Borrowings (current). Based on this analysis of the reverse factoring arrangements, the Group identified the following errors: - As of March 31, 2021, the Group decreased Trade and other payables, net and increased Borrowings (current) by $15,135. - For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Group's classification error of reverse factoring arrangements that posses financing characteristics from operating to financing cash flows amounted to $5,705. 10 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) These corrections discussed above, related to factoring and reverse factoring are presented as "Restatement Adjustments" in the tables included below. Other Reclassifications In addition to the errors identified above, certain reclassifications have been made to the Cash Flow Statement for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to conform to the current period presentation. These reclassifications, related to the amortization, acquisitions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations of intangible assets, and the amounts owed and paid to related parties, had no impact on the previously reported loss and financial position. The following tables reflect the impact of the errors and other reclassifications to the specific financial statements line items presented in the Group´s previously reported unaudited consolidated interim financial statements. I. Effect of the restatement The restatement of the Statement of Financial Position for the historical interim periods resulted in the following impacts: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position As of March 31, 2021 Balance Sheet, restated As

reported Restatement Adjustments As restated Current liabilities Borrowings 102,204 18,077 120,281 Trade and other payables, net 106,580 (18,077 ) 88,503 11 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) The restatement of the Cash Flow Statement for the historical interim periods resulted in the following impact: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim

Statement of Cash Flows For the three month period ending March 31, 2021 As

reported Restatement

Adjustments1 Other

Reclassifications As

restated Operating activities Adjustments to reconcile net loss with net cash from operating activities: Amortization of intangibles 1,090 710 1,800 (Increase)/decrease in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other payables (1,192 ) 5,893 - 4,701 Amounts owed to related parties (3,309 ) 2,955 (354 ) Interest paid - (525 ) - (525 ) Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities 759 5,368 3,665 9,793 Investing activities Acquisition of intangibles (56 ) (1,396 ) (1,452 ) Cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities (1,841 ) - (1,396 ) (3,237 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 48,612 607 - 49,219 Payments on borrowings (34,442 ) (6,288 ) - (40,730 ) Payments to related parties 1,477 (2,954 ) (1,477 ) Interest paid on borrowings (2,922 ) 313 - (2,609 ) Cash Flow generated from (used in) financing activities 11,521 (5,368 ) (2,954 ) 3,199 Net increase in Cash 10,439 - (684 ) 9,755 Cash less bank overdrafts at beginning of the period 4,229 - - 4,229 Effect of exchange rate in fluctuations (7,069 ) - 684 (6,385 ) Cash less bank overdraft at the end of the period 7,599 - - 7,599 1 The restatement adjustment related to Trade and other payables consists of errors related to reverse factoring of $5,705, factoring of $(24), interest paid on factoring of $(313) and interest paid on lease liabilities of $525. 12 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Note 3. Summary of significant accounting policies Note 3.1. Change in accounting policy Except as described below, the accounting policies applied in these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021. The policy for recognizing and measuring income taxes in the interim periods is consistent with that applied in the previous interim period and is described in Note 9. Income tax. Note 3.2. New and amended IFRS Standards that are effective for the current period The Group adopted the following accounting standard amendments from January 1, 2022. The evaluation performed by management determined that these amendments did not result in a significant impact in relation to the Group as of March 31, 2022 Reference to the Conceptual Framework - Amendments to IFRS 3 - Effective January 1, 2022 Minor amendments were made to IFRS 3 Business Combinations to update the references to the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting and add an exception for the recognition of liabilities and contingent liabilities within the scope of IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets and Interpretation 21 Levies. The amendments also confirm that contingent assets should not be recognized at the acquisition date. No business combinations were consummated for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and therefore, this amendment has not impacted the Group. Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract - Amendments to IAS 37 - Effective January 1, 2022 The amendment to IAS 37 clarifies that the direct costs of fulfilling a contract include both the incremental costs of fulfilling the contract and an allocation of other costs directly related to fulfilling contracts. Before recognizing a separate provision for an onerous contract, the entity recognizes any impairment loss that has occurred on assets used in fulfilling the contract. Due to the nature of contractual arrangements with customers, this amendment has not impacted the Group. Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use (Amendments to IAS 16) - Effective January 1, 2022 The amendment to IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment ("PP&E") prohibits an entity from deducting from the cost of an item of PP&E any proceeds received from selling items produced while the entity is preparing the asset for its intended use. It also clarifies that an entity is 'testing whether the asset is functioning properly' when it assesses the technical and physical performance of the asset. The financial performance of the asset is not relevant to this assessment. Entities must disclose separately the amounts of proceeds and costs relating to items produced that are not an output of the entity's ordinary activities. The Company did not sell any property, plant and equipment that was in the process of being prepared for its intended use and therefore, this amendment has not impacted the Group. 13 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020 - Effective January 1, 2022 The following improvements were finalized in May 2020: IFRS 9 Financial Instruments - clarifies which fees should be included in the 10% test for derecognition of financial liabilities. No financial instruments were derecognized during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and therefore, this improvement has not impacted the Group. IFRS 16 Leases - amendment of illustrative example 13 to remove the illustration of payments from the lessor relating to leasehold improvements, to remove any confusion about the treatment of lease incentives. No payments were received from lessors related to leasehold improvements during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and therefore, his improvement has not impacted the Group. Note 3.3. Recent accounting pronouncements not yet adopted Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and have not been early adopted by the Group. As of the issue date of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the following new and revised IFRS standards have been issued, which will impact the Groups financial statements upon adoption, but are not yet effective: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current (Amendments to IAS 1) - Effective January 1, 2023 The narrow-scope amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements clarify that liabilities are classified as either current or non-current, depending on the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period. Classification is unaffected by the expectations of the entity or events after the reporting date (e.g. the receipt of a waver or a breach of covenant). The amendments also clarify what IAS 1 means when it refers to the 'settlement' of a liability. The amendments could affect the classification of liabilities, particularly for entities that previously considered management's intentions to determine classification and for some liabilities that can be converted into equity. The amendments must be applied retrospectively in accordance with the normal requirements in IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors. The Company is in the process of performing their assessment of the impacts of the new standard and anticipate a change in the classification of warrants and shares held in escrow upon adoption from non-current to current liabilities. However, early adoption was not elected. Note 4. Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty In preparing these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, management has made judgments, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of the assets and liabilities that are not readily observable in other sources. The estimates and underlying assumptions are based on historical experience and other relevant factors. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual financial statements. 14 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Note 5. Revenue The Group recognizes its revenues from the transfer of goods and services to the fulfillment of its performance obligations. The Group's revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes $1,302 (for the three months ended March 31, 2021: $573) in revenue recognized from intellectual property licensing and dossier generation. Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers Revenue from contracts with customers is disaggregated by primary geographical market and major products (refer to Note 6. Segment reporting) and by timing of revenue recognition in the table below. Reportable segments For the three months ended March 31, 2022 NextGel Procaps

Colombia CAN CASAND Diabetrics Total Segment revenue 58,155 31,549 15,400 16,525 7,594 129,223 Intra-segment revenue (32,818 ) 309 (4,130 ) (3,963 ) (2,991 ) (43,593 ) Revenue from contracts with customers 25,337 31,858 11,270 12,562 4,603 85,630 Timing of revenue recognition Goods transferred at a point in time 24,486 31,858 11,270 12,111 4,603 84,328 Services transferred over time 851 - - 451 - 1,302 Total revenue from contracts with customers 25,337 31,858 11,270 12,562 4,603 85,630 Reportable segments For the three months ended March 31, 2021 NextGel Procaps

Colombia CAN CASAND Diabetrics Total Segment revenue 48,456 27,430 11,241 13,653 9,826 110,606 Intra-segment revenue (23,457 ) (290 ) (2,901 ) (3,166 ) (3,350 ) (33,164 ) Revenue from contracts with customers 24,999 27,140 8,340 10,487 6,476 77,442 Timing of revenue recognition Goods transferred at a point in time 24,426 27,140 8,340 10,487 6,476 76,869 Services transferred over time 573 - - - - 573 Total revenue from contracts with customers 24,999 27,140 8,340 10,487 6,476 77,442 Revenue recognized from goods transferred at a point in time include revenues related to "sales of goods" and "sales of trademarks and sanitary provisions". Revenue recognized from services transferred over time include revenues related to "intellectual property licensing" and "dossier generation". Revenues, other than sales of goods, are not material to the group. Note 6. Segment reporting Segment information is presented at a combination of geographical segments and business units, consistent with the information that is available and evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker. 15 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) The Group operates its business through five segments which are its reportable segments for financial reporting purposes: Procaps Colombia, Central America North ("CAN"), Central America South and North Andes ("CASAND"), NextGel and Diabetrics. Segment management, the respective Vice Presidents, are responsible for managing performance, underlying risks and operations. Management uses a broad set of performance indicators, to measure segment performance and to make decisions around resource allocation. The Group's customer revenue recognition (external revenue) policy has been consistent with inter-segment revenue generated. NextGel Procaps Colombia CAN CASAND For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment

eliminations External Total Inter- segment

eliminations External Total Inter- segment

eliminations External Revenue 58,155 (32,818 ) 25,337 31,549 309 31,858 15,400 (4,130 ) 11,270 16,525 (3,963 ) 12,562 Contribution margin 1 17,731 (7,519 ) 10,212 8,901 850 9,751 2,765 (631 ) 2,134 1,594 3,305 4,899 Diabetrics Corporate Total For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Revenue 7,594 (2,991 ) 4,603 - - - 129,223 (43,593 ) 85,630 Contribution margin 1 49 (133 ) (84 ) 1,496 (1,443 ) 53 32,536 (5,571 ) 26,965 Administrative expenses - - - 24,556 - 24,556 24,556 - 24,556 Finance expenses (income) - - - (14,582 ) - (14,582 ) (14,582 ) - (14,582 ) Other expenses - - - (5,124 ) - (5,124 ) (5,124 ) - (5,124 ) Income (loss) before tax 49 (133 ) (84 ) (3,354 ) (1,443 ) (4,797 ) 27,686 (5,571 ) 22,115 NextGel Procaps Colombia CAN CASAND For the three months ended March 31, 2021 Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Revenue 48,456 (23,457 ) 24,999 27,430 (290 ) 27,140 11,241 (2,901 ) 8,340 13,653 (3,166 ) 10,487 Contribution margin 1 11,372 (2,596 ) 8,776 4,825 128 4,953 2,592 (242 ) 2,350 872 1,844 2,716 16 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Diabetrics Corporate Total For the three months ended March 31, 2021 Total Inter- segment

eliminations External Total Inter- segment

eliminations External Total Inter- segment

eliminations External Revenue 9,826 (3,350 ) 6,476 - - - 110,606 (33,164 ) 77,442 Contribution margin 1 1,067 (32 ) 1,035 13 363 376 20,741 (535 ) 20,206 Administrative expenses - - - 20,578 - 20,578 20,578 - 20,578 Finance expenses (income) - - - 14,237 - 14,237 14,237 - 14,237 Other expenses - - - 535 - 535 535 - 535 Income (loss) before tax 1,067 (32 ) 1,035 (35,337 ) 363 (34,974 ) (14,609 ) (535 ) (15,144 ) 1 Contribution margin is determined by subtracting sales and marketing expenses from gross profit. The Group's customer revenue recognition (external revenue) policy has been consistent with inter-segment revenue generated. Major customer The Group does not have revenue from a single customer in excess of ten percent of its consolidated revenue. Geographical information In presenting information on the basis of geographical segments, segment revenue is based on the geographical location of the customers. For the three months ended March 31 2022 2021 South America 59,200 55,597 Central America 16,281 11,834 North America 8,232 7,596 Europe 1,917 2,415 Total 85,630 77,442 Seasonality of operations The Group has been subject to normal seasonal fluctuations that generate slightly less income during the first half of the year. In general, there are no significant variations on sales to customers throughout the year. Note 7. Finance income (expenses), net For the three months ended March 31 2022 2021 Banking expenses (316 ) (217 ) Bank fees (107 ) (415 ) Other financial expenses (149 ) (203 ) Net fair value gain of warrant liabilities1 1,728 - Net fair value gain of shares held in escrow1 18,510 - Interest expense2 (5,084 ) (13,402 ) Total $ 14,582 $ (14,237 ) 1 Refer to Note 16. Warrant liabilities, Note 17. Shares in escrow and Note 18. Financial instruments for further information related to net fair value gains for the three months ended March 31, 2022. 2 Decrease of interest expense is mainly related to the termination of the put option agreements on the effectiveness of the Transaction, September 29, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, interest on put options amounted to $7,592. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, interest on lease liabilities amounted to $147 (for the three months ended March 31, 2021:$180). 17 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Note 8. Other income (expenses), net For the three months ended March 31 2022 2021 Currency exchange rate differences1 5,170 (170 ) Economic emergency contribution expenses (273 ) (250 ) Fines, surcharges, penalties and taxes assumed (82 ) (119 ) Donations (80 ) (94 ) Other 389 98 Total 5,124 (535 ) 1 Income due to currency exchange rate differences for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is mainly related to the significant decrease in the currency exchange rate for the period and the Group's Colombian entities' liability position towards foreign currency. Note 9. Income tax Income tax recognized through profit or loss Income tax expense is recognized at an amount determined by multiplying the profit (loss) before tax for the interim reporting period by management's best estimate of the weighted-average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year, adjusted for the tax effect of certain items recognized in full in the interim period. As such, the effective tax rate in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements may differ from management's estimate of the effective tax rate for the annual financial statements. The Group's consolidated income before tax for the three months ended March 31, 2022 amounts to $22,115 (loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 $15,144). The income tax expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $5,669 (for the three months ended March 31, 2021 $1,894). The Group's consolidate the effective tax rate with respect to continuing operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 25.64% (for the three months ended March 31, 2021 12.5%) The change in the consolidate effective tax rate was caused mainly by the following factors: Tax base increase according to annual profit (loss) projections, increase in Colombian tax rate, and projected tax optimization of business combination expenses and transfer pricing. The tax rate used for the three months ended March 31, 2022 represents the tax rate of 35% (for the three months ended March 31, 2021: 31%) on the taxable income payable by the Group entities in Colombia, in accordance with the tax laws of said jurisdiction. Taxation for other jurisdictions is calculated at the rates prevailing in the respective jurisdiction. 18 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Note 10. Intangible assets Cost Total Balance as of January 1, 2021 48,622 Additions 162 Additions from internal developments 1,290 Foreign currency exchange (3,028 ) Reclassifications (135 ) Balance as of March 31, 2021 46,911 Balance as of January 1, 2022 53,926 Additions 294 Additions from internal developments 1,533 Foreign currency exchange 2,590 Balance as of March 31, 2022 58,343 Accumulated amortization and impairment loss Total Balance as of January 1, 2021 21,039 Amortization expense 1,800 Foreign currency exchange (754 ) Balance as of March 31, 2021 22,085 Balance as of January 1, 2022 23,755 Amortization expense 818 Foreign currency exchange 1,063 Balance as of March 31, 2022 25,636 As of March 31, 2021 Net book value 24,826 As of March 31, 2022 Net book value 32,707 For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 amortization expenses are recognized within the Statement of Profit and loss as marketing expenses. 19 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Note 11. Property, plant and equipment, net Cost or valuation Total Balance as of January 1, 2021 115,291 Additions 1,785 Disposals (12 ) Effect of exchange differences in foreign currency (6,338 ) Reclassifications (741 ) Balance as of March 31, 2021 109,985 Balance as of January 1, 2022 116,654 Additions 2,197 Disposals (41 ) Effect of exchange differences in foreign currency 6,540 Balance as of March 31, 2022 125,350 Accumulated depreciation Total Balance as of January 1, 2021 44,956 Disposals (10 ) Depreciation expense 1,598 Effect of exchange differences in foreign currency (1,159 ) Balance as of March 31, 2021 45,385 Balance as of January 1, 2022 44,016 Disposals (8 ) Depreciation expense 1,452 Effect of exchange differences in foreign currency 2,594 Balance as of March 31, 2022 48,054 As of March 31, 2021 Net book value 64,600 As of March 31, 2022 Net book value 77,296 For the three months ended March 31, 2022 $784 were recognized as cost of goods sold (for the three months ended March 31, 2021: $862) and $668 (for the three months ended March 31, 2021: $736) were recognized as administrative expense. Financial Commitments As of March 31, 2022, the Group has commitments to acquire capital expenditures for $8,777 (as of March 31, 2021: $2,578). 20 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Note 12. Inventories, net As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 Raw materials and supplies $ 44,853 $ 38,024 Products in process 9,466 6,240 Finished products and merchandise 37,261 31,791 Inventory in transit 12,739 9,645 Subtotal 104,319 85,700 Less: Provision (5,976 ) (6,270 ) Total $ 98,343 $ 79,430 Inventories recognized as an expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $38,508 (for the three months ended March 31, 2021: $37,755). These were included in cost of goods sold. Inventories used as samples for the three months ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $1,588 (for the three months ended March 31, 2021: $1,221), were recognized as marketing expenses. Write-downs of inventories to net realizable value and obsolescence adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $591 (for the three months ended March 31, 2021: $906), were recognized as a provision expense. Note 13. Trade and other receivables, net As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 Trade receivables, net of discounts1 $ 102,545 $ 111,071 Impairment of trade receivables (9,069 ) (8,755 ) Other receivables 18,086 15,133 Trade receivables, net of discounts and impairment $ 111,562 $ 117,449 1 Discount and return provision amounts to $7,924 (as of December 31, 2021: $7,345). Refer to Note 18. Financial instruments for the Group's disclosures on credit risk management and expected credit losses. 21 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Note 14. Borrowings As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 Unsecured borrowings at amortized cost Syndicated term loan (1) $ 49,316 $ 46,505 Other term loan (2) 67,571 51,593 Lease liabilities (3) 31,805 31,747 Factoring obligations (4) 7,287 10,609 Bank overdrafts (5) 38 55 Notes (6) 112,714 112,857 Total Interest bearing liabilities $ 268,731 $ 253,366 Current 100,100 74,646 Non- Current $ 168,631 178,720 Refer to Note 7. Finance income (expenses), net for the accrual of interest for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. 1. Syndicated term loan Currency Range of Interest Maturity

Year As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 Syndicated term loan COP IBR+ 5.3%, IBR+ 4.75% (Variable) 2025 $ 50,146 39,521 Syndicated term loan USD Libor+ 4.8% (Variable) 2025 - 7,850 Amortized cost COP N/A 2025 (830 ) (866 ) Total Syndicated term loan 49,316 46,505 Main covenants required by the loan contract: Financial commitments ● Indebtedness Indicator (Indebtedness/EBITDA) as of June 30 and December 31 of each year, during the loan term, must be less than or equal to 3.5 times. If the indicator is greater than 3.0 and less than 3.5, it proceeds to the extent that this value is originated by causes other than additional debt and the justification of the increase must be presented to the agent. ● Short-term leverage ratio < 1.0 on the last day of each semester. ● EBITDA ratio / financial expenses = or > 3.0 on the last day of each semester. Other commitments ● The syndicated credit agreement establishes that each of the jointly obligated parties, unless they have the express, prior and written authorization of the Agent, will refrain from incurring any type of financial debt when the proforma indebtedness indicator, once acquired the additional financial debt, is greater than 3.0 times and maintaining any type of financial debt when the pro forma indebtedness indicator, once the national debt is acquired, is greater than 3.5 times. 22 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) ● Each of the joint obligated parties, except with express, prior and written authorization of the Agent to do otherwise, will refrain from contracting finance and/or operating lease obligations with purchase option with a joint balance payable greater than $ 85,000,000 (Eighty-Five Billion Pesos, local currency) or its equivalent in another currency. For purposes of clarity, the reclassification of obligations as financial lease obligations by application of the Accounting Standards will not consume the balance set forth herein and may not be renewed. ● The payment of dividends is restricted to anyone other than the jointly obligated parties. The syndicated loan agreement establishes that, in the event of breach of covenants by the debtor, the lenders shall be entitled to declare early maturity of the debts. Management continuously monitors the observation of these obligations, and was in compliance as of the date of these financial statements. 2. Other term loan Currency Range of Interest Maturity

Year As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 Other term loan COP IBR+ 1.4%-6.55%, DTF+ 5% - 7.55% (Variable) 2022-2024 $ 16,152 $ 9,442 COP DTF + 9.542% 2022 $ 796 $ 3,154 COP 5.67% -18% N.A 2022 21,333 $ 14,325 COP 22.2% N.A. 2022 $ 78 $ 73 SOL 5.00% - 13.44% (Fixed) 2021-2024 $ 5,371 $ 5,953 Reais 9.84% - 13.08% (Fixed) 2021-2024 $ 2,365 $ 1,762 USD Libor + 6.50%, SOFR+4.80% 2022 $ 3,265 $ 739 USD Libor + 2.99% / 6.5% - 9.04% 2022-2024 18,211 $ 16,145 Total Other term loans 67,571 51,593 23 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) 3. Lease liabilities Currency Range of Interest Maturity

Year As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 Lease liabilities COP DTF + (5,18% - 10,11%) T.A., IBR+7.5% 2030 11,041 10,334 COP Dtf+ 4.54% T.A.,Dtf+6%T.A.,Dtf+8.5% T.A., (DTF + 10,42%) 2025 7,111 6,662 USD 2.98% - 16.9% 2022 8,508 - COP 2.98% - 16.9% 2027 5,070 14,689 Reales 15.48% N.A. 2022 75 62 Total Lease Liabilities 31,805 31,747 4. Factoring obligations Currency Range of Interest Maturity

Year As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 Portfolio factoring COP DTF+8% / 24.6% (Fixed) 2022 1,168 1,383 COP 21.6% - 30% N.A.(Fixed) 2022 6,119 9,226 Total Factoring 7,287 10,609 5. Bank overdraft Currency Range of Interest Maturity

Year As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 Overdrafts and credit cards COP 19.68% - 32% E.A. (Fixed) 2022 38 55 6. Notes The Senior Notes require Procaps, S.A., the Company and the other obligors thereunder to comply with the following financial ratios: ● A consolidated total debt of Procaps, S.A., the Company and the other obligors thereunder to consolidated EBITDA for the last twelve months of 3.50:1.00 or less, measured at certain dates of determination and; ● An EBITDA interest coverage ratio (calculated as the consolidated EBITDA for the last twelve months of Procaps, S.A., the Company and the other obligors thereunder divided by the consolidated interest expenses of Procaps, S.A., the Company and the other obligors thereunder) in excess of, or equal to, 3.00:1.00, calculated at certain dates of determination. As of March 31, 2022, the Company was in compliance with all of the financial covenants related to the Notes, and management expects that the Company will be able to maintain compliance with the financial covenants in the future. 24 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) The Senior Notes are classified as long-term debt on the Company's unaudited consolidated condensed interim balance sheets, and will be until such Senior Notes are within one year of maturity. Currency Range of Interest Maturity

Year As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 The Prudential Insurance Company Of America USD 4.75% (Fixed) 2031 $ 58,831 58,906 Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Corporation USD 4.75% (Fixed) 2031 29,386 29,423 Healthspring Life & Health Insurance Company, Inc USD 4.75% (Fixed) 2031 17,984 18,007 CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Company USD 4.75% (Fixed) 2031 6,513 6,521 Total Senior Notes 112,714 112,857 Note 15. Provisions and contingencies 2022 2021 Contingencies Balance as of January 1 $ 501 $ 1,829 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates 84 (777 ) Provisions made - 1,083 Provisions used (7 ) (1,083 ) Balance as of March 31 $ 578 $ 1,052 The Group recognizes provisions for contingencies that are probable of requiring an outflow of resources due to adverse effects. The Group recognized the estimated probable losses against the Company for labor, administrative and tax litigation, which are calculated based on the best estimate of the disbursement required to cancel the obligation. Such contingencies are disclosed with possible adverse effects for the entity, as follows: Legal provisions Softcaps legal proceedings - The total balance of $534 (as of March 31, 2021: $576) is comprised of $70 (as of March 31, 2021: $100) for labor litigation, $53 (as of March 31, 2021: $10) for administrative and civil litigation, $411 (as of March 31, 2021: $466) for tax litigation. Rymco Medical legal proceedings - As of December 31, 2020 provisioned amounts were used for compensating the open labor litigation and new provision was not recognized from then on as of March 31, 2022 for labor litigation. Procaps legal proceedings - The total balance of $44 (as of March 31, 2021: $127) is for labor litigation. Legal proceedings of Industrias Kadima, Inversiones Jades, Inversiones Ganeden, Inversiones Crynseen and Colmed - As of December 31, 2020 provisioned amounts were used for compensating the open administrative litigation and new provision was not recognized from then on as of March 31, 2021 for administrative litigation. Tax provisions Transfer pricing Procaps - As of December 31, 2020 the Procaps and CI Procaps companies used to recognize provisions for the impact of transfer pricing in an amount of $992. However, as of December 31, 2021, those provisions were reversed under the risk analysis carried out by its external advisors. Therefore there are no transfer pricing provisions recognized as of March 31, 2022. 25 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Contingencies The General Direction of Taxes of El Salvador, has tried to deny reductions applied to sales of the taxable year, indicating they are not documented as regulated by the DGII, the proposed sanction amounts to $436. However, the Group's external advisor indicates that it is not probable for this claim to proceed, therefore, there is no provision for the effect of this contingency. Note 16. Warrant liabilities As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 Public warrants $ 15,000 $ 16,000 Private warrants1 6,384 7,112 $ 21,384 $ 23,112 1 Private warrants include 2,875,000 held by the former SPAC sponsors deposited in an escrow account. Note 16.1. Public warrants As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 As of January 1 $ 16,000 $ - Acquired public warrants $ - $ 21,600 Warrants exercised $ - $ - Fair value remeasurement $ (1,000 ) $ (5,600 ) As of March 31/December 31 $ 15,000 $ 16,000 The Public Warrants were initially measured at fair value, with subsequent changes in fair value recognized in profit and loss. The fair value of the Public Warrants decreased for the three months ended March 31, 2022 by $1,000 (for the year ended December 31, 2021: $5,600). Refer to Note 7. Finance income (expenses), net. Note 16.2. Private warrants As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 As of January 1 $ 7,112 $ - Acquired private warrants $ - $ 7,363 Fair value remeasurement $ (728 ) $ (251 ) As of March 31/December 31 $ 6,384 $ 7,112 The Private Warrants were initially measured at fair value, with subsequent changes in fair value recognized in profit and loss. The fair value of the Private Warrants decreased for the three months ended March 31, 2022 by $728 (for the year ended December 31, 2021: $251). Refer to Note 7. Finance income (expenses), net. 26 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Note 17. Shares in escrow As of

March 31,

2022 As of

December 31,

2021 As of January 1 $ 101,859 $ - Escrowed shares $ - $ 106,365 Fair value remeasurement $ (18,510 ) $ (4,506 ) As of March 31/December 31 $ 83,349 $ 101,859 Shares which are held in escrow were initially measured at fair value. Further, since they are liability classified instruments, subsequent changes in fair value are recognized in profit and loss. The fair value of the Shares in escrow decreased for the three months ended March 31, 2022 by $18,510 (for the year ended December 31, 2021: $4,506). Refer to Note 7. Finance income (expenses), net. Note 18. Financial instruments 18.1 Accounting classification and fair value Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. When measuring fair value, the Group uses observable market data whenever possible. Fair values are categorized into different levels in a hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows: ● Level 1: inputs are unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. ● Level 2: inputs are observable either directly (e.g. as prices) or indirectly (e.g. derived from prices). ● Level 3: fair value measurements incorporate significant inputs that are based on unobservable market data. 27 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) The following table shows the carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities. The amortized cost basis of the financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value approximates their fair value. As of March 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 FVTPL1 Amortized

cost2 FVTPL1 Amortized

cost2 Financial assets not measured at fair value Trade and other receivables, net - 111,562 - 117,449 Amounts owed by related parties - - - - Cash - 65,644 - 72,112 Other financial assets - 269 - 256 Total financial assets not measured at fair value - 177,475 - 189,817 Financial liabilities measured at fair value Warrant liabilities 21,384 - 23,112 - Shares held in escrow 83,349 - 101,859 - Total financial liabilities measured at fair value 104,733 - 124,971 - Financial liabilities not measured at fair value Borrowings - 268,731 - 253,365 Trade and other payables, net - 90,282 - 85,381 Amounts owed to related parties - 6,465 - 8,450 Total financial liabilities not measured at fair value - 365,478 - 347,196 1 The fair value of the exhibited figures is comprised of $15,000 (as of December 31, 2021: $16,000) level 1 and $89,733 (as of December 31, 2021: $108,971) level 3 as of March 31, 2022. 2 The fair value of the exhibited figures is similar to their amortized cost as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 18.2 Measurement of fair values The following tables show the valuation techniques used in measuring Level 3 fair values for financial instruments in the statement of financial position, as well as the significant unobservable inputs used. Type Valuation Technique Significant unobservable input Inter-relationship between significant unobservable input and fair value measurement Warrants The fair value of the Private Warrants is estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing formula for European calls, since the underlying stock is not expected to pay dividends over the term of the Warrants. Volatility The estimated fair value would increase (decrease) if the expected volatility were higher (lower). Shares held in escrow The fair value of the shares to be delivered is estimated using Monte Carlo simulation in a risk-neutral framework assuming a Geometric Brownian Motion for the future stock price. Volatility The estimated fair value would increase (decrease) if the expected volatility were higher (lower). 28 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) 18.3 Financial risk management The Group has exposure to to the following risks arising from financial instruments: ● Credit risk ● Liquidity risk ● Market risk, including: currency and interest rate risk 18.3.1. Credit risk Exposure to credit risk The carrying amount of financial assets represents the maximum credit exposure of the Group. The carrying amount is presented net of impairment losses. None of the receivable balances as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 constitutes a significant concentration of credit risk. There are no other single customers representing more than 10% of total gross trade receivables for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. Expected credit losses The average credit period on the sale of medicines is 60 to 120 days. In some cases, depending on market conditions and strategy, longer payment periods are granted. No interest surcharge is made on commercial accounts receivable. The Group has recognized a provision for doubtful accounts. The Group evaluates the impairment of its accounts receivable for the expected credit loss model, where it determines its value based on the probability of default, the loss due to default (i.e., the extent of the loss in case of default) and the exposure, by the application of the 'simplified method' for trade receivables without a significant financing component. The assessment of the probability of default and the loss due to default is mainly based on historical data and adjust historical loss rates to reflect information about current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts of future economic conditions. March 31, 2022 Current (not past due) 1-30 days past due 31-60 days past due 61-90 days past due 91-120 days past due More than 120 days past due Total Weighted-average loss rate 0.58 % 1.20 % 2.05 % 2.26 % 4.85 % 63.84 % 15.34 % Gross carrying amount 78,242 18,190 7,709 4,691 1,586 32,847 143,265 Impairment loss allowance (454 ) (219 ) (158 ) (106 ) (77 ) (20,970 ) (21,984 ) 77,788 17,971 7,551 4,585 1,509 11,877 121,281 December 31, 2021 Current (not past due) 1-30 days past due 31-60 days past due 61-90 days past due 91-120 days past due More than 120 days past due Total Weighted-average loss rate 0.60 % 2.11 % 2.35 % 3.38 % 3.26 % 67.43 % 14.67 % Gross carrying amount 98,776 11,265 3,147 1,981 1,843 30,578 147,590 Impairment loss allowance (591 ) (238 ) (74 ) (67 ) (60 ) (20,620 ) (21,650 ) 98,185 11,027 3,073 1,914 1,783 9,958 125,940 As of March 31, 2022 no impairment losses were recognized for balances in connection with related parties. However, as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 an allowance is maintained for open balances referred to goods sold with Industrias Intercaps de Venezuela and Laboratorios Vivax Pharmaceuticals, due to the critical political and social situation that the location country of precedence is experiencing. 29 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Note 19. Key management personnel Transactions with directors and executive board management members Total management compensation included in the unaudited consolidated condensed interim statement of profit or loss are as follows: For the three

months ended

March 31 2022 2021 Short-term employee benefits $ 518 $ 444 Consulting fees 794 494 $ 1,312 $ 938 Note 20. Events after the reporting period Management has considered subsequent events through the date these consolidated financial statements were issued and identified the following events that require disclosure. Grupo Somar and Pearl Mexico Acquisition On May 16, 2022, Procaps Group, S.A. (the "Company") entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") with AI Global Investments (Netherlands) PCC Limited, a protected cell company limited by shares organized under the laws of the Island of Guernsey ("PCC"), acting for and on behalf of the Soar Cell, Triana Capital S.A. de C.V., a sociedad anónima de capital variable organized under the laws of Mexico ("Triana"), AI Pearl (Netherlands) B.V., a private limited company (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands ("Pearl Holding Seller"), Perrigo Ireland 7 DAC, a company duly organized and validly existing under the laws of the Republic of Ireland ("Pearl Ireland", and together with PCC, Triana and Pearl Holding Seller, each a "Seller" and collectively, the "Sellers"), AI Soar (Netherlands) BV, a (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands ("Somar Holding Company"), Química y Farmacia S.A. de C.V., a sociedad anónima de capital variable duly organized and validly existing under the laws of Mexico ("Quifa"), PDM Acondifarma S.A. de C.V., a Sociedad anónima de capital variable duly organized and validly existing under the laws of Mexico ("PDM"), Gelcaps Exportadora de México S.A. de C.V., a sociedad anónima de capital variable duly organized and validly existing under the laws of Mexico ("Gelcaps", and together with Quifa and PDM, "Pearl Mexico") and Grupo Farmacéutico Somar S.A.P.I. de C.V., a sociedad anónima promotora de inversión de capital variable organized under the laws of Mexico ("Somar" and together with Somar Holding Company, "Grupo Somar", and together with Pearl Mexico, the "Targets"). Somar specializes in the production of generic and own-brand pharmaceutical products, sold mainly to the private sector, with the majority of its operations within Mexico. Pearl Mexico specializes in the production and sale of pharmaceutical products, organic chemicals, biological products and over the counter products, with the majority of its operations within Mexico. Pursuant to the SPA, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of the Targets from the Sellers, in exchange for an estimated upfront consideration in the form of: a. an aggregate amount of cash in U.S. dollars equal to approximately $303.0 million, subject to customary adjustments for working capital, net debt and other items (the "Closing Cash Consideration Payment"), which will be allocated to each Seller in accordance with the percentages set forth in the SPA; and b. a vendor loan receivable in an aggregate amount in U.S. dollars equal to approximately $24.3 million (the "Stock Consideration Receivables" and together with the Closing Cash Consideration Payment, the "Closing Consideration Payments"), which will be allocated to Triana and PCC in accordance with the percentages set forth in the SPA. 30 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) On the closing (the "Closing") of the transactions contemplated by the SPA (the "Acquisition"), the Company shall issue to PCC and Triana, pursuant to the terms of the SPA and those certain Stock Consideration Subscription Agreements to be entered into on or about the date of the Closing, between the Company and each of PCC and Triana (the "Stock Consideration Subscription Agreements"), approximately 3,081,730 ordinary shares of the Company, nominal value $0.01 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), based on a price per Ordinary Share of $7.8878 (the volume-weighted average price per share, rounded to the nearest four decimal points, of Ordinary Shares quoted on the Nasdaq (as reported on Bloomberg L.P. under the function "VWAP"), for the period of 30 consecutive trading days ending on the trading day immediately prior to the date of the SPA) (the "Closing Stock Consideration Payment"), which shall be paid-up by each of PCC and Triana by way of set-off against the respective portions of the Stock Consideration Receivables held by PCC and Triana against the Company, in accordance with article 420-23 of the Luxembourg Law on Commercial Companies dated 10 August 1915, as amended. Additionally, at the Closing, the Company shall pay the Sellers an aggregate amount of cash in U.S. dollars, as converted based on the exchange rate of MXN$20.5693 to US$1.00 (the "Applicable Exchange Rate"), equal to 70.0% of PCC's good faith estimate of the valued added tax receivables of Pearl Mexico and its subsidiaries that have been reported to the tax authorities as a result of the filing of any value-added tax return on or prior to the date of the Closing (the "Filed VAT Receivables"), minus MXN$48,177,093, and subject to certain adjustments set forth in the SPA. In addition to the upfront consideration paid or issued at the Closing, the Sellers have a right to receive a contingent payment in U.S. dollars, as converted based on the Applicable Exchange Rate, in the amount by which the gross profit of Targets and its subsidiaries for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 exceeds MXN$1,490,000,000, multiplied by 3.85, with a maximum amount payable of MXN$300,000,000. The transaction, which has been approved by the board of directors of the Company and the Sellers, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions at or prior to the closing of the transaction, including the receipt of all consents, approvals, orders and authorizations of any governmental authority required in connection with the execution or performance of the SPA, including any regulatory antitrust approvals. Debt Commitment Letter Concurrently with the execution of the SPA, the Company, as borrower, entered into a Commitment Letter with Bank of America, N.A., BofA Securities, Inc., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. ("Commitment Letter") for a bridge loan of up to $485 million (the "Bridge Loan"), which will be guaranteed by each existing and future direct and indirect material subsidiary of the Company, and the Targets and each of their subsidiaries upon the Closing. The Bridge Loan will also be secured by a pledge from the Company of its shares in the Targets. The proceeds of the Bridge Loan will be used, together with the Company's cash on hand, to finance the cash portion of the purchase price of the Acquisition (including related fees and expenses) and, in the event necessary, to prepay certain of the Company's existing debt. The Bridge Loan will accrue interest at a rate of Term SOFR plus a spread between 5.00%-7.25%, determined according to the time the Bridge Loan has been outstanding and the credit rating of the Company, and will mature 12 months after the initial disbursement to the Company in connection with the Acquisition. 31 Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group) Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated) Pursuant to the terms of the Commitment Letter, while the Bridge Loan is outstanding, the Company, as the borrower, and the subsidiary guarantors will be subject to customary affirmative, negative and financial covenants which will, among other things, (i) restrict, subject to certain exceptions, the Company's ability to incur debt or grant liens; sell or transfer title to operating assets; pay dividends and distributions; engage in mergers and consolidations; guarantee, indemnify or assume the liabilities of third parties; change its fiscal year reporting; engage in certain transactions with affiliates; change its lines of business; or amend its organizational documents, and (ii) require the Company and the subsidiary guarantors to maintain an interest coverage ratio of 3.0x EBITDA at all times, and a leverage ratio of 4.25x to 4.75x EBITDA, according to the time the Bridge Loan has been outstanding, calculated on an annual basis. Additionally, the Bridge Loan may be prepaid by the Company or refinanced at any time, without penalty. The Company must prepay the Bridge Loan with, (i) subject to certain exceptions, all proceeds from asset sales or the occurrence of debt by the Borrower and its subsidiaries, and (ii) 75% of net cash proceeds from any issuances of equity or equity-like instruments by the Company. Ongoing Military Operation in Ukraine and Related Sanctions The ongoing military operation in Ukraine and the related sanctions targeted against the Russian Federation may have an impact on the European economies and globally. The Company does not have any significant direct exposure to Ukraine, Russia or Belarus considering there are not any existing operations or sales in those locations. However, the impact on the general economic situation may require revisions of certain assumptions and estimates. This may lead to material adjustments to the carrying value of certain assets and liabilities including property plant and equipment, intangible assets, goodwill, warrant liabilities and shares held in escrow within the next financial year. At this stage management is not able to reliably estimate the impact as events are unfolding day-by-day, but to date the impact, if any, has not been significant. The longer-term impact may also affect trading volumes, cash flows and our supply of critical components among our manufacturing facilities in El Salvador, Colombia, Brazil, and the U.S. Such disruptions could negatively affect our ability to provide critical components to affiliates or produce pharmaceutical products for customers, which could increase our costs, require capital expenditures, and harm our results of operations and financial condition. Nevertheless, at the date of these financial statements the Company continues to meet its obligations as they fall due and therefore continues to apply the going concern basis of preparation. 32 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Procaps Group SA published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:12:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about PROCAPS GROUP S.A. 08:13a PROCAPS S A : and subsidiaries (The Group) - Form 6-K PU 06/02 Procaps Group Swings to Preliminary Q1 Profit as Revenue Rises MT 06/02 Procaps Group Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Results GL 06/02 PROCAPS S A : Group Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Results - Form 6-K PU 05/18 SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Retreat Wednesday MT 05/18 SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Lower but Resisting Steep Declines MT 05/18 SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday MT 05/17 Procaps Group to Acquire Mexican Drug Maker Grupo Somar from Advent International MT 05/17 Procaps Group to Acquire Grupo Somar (including Química y Farmacia, Gelcaps and related.. GL 05/17 Procaps Group S.A. entered into an agreenment to acquire Grupo Farmacéutico Somar, Soci.. CI Analyst Recommendations on PROCAPS GROUP S.A. 2021 Brookline Capital Starts Procaps Group at Buy With $13 Price Target MT