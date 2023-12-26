Procaps Group, S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Procaps Group, S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 Notes 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 5 $ 118,410 $ 110,403 $ 312,629 $ 308,453 Cost of sales (50,007 ) (42,845 ) (136,976 ) (121,139 ) Gross profit 68,403 67,558 175,653 187,314 Sales and marketing expenses (29,440 ) (25,875 ) (71,608 ) (71,697 ) Administrative expenses (25,779 ) (24,337 ) (72,500 ) (77,737 ) Finance (expenses) income, net 7 (2,968 ) 22,748 (8,099 ) 18,539 Other income (expenses), net 8 1,218 (9,706 ) 34,803 (13,209 ) Income before tax 11,434 30,388 58,249 43,210 Income tax expense 9 (3,235 ) (7,808 ) (16,475 ) (11,104 ) Income for the period $ 8,199 $ 22,580 $ 41,774 $ 32,106 Income for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 8,194 22,580 41,769 32,106 Non-controlling interests 5 - 5 - Earnings per share: Basic and diluted, income for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company (USD) 1 0.08 0.22 0.41 0.32

1 The Group reports net earnings per share in accordance with IAS 33 - Earnings Per Share. Basic income per share is calculated by dividing the income attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Group by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. No dilutive effect has been identified for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. The weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is 101,051,020 and 101,109,572, respectively.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

2

Procaps Group, S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income for the period $ 8,199 $ 22,580 $ 41,774 $ 32,106 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (69 ) - (152 ) - Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 113 (3,513 ) 3,137 (4,279 ) Net investment hedge (1,010 ) - (3,482 ) - Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period (966 ) (3,513 ) (497 ) (4,279 ) Total comprehensive income for the period $ 7,233 $ 19,067 $ 41,277 $ 27,827 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 7,228 19,077 41,272 27,827 Non-controlling interests 5 (10 ) 5 -

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

3

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Notes As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 11 97,194 73,965 Right-of-use assets, net 40,163 39,013 Goodwill 5,790 5,791 Intangible assets, net 10 41,315 32,208 Investments in joint ventures 2,028 1,505 Other financial assets 4,127 210 Deferred tax assets, net 7,398 6,974 Other assets 2,185 3,078 Total non-current assets $ 200,200 $ 162,744 Current assets Cash 17,558 43,003 Trade and other receivables, net 13 143,050 129,602 Inventories, net 12 98,242 96,833 Amounts owed by related parties, net 2,158 2,474 Current tax assets, net 25,662 21,187 Other current assets 3,411 4,344 Other financial assets 8,273 - Total current assets $ 298,354 $ 297,443 Total assets $ 498,554 $ 460,187 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Equity (Deficit) Share capital 1,011 1,011 Share premium 377,677 377,677 Reserves 49,288 45,743 Accumulated deficit (354,234 ) (391,513 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,356 ) (33,859 ) Equity (deficit) attributable to owners of the company $ 39,386 $ (941 ) Non-controlling interest (932 ) (937 ) Total equity (deficit) $ 38,454 $ (1,878 ) Non-Current liabilities Borrowings 14 220,682 28,410 Warrant liabilities 16 2,861 10,916 Shares held in escrow 17 23,312 40,064 Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,373 7,821 Other liabilities 6,942 6,480 Total non-current liabilities $ 257,170 $ 93,691 Current liabilities Borrowings 14 69,238 257,525 Derivative financial liabilities 3,114 - Trade and other payables 89,759 90,187 Amounts owed to related parties 4,122 2,914 Current tax liabilities, net 23,619 6,133 Provisions 15 138 138 Other liabilities 12,940 11,477 Total current liabilities $ 202,930 $ 368,374 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 498,554 $ 460,187

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

4

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Attributable to equity holders of the Group Issued Capital Share premium Treasury shares reserve 1 Reserves 2 Accumulated deficit Other Comprehensive Income Total Non-

controlling interest Total equity (deficit) Balance as of January 1, 2022 $ 1,011 $ 377,677 $ - $ 42,749 $ (431,059 ) $ (27,778 ) $ (37,400 ) $ (940 ) $ (38,340 ) Income for the period - - - - 32,106 - 32,106 - 32,106 Transfer reserves - - - 2,994 (2,994 ) - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - - (4,279 ) (4,279 ) - (4,279 ) Balance as of September 30, 2022 $ 1,011 $ 377,677 $ - $ 45,743 $ (401,947 ) $ (32,057 ) $ (9,573 ) $ (940 ) $ (10,513 ) Balance as of January 1, 2023 1,011 377,677 - 45,743 (391,513 ) (33,859 ) (941 ) (937 ) (1,878 ) Income for the period - - - - 41,769 - 41,769 5 41,774 Transfer reserves - - - 4,495 (4,495 ) - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - - (497 ) (497 ) - (497 ) Non-controlling interest - - - - 5 - 5 - 5 Treasury shares acquired - - (950 ) - - - (950 ) - (950 ) Balance as of September 30, 2023 1,011 377,677 (950 ) 50,238 (354,234 ) (34,356 ) 39,386 (932 ) 38,454

1 Comprises the cost of the Company's shares held by the Group. As of September 30, 2023, the Group held 235,406 of the Company's shares.

2 Includes the appropriate values from net income to comply with legal provisions related to asset protection according to applicable jurisdictions with cumulative earnings.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

5

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

For the nine months ended

September 30 Notes 2023 2022 Operating activities Income for the period $ 41,774 $ 32,106 Adjustments to reconcile net income with cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 11 4,196 4,481 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 4,671 4,539 Amortization of intangibles 10 4,136 3,365 Income tax expense 9 16,475 11,104 Finance expenses, net 7 8,099 (18,539 ) Unrealized currency exchange rate differences (15,178 ) - Share of result of joint ventures (503 ) 239 Net loss (gain) on sale and disposal of property, plant and equipment 11 48 (503 ) Net loss on disposal of intangibles 10 51 - Inventory provision 12 8,446 2,475 Provision for bad debt 13 1,878 1,830 Provisions 15 90 9 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital 74,183 41,106 Changes in working capital: Trade and other receivables, net (3,729 ) (13,020 ) Amounts owed by related parties, net 1,325 (1,555 ) Inventories, net 5,254 (22,851 ) Current tax assets, net (1,440 ) (10,073 ) Other current assets 928 (5,803 ) Trade and other payables 11,407 32,800 Amounts owed to related parties 563 1,637 Current tax liabilities, net 1,259 (1,625 ) Other liabilities 271 7,573 Provisions 15 (99 ) (408 ) Other financial assets (12,190 ) 36 Other assets 1,233 83 Cash generated from operations 78,965 27,900 Interest paid (2,565 ) (1,261 ) Income tax paid (5,468 ) (4,589 ) Cash flow provided by operating activities $ 70,932 $ 22,050 Investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 11 (11,421 ) (15,293 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 2,653 Acquisition of intangibles 10 (8,979 ) (7,757 ) Advances to related parties - (138 ) Proceeds from related parties 29 - Cash flow used in investing activities $ (20,371 ) $ (20,535 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 14 69,742 77,253 Payments on borrowings 14 (112,470 ) (97,290 ) Payments to related parties - (6,625 ) Interest paid on borrowings 14 (24,569 ) (10,028 ) Payment of lease liabilities 14 (4,866 ) (4,858 ) Repurchase of treasury shares (950 ) - Payments of derivative financial liabilities (368 ) - Cash flow used in financing activities $ (73,481 ) $ (41,548 ) Net decrease in cash (22,920 ) (40,033 ) Cash at beginning of the period 43,003 72,112 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations (2,525 ) (4,864 ) Cash at end of the period $ 17,558 $ 27,215 Non-cash financing and investing activities 1 $ 43,924 $ 42,328

1 Non-cash investing and financing activities include new lease liabilities $2,365 (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: $8,793), invoices from suppliers financed via reverse factoring classified as Trade and other payables $5,283 (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: $3,427), invoices from suppliers financed via reverse factoring classified as Borrowings $33,162 (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: $30,108) and derivative financial liabilities $3,114 (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: $0).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

6

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Note 1. General Company Information

Procaps Group, S.A, (the "Company"), a public limited liability company (société anonyme) governed by the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and its subsidiaries (collectively "the Group") primarily engages in developing, producing, and marketing pharmaceutical solutions. Further information about the Group's business activities, reportable segments and key management personnel of the Group is included in Note 5. Revenue, Note 6. Segment reporting and Note 19. Key management personnel, respectively.

The Group's principal subsidiaries as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, are set out below. Unless otherwise stated, they have share capital consisting solely of ordinary shares that are held directly by the Group, and the proportion of ownership interests held equals the voting rights held by the Group. The country of incorporation or registration is also their principal place of business.

Place of Ownership interests held by: business/country The Group Non-controlling interests Name of entity of incorporation 2023 2022 2023 2022 Principal activities Procaps S.A. Colombia 100 % 100 % - % - % Manufacturing and distribution of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products. C.I. Procaps S.A. Colombia 100 % 100 % - % - % Procaps S.A. de C.V El Salvador 100 % 100 % - % - % Softcaps - Colbras Brazil 100 % 100 % - % - % Diabetrics Healthcare S.A.S. Colombia 100 % 100 % - % - % Diabetes solutions and chronic disease management tool.

There are no significant restrictions on the ability of the Group to access or use assets to settle liabilities.

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of the Group for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 comprise the Group and its interest in joint ventures, investments and operations.

The Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements are presented in USD (the Group's presentation currency) and all amounts are rounded to the nearest thousands of USD, unless otherwise stated.

Emerging Growth Company Status

The Group is an emerging growth company, as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"). The Group will remain an emerging growth company until the earliest of:

● The last day of the first fiscal year (a) following the fifth anniversary of a public equity offering, (b) in which its annual gross revenue totals at least $1.07 billion or (c) when the Group is deemed to be a large, accelerated filer, which means the market value of the Group's ordinary shares held by non-affiliates exceeds $700.0 million as of the prior September 30th; and

● The date on which the Group has issued more than $1.0 billion in non-convertible debt securities during the prior three-year period.

Ongoing Military Operation in Ukraine and Related Sanctions

The ongoing military operation in Ukraine and the related sanctions targeted against the Russian Federation have disrupted international commerce and the global economy. In 2023, a subsidiary of the Group located in Colombia entered into a standard, arms-length commercial agreement with a Russian entity and began the sale and shipment of goods to Russia, which is permissible under the current US sanctions to Russia as established by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The Group does not hold any investments or assets in Russia and the sales to Russia for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 represent less than 1% of the total sales of the Group. The Group performed an initial compliance diligence before engaging in transactions and as of September 30, 2023, management evaluated if any risk associated with these transactions existed and concluded that there were no financial or any other risks identified. The Group does not have any other direct exposure to Ukraine, Russia or Belarus considering there are not any additional existing operations or sales in those locations, but management will continue to monitor new implementations of US restrictions and prohibitions related to transactions with Russia.

7

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

The duration and severity of the effects on the Group and the global economy are inherently unpredictable. Management will continue to monitor the effects of the war in Ukraine and its potential further impacts, including global supply chain disruptions, inflation, and rising interest rates, when making certain estimates and judgments relating to the preparation of the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of the Group.

Grupo Somar and Pearl Mexico Acquisition

Refer to the last annual Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "last annual financial statements") for background information on the Acquisition of Grupo Somar and Pearl Mexico. Following the failure of the transaction to close on December 31, 2022, the Group provided the sellers a formal notice on January 1, 2023 terminating the Stock Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") in accordance with the terms thereof.

Bridge Loan Credit Agreement

Following the Group's termination of the SPA, the Group advised the joint arrangers and book runners on January 1, 2023 of its desire to terminate the transaction documents (including, without limitation, the commitments under the bridge credit agreement and, for the avoidance of doubt, any commitments under the commitment letter) and pay all outstanding obligations, amounting to $5,719, under the bridge credit agreement and any other transaction document as of January 10, 2023.

Note 2. Basis of preparation and accounting

These Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of the Group as of September 30, 2023 have been prepared on a going concern basis, and in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and should be read in conjunction with the last annual financial statements. They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS Standards. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

These Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements were authorized for issue by the Group's Audit Committee on December 26, 2023.

Note 2.1. Going concern

Management identified the following events and conditions which cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern:

As of December 31, 2022, the Group was in breach of certain of the covenants included under the Note Purchase Agreement ("NPA"), the Syndicated Loan Agreement and the BTG Credit Agreement. Refer to the last annual financial statements for further details regarding the breach of each covenant. Although none of the lenders declared an event of default under the applicable agreements, these breaches resulted in the lenders having the right to require immediate repayment of the applicable indebtedness and as a result, the Group classified the respective indebtedness, amounting to $139,155 in the aggregate, to current liabilities as of December 31, 2022.

8

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

On March 28, March 31 and May 2, 2023 the Group obtained Waiver Agreements ("Waivers" or "Waiver") from each lender under the NPA, the Syndicated Loan Agreement and the BTG Credit Agreement for the applicable covenant breaches. Under the terms of the Waivers, the lenders permanently waived their rights to accelerate the repayment of the loans related to the events of default as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the Group executed Waivers with the lenders to adjust the applicable covenant ratios for the periods ending March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023, if applicable, as noted further within Note 14. Borrowings. For the period ending December 31, 2023, the applicable covenant ratios in the original borrowing arrangements are unmodified.

On June 30, 2023, the Group obtained an Additional Waiver under the NPA (the "Additional Waiver") in anticipation of a potential breach of the Indebtedness Indicator and EBITDA Interest Coverage ratios contained within the March 31, 2023 Waiver. The Additional Waiver with the lenders adjusts the Indebtedness Indicator and EBITDA Interest Coverage ratios for the periods ended June 30, and September 30, 2023, as further noted within Note 14. Borrowings.

Working capital

As of September 30, 2023, the Group had a net working capital surplus (excess of current assets over current liabilities) of $95,424 (working capital deficit of $70,931 as of December 31, 2022).

Management's assessment

Management assessed the Group's cash flow projections, ability to meet future covenants and other measures of liquidity for the next twelve months from the balance sheet date. Based on the Group's cash flow projections and adjusted financial covenant ratios as a result of the Waivers and Additional Waiver, Management believes they will have sufficient funds to repay their obligations as they fall due and to meet its financial covenants. However, due to the uncertainty caused by current economic conditions, including recent growth in inflation, increased interest rates, volatility in foreign exchange rates and industry price regulations, there is material uncertainty regarding the Group's ability to meet its financial covenants. The Group's failure to comply with such financial covenants would result in an event of default, which if that were to occur would materially and adversely affect the Group's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. In that event, the Group would seek additional waivers or alternative financing arrangements. As a result of these material uncertainties, Management concluded the above conditions and events raise significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

Management has implemented or is in the process of implementing the following plans to mitigate the effect of these events and conditions:

Cost saving and revenue growth

The Group has implemented certain measures with an aim to reduce its operating costs and generate additional revenue in 2023 including: 1) strict controlling and reducing business marketing and advertising expenses; 2) reducing headcount across multiple business units; and 3) focus on increasing sales volumes for core products and sell trademarks and sanitary records to generate additional revenue.

Renegotiation of existing loans

On August 16, 2023, the Group successfully renegotiated the terms of the Syndicated Loan Agreement with Bancolombia and Davivienda, which extends the maturity date until 2029. In addition, on August 18, 2023, the Group renegotiated their short-term loan with BTG into a thirty-month loan. Refer to Note 14. Borrowings for further details regarding these renegotiated loans. The Group has the ability to further renegotiate existing loans to maintain and meet its liquidity needs and requirements. However, the Group's ability to renegotiate with its lenders is not within the Group's control. As of the date of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, the Group cannot assure that it will be able to reach an agreement with its lenders, or to waive any potential non-compliance.

9

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Additional measures

If the effect of the above actions does not continue to generate sufficient liquidity for the Group to meet its contractual obligations, Management has identified additional measures which could be implemented to further reduce costs and increase total revenues in order to provide sufficient cash flow to meet obligations as they fall due including: 1) reduce discretionary spending on research and development, marketing and capital expenditures; 2) sell additional trademarks and sanitary records; and 3) further reduce headcount.

Summary

Management has evaluated the Group's capital position, its ability to continue in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future and ability to meet its financial obligations for the next twelve months from the balance sheet date. While Management believes that their cost savings, revenue growth, and loan renegotiation will allow the group to be able to meet its financial obligations and finance its growth, there is no assurance that these plans can be successfully implemented to generate the liquidity required to meet the Group's need. Failure to successfully implement these plans may have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, results of operations and financial position, and may materially adversely affect its ability to continue as a going concern. As a result, Management concluded there is material uncertainty related to the events and conditions noted above that cast significant doubt on the entity's ability to continue as a going concern.

However, Management believes that the Group will be successful in implementing the above plan and, accordingly, have prepared the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements on a going concern basis. As a result, the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements do not include any adjustments related to the recoverability and classification of recorded assets or the amounts and classification of liabilities or any other adjustments that might be necessary should the Group be unable to continue as a going concern.

Note 3. Summary of significant accounting policies

Note 3.1. Change in accounting policy

Except as described below, the accounting policies applied in these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements are the same as those applied in the Group's last annual financial statements.

The policy for recognizing and measuring income taxes in the interim periods is consistent with that applied in the previous interim period and is described in Note 9. Income tax.

Note 3.1.1. Derivative financial instrument and hedge accounting

Derivative financial instruments are initially measured at fair value. Subsequent to initial recognition, they are measured at fair value, and changes therein are generally recognized in profit or loss.

The Group designates certain derivatives as hedging instruments to hedge foreign currency exposure related to net investments in foreign operations. At the inception of the hedge relationship, the Group documents the economic relationship between the hedging instrument and the hedged item, along with its risk management objectives and its strategy for undertaking the hedge.

Hedges of net investments in foreign operations

When a derivative instrument or a non-derivative financial liability is designated as the hedging instrument in a hedge of a net investment in a foreign operation, the effective portion of changes in the fair value of a derivative or foreign exchange gains and losses for a non-derivative is recognized as Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations in Other Comprehensive Income and presented under such concept within Equity. The gain or loss relating to the ineffective portion is recognized immediately in profit or loss, and is included in the 'Other income (expense), net' line item. Gains and losses on the hedging instrument accumulated in Other Comprehensive Income are reclassified to profit or loss on the disposal or partial disposal of the foreign operation.

10

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Note 3.2. New and amended IFRS Standards that are effective for the current period

Certain new accounting standards, interpretations or amendments to accounting standards are effective for annual periods beginning after January 1, 2023. The Group has not early adopted any standard, interpretation or amendment that has been issued but is not yet effective in the preparation of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

The Group adopted the following accounting standard amendments from January 1, 2023. The evaluation performed by management determined that these amendments did not result in a significant impact in relation to the Group's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

Disclosure of Accounting Policies (Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2) - Effective January 1, 2023

The amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 Making Materiality Judgements provide guidance and examples to help entities apply materiality judgements to accounting policy disclosures. The amendments aim to help entities provide accounting policy disclosures that are more useful by replacing the requirement for entities to disclose their 'significant' accounting policies with a requirement to disclose their 'material' accounting policies and adding guidance on how entities apply the concept of materiality in making decisions about accounting policy disclosures.

The amendments had no impact on the Group's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, but are expected to affect the accounting policy disclosures in the Group's annual Consolidated Financial Statements.

Definition of Accounting Estimate (Amendments to IAS 8) - Effective January 1, 2023

The amendments introduce a new definition for accounting estimates, clarifying that they are monetary amounts in the financial statements that are subject to measurement uncertainty. The amendments also clarify the relationship between accounting policies and accounting estimates by specifying that a company develops an accounting estimate to achieve the objective set out by an accounting policy. The distinction between the two is important because changes in accounting policies are applied retrospectively, whereas changes in accounting estimates are applied prospectively.

The Group has determined the amendment has no significant impact in its Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

Deferred Tax Related to Assets and Liabilities Arising from a Single Transaction - Amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes - Effective January 1, 2023

The amendments to IAS 12 Income Tax narrow the scope of the initial recognition exception, so that it no longer applies to transactions that give rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences such as leases and decommissioning liabilities. The amendments had no impact on the Group's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

Global minimum top-up tax - Amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes - Effective December 31, 2023

The Group has not adopted International Tax Reform- Pillar Two Model Rules- Amendments to IAS 12 upon their release on 23 May 2023. The amendments provide a temporary mandatory exemption from deferred tax accounting for top-up tax, which is effective immediately, and require new disclosures about the Pillar Two exposure from December 31, 2023. The mandatory exemption applies retrospectively. However, because no new legislation to implement the top-up tax was enacted or substantively enacted as of December 31, 2022, in any jurisdiction in which the Group operates and no related deferred taxes were recognized at that date, the retrospective application has no impact on the Group's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements..

11

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

This Amendment, which modified IAS 12 - Income Taxes, applies to income taxes arising from tax legislation enacted to implement the rules of the Pillar I and II model published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The rules of this model ensure that large multinational companies are subject to a minimum tax rate of 15%. The minimum tax is calculated based on financial accounting standards and is based on two main components: profits and taxes paid. The Amendment grants companies temporary relief from accounting for deferred taxes arising from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) international tax reform.

It may be applicable for annual periods beginning on or after January 2023, but not for interim periods ending on or before December 31, 2023.

Note 4. Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty

In preparing these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, management has made judgments, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of the assets and liabilities that are not readily observable in other sources. The estimates and underlying assumptions are based on historical experience and other relevant factors. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The significant judgements made by Management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the Group's last annual financial statements.

Note 5. Revenue

The Group recognizes its revenues from the transfer of goods and services to the fulfillment of its performance obligations. The Group's revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes $806 and $2,885 (For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022: $2,585 and $11,433) in revenue recognized from intellectual property licensing and dossier generation.

Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers

Revenue from contracts with customers is disaggregated by primary geographical market and major products (refer to Note 6. Segment reporting) and by timing of revenue recognition in the table below.

Reportable segments Three months ended September 30, 2023 NextGel Procaps

Colombia CAN CASAND Diabetrics Total Segment revenue 66,800 39,254 23,357 25,976 12,101 167,488 Inter-segment revenue (32,210 ) (145 ) (7,570 ) (4,053 ) (5,100 ) (49,078 ) Revenue from contracts with customers 34,590 39,109 15,787 21,923 7,001 118,410 Timing of revenue recognition Goods transferred at a point in time 33,784 39,109 15,787 21,923 7,001 117,604 Services transferred over time 806 - - - - 806 Total revenue from contracts with customers 34,590 39,109 15,787 21,923 7,001 118,410

12

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Reportable segments For the three months ended September 30, 2022 NextGel Procaps

Colombia CAN CASAND Diabetrics Total Segment revenue 68,373 38,020 23,564 22,311 6,770 159,038 Inter-segment revenue (31,939 ) (1,179 ) (9,122 ) (4,599 ) (1,796 ) (48,635 ) Revenue from contracts with customers 36,434 36,841 14,442 17,712 4,974 110,403 Timing of revenue recognition Goods transferred at a point in time 33,754 36,911 14,442 17,737 4,974 107,818 Services transferred over time 2,680 (70 ) - (25 ) - 2,585 Total revenue from contracts with customers 36,434 36,841 14,442 17,712 4,974 110,403

Reportable segments For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 NextGel Procaps

Colombia CAN CASAND Diabetrics Total Segment revenue 174,232 107,088 56,975 70,970 28,861 438,126 Inter-segment revenue (82,701 ) (380 ) (17,809 ) (12,008 ) (12,599 ) (125,497 ) Revenue from contracts with customers 91,531 106,708 39,166 58,962 16,262 312,629 Timing of revenue recognition Goods transferred at a point in time 88,646 106,708 39,166 58,962 16,262 309,744 Services transferred over time 2,885 - - - - 2,885 Total revenue from contracts with customers 91,531 106,708 39,166 58,962 16,262 312,629

Reportable segments For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 NextGel Procaps

Colombia CAN CASAND Diabetrics Total Segment revenue 191,411 110,822 61,086 61,502 26,507 451,328 Inter-segment revenue (96,717 ) (2,528 ) (18,539 ) (14,128 ) (10,963 ) (142,875 ) Revenue from contracts with customers 94,694 108,294 42,547 47,374 15,544 308,453 Timing of revenue recognition Goods transferred at a point in time 87,285 106,956 40,288 46,947 15,544 297,020 Services transferred over time 7,409 1,338 2,259 427 - 11,433 Total revenue from contracts with customers 94,694 108,294 42,547 47,374 15,544 308,453

Revenue recognized from goods transferred at a point in time include revenues related to "sales of goods" and "sales of trademarks and sanitary provisions". Revenue recognized from services transferred over time include revenues related to "intellectual property licensing" and "dossier generation". Revenues, other than sales of goods, are not material to the group.

13

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Note 6. Segment reporting

Segment information is presented at a combination of geographical segments and business units, consistent with the information that is available and evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker.

The Group operates its business through five segments which are its reportable segments for financial reporting purposes: Procaps Colombia, Central America North ("CAN"), Central America South and North Andes ("CASAND"), NextGel and Diabetrics. Segment management, the respective Vice Presidents, are responsible for managing performance, underlying risks and operations. Management uses a broad set of performance indicators to measure segment performance and to make decisions around resource allocation.

The Group's customer revenue recognition (external revenue) policy has been consistent with inter-segment revenue generated.

NextGel Procaps Colombia CAN CASAND Three months ended September 30, 2023 Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Revenue 66,800 (32,210 ) 34,590 39,254 (145 ) 39,109 23,357 (7,570 ) 15,787 25,976 (4,053 ) 21,923 Contribution margin 1 13,571 (192 ) 13,379 9,065 (38 ) 9,027 3,214 (421 ) 2,793 9,151 4,175 13,326

Diabetrics Corporate Total Three months ended September 30, 2023 Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Revenue 12,101 (5,100 ) 7,001 - - - 167,488 (49,078 ) 118,410 Contribution margin 1 832 (514 ) 318 (101 ) 221 120 35,732 3,231 38,963 Administrative expenses - - - 25,779 - 25,779 25,779 - 25,779 Finance expenses - - - 2,968 - 2,968 2,968 - 2,968 Other (income) expenses, net - - - (1,218 ) - (1,218 ) (1,218 ) - (1,218 ) Income (loss) before tax 8,203 3,231 11,434

NextGel Procaps Colombia CAN CASAND Three months ended September 30, 2022 Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Revenue 68,373 (31,939 ) 36,434 38,020 (1,179 ) 36,841 23,564 (9,122 ) 14,442 22,311 (4,599 ) 17,712 Contribution margin 1 16,605 (644 ) 15,961 12,605 1 12,606 5,051 (1,854 ) 3,197 3,523 4,535 8,058

14

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Diabetrics Corporate Total Three months ended September 30, 2022 Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Revenue 6,770 (1,796 ) 4,974 - - - 159,038 (48,635 ) 110,403 Contribution margin 1 1,834 23 1,857 (2,666 ) 2,670 4 36,952 4,731 41,683 Administrative expenses - - - 24,337 - 24,337 24,337 - 24,337 Finance (income) expenses - - - (22,748 ) - (22,748 ) (22,748 ) - (22,748 ) Other (income) expenses, net - - - 9,706 - 9,706 9,706 - 9,706 Income (loss) before tax 25,657 4,731 30,388

NextGel Procaps Colombia CAN CASAND Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Revenue 174,232 (82,701 ) 91,531 107,088 (380 ) 106,708 56,975 (17,809 ) 39,166 70,970 (12,008 ) 58,962 Contribution margin 1 35,135 (1,784 ) 33,351 29,458 (105 ) 29,353 10,481 949 11,430 17,669 12,327 29,996

Diabetrics Corporate Total Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Revenue 28,861 (12,599 ) 16,262 - - - 438,126 (125,497 ) 312,629 Contribution margin 1 820 (934 ) (114 ) (14,176 ) 14,205 29 79,387 24,658 104,045 Administrative expenses - - - 72,500 - 72,500 72,500 - 72,500 Finance expenses - - - 8,099 - 8,099 8,099 - 8,099 Other (income) expenses, net - - - (34,803 ) - (34,803 ) (34,803 ) - (34,803 ) Income (loss) before tax 33,591 24,658 58,249

15

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

NextGel Procaps Colombia CAN CASAND Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Revenue 191,411 (96,717 ) 94,694 110,822 (2,528 ) 108,294 61,086 (18,539 ) 42,547 61,502 (14,128 ) 47,374 Contribution margin 1 52,380 (8,715 ) 43,665 37,310 156 37,466 14,096 (2,505 ) 11,591 9,560 10,345 19,905

Diabetrics Corporate Total Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Total Inter- segment eliminations External Revenue 26,507 (10,963 ) 15,544 - - - 451,328 (142,875 ) 308,453 Contribution margin 1 3,266 (70 ) 3,196 (729 ) 523 (206 ) 115,883 (266 ) 115,617 Administrative expenses - - - 77,737 - 77,737 77,737 - 77,737 Finance (income) expenses - - - (18,539 ) - (18,539 ) (18,539 ) - (18,539 ) Other (income) expenses, net - - - 13,209 - 13,209 13,209 - 13,209 Income (loss) before tax 43,476 (266 ) 43,210

1 Contribution margin is determined by subtracting sales and marketing expenses from gross profit. The Group's customer revenue recognition (external revenue) policy has been consistent with inter-segment revenue generated.

17

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Major customer

The Group does not have revenue from a single customer comprising more than ten percent of its consolidated revenue.

Geographical information

In presenting geographical information, the Group's revenue is based on the geographical location of the customers.

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 South America $ 78,429 $ 73,514 $ 213,533 $ 206,670 Central America 24,370 22,101 63,850 64,647 North America 12,877 11,870 29,439 29,174 Europe 2,734 2,918 5,807 7,962 Total $ 118,410 $ 110,403 $ 312,629 $ 308,453

Seasonality of operations

The Group has been subject to normal seasonal fluctuations that generate less income during the first half of the year. In general, there are no significant variations on sales to customers throughout the year.

Cease of operation of a subsidiary of the Group

On September 5, 2023, the Group ceased its Rymco operations, which is part of its Procaps Colombia segment. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Rymco contributed to the results of the Group $1,767 of revenue (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: $5,592), $4,470 of sales and marketing expenses (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: $936) and $6,512 of net loss before tax (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: $2,423).

Note 7. Finance expenses, net

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Banking expenses $ (313 ) $ (187 ) $ (1,099 ) $ (561 ) Bank fees (570 ) (161 ) (1,072 ) (572 ) Other financial expenses1 (3 ) (353 ) (615 ) (782 ) Net fair value gain/(loss) of warrant liabilities2 1,600 1,151 8,056 1,787 Net fair value gain/(loss) of shares held in escrow2 7,087 28,583 16,752 36,315 Interest expense (10,769 ) (6,285 ) (30,121 ) (17,648 ) Total $ (2,968 ) $ 22,748 $ (8,099 ) $ 18,539

1 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, interest on lease liabilities amounted to $3 and $615 (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022: $353 and $782).

2 Refer to Note 16. Warrant liabilities, Note 17. Shares in escrow and Note 18. Financial instruments for further information related to net fair value gains for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net fair value gains recognized in Finance expenses, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are unrealized.

18

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Note 8. Other income (expenses), net

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Currency exchange rate differences1 $ 2,480 $ (9,000 ) $ 16,874 $ (12,188 ) Economic emergency contribution expenses (334 ) (322 ) (971 ) (1,002 ) Fines, surcharges, penalties and taxes assumed (135 ) (131 ) (255 ) (226 ) Donations (472 ) (100 ) (787 ) (273 ) Other2 (321 ) (153 ) 19,942 480 Total $ 1,218 $ (9,706 ) $ 34,803 $ (13,209 )

1 The increase in currency exchange rate differences income (expense) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 is mainly related to a decrease of 3% and 16% (increase for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 11% and 15%) in the Colombian Pesos/USD exchange rate for the period and the Group's Colombian entities' liability position towards USD.

2 Includes income from a legal settlement with a third party to recover costs incurred relating to a business opportunity with such third party. The open receivable balance as of September 30, 2023 is included within Other financial assets in the Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position. The amount, counter party and any further details can't be disclosed due to contractual restrictions within the settlement agreement.

Note 9. Income tax

Income tax recognized through profit or loss

Income tax expense is recognized at an amount determined by multiplying the profit before tax for the interim reporting period by management's best estimate of the weighted-average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year, adjusted for the tax effect of certain items recognized in full in the interim period. As such, the effective tax rate in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements may differ from management's estimate of the effective tax rate for the annual financial statements.

The Group's consolidated income (loss) before tax for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounts to $11,434 and $58,249 (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022: $30,388 and 43,210. The income tax expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $3,235 and $16,475 (for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022: $7,808 and $11,104). The Group's consolidated effective tax rate with respect to continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 28.28% (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: 25.7%) The change in the consolidated effective tax rate was mainly caused by the following factors: (i) Optimization of the use of tax credits, tax rate changed from 25% up to 30% in Colombia, and (ii) by concentration of profits in countries where the tax rate is higher.

The tax rate used for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 represents the tax rate of 35% (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: 35%) on the taxable income payable by the most representative entities of the Group in Colombia, in accordance with the tax laws of said jurisdiction. Taxation for other jurisdictions is calculated at the rates prevailing in the respective jurisdiction.

Global minimum top-up tax

On October 8, 2021, 136 countries reached an agreement for a two-pillar approach to international tax reform.

Specifically, Pillar Two Global Anti-Base Erosion Rules propose four new taxing mechanisms under which multinational enterprises would pay a minimum level of tax: the subject to tax rule, a tax treaty-based rule that generally proposes a minimum tax on certain cross-border intercompany transactions that otherwise are not subject to a minimum level of tax; the income inclusion rule; the under taxed payments rule; and the qualified domestic minimum top-up tax, which generally propose a minimum tax on the income arising in each jurisdiction in which the Group operates.

19

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

The Group operates in several jurisdictions, but it has been determined that the UPE (Ultimate Parent Entity) is located in Luxembourg. Luxembourg has not yet to enact legislation to implement the global minimum top-up tax.

Nevertheless, the Group has already started the analysis of its impact focusing primarily on Swiss and Colombia where the business is subject to tax at a statutory rate of 12% and 35% respectfully. However, and as indicated before, since legislation has not been enacted there is no current tax impact as of September 30, 2023.

Regarding the amendments to IAS 12 (International Tax Reform-Pillar Two Model Rules), since no new legislation to implement the top-up tax was enacted or substantially enacted as of December 31, 2022 in any of the jurisdictions where the Group operates, no related deferred taxes were recognized at that date, hence the retrospective application has no impact on the Group's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, the Swiss electorate and on August 4, 2023 Luxembourg, published draft law to implement the global minimum tax.

Note 10. Intangible assets, net

Cost Total Balance as of January 1, 2022 $ 53,926 Additions 1,396 Additions from internal developments 6,361 Foreign currency exchange (5,785 ) Balance as of September 30, 2022 $ 55,898 Balance as of January 1, 2023 $ 57,831 Additions 2,195 Additions from internal developments 6,784 Derecognition of assets (52 ) Foreign currency exchange 7,922 Transfers (139 ) Balance as of September 30, 2023 $ 74,541

Accumulated amortization Total Balance as of January 1, 2022 $ 23,755 Amortization expense 3,365 Foreign currency exchange (2,500 ) Balance as of September 30, 2022 $ 24,620 Balance as of January 1, 2023 $ 25,623 Amortization expense 4,136 Foreign currency exchange 3,467 Balance as of September 30, 2023 $ 33,226 As of September 30, 2022 Net book value $ 31,278 As of September 30, 2023 Net book value $ 41,315

18

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, amortization expenses were recognized within the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income as administrative expenses.

Foreign currency exchange corresponds to the effect of translating the intangible asset amounts attributable to the subsidiaries of the Group whose functional currencies are different from that of the Group.

Note 11. Property, plant and equipment, net

Cost Total Balance as of January 1, 2022 $ 116,654 Additions 15,293 Disposals (4,147 ) Effect of exchange differences in foreign currency (10,608 ) Transfers (439 ) Balance as of September 30, 2022 $ 116,753 Balance as of January 1, 2023 $ 121,898 Additions 18,320 Disposals (594 ) Effect of exchange differences in foreign currency 14,737 Transfers 841 Balance as of September 30, 2023 $ 155,202

Accumulated depreciation Total Balance as of January 1, 2022 $ 44,016 Disposals (1,997 ) Depreciation expense 4,481 Effect of exchange differences in foreign currency (3,875 ) Balance as of September 30, 2022 $ 42,625 Balance as of January 1, 2023 $ 47,933 Disposals (546 ) Depreciation expense 4,196 Effect of exchange differences in foreign currency 5,937 Transfers 488 Balance as of September 30, 2023 $ 58,008 As of September 30, 2022 Net book value $ 74,128 As of September 30, 2023 Net book value $ 97,194

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, depreciation expense was recognized as follows: $3,263 was recognized as cost of goods sold (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: $3,207) and $933 (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: $1,274) within administrative expense.

19

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Financial Commitments

As of September 30, 2023, the Group has commitments to acquire capital expenditures for $4,831 (as of September 30, 2022: $8,183).

Note 12. Inventories, net

As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Raw materials and supplies $ 48,864 $ 42,701 Products in process 5,859 7,412 Finished products and merchandise 42,368 41,492 Inventory in transit 10,220 11,531 Subtotal $ 107,311 $ 103,136 Less: Provision (9,069 ) (6,303 ) Total $ 98,242 $ 96,833

Inventories recognized as cost of goods sold for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $136,976 (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: $121,139). Inventories used as samples for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $4,057 (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: $5,382), were recognized as marketing expenses.

Write-downs of inventories to net realizable value and obsolescence adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $8,446 (for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: $2,475), were recognized within sales expenses.

Note 13. Trade and other receivables, net

As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Trade receivables, net of discounts 1 $ 144,674 $ 126,456 Other receivables 13,863 15,211 Impairment of trade and other receivables 2 (15,487 ) (12,065 ) Trade receivables, net of discounts and impairment $ 143,050 $ 129,602

1 Discount and return provision amounts to $15,781 (as of December 31, 2022: $13,443).

2 Total impairment balance is comprised of $12,965 (as of December 31, 2022: $10,768) for trade receivables and $2,522 (as of December 31, 2022 $1,297) for other receivables.

Refer to Note 18. Financial instruments for the Group's disclosures on credit risk management and expected credit losses.

The Group has entered into factoring arrangements to sell certain trade receivables to third parties under recourse programs, retaining all risk and rewards incidental to the trade receivables, so no derecognition of the financial assets has been performed. Trade receivables which collateralize factoring obligations as of September 30, 2023 amounts to $3,982 (as of December 31, 2022: $2,547).

20

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Note 14. Borrowings

As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Borrowings at amortized cost(a) Syndicated term loan (1) $ 60,558 $ 38,626 Other term loan (2) 75,333 95,720 Lease liabilities (3) 34,906 34,192 Factoring obligations (4) 4,236 2,317 Bank overdrafts (5) (113 ) 80 Notes (6) 115,000 115,000 Total Interest bearing liabilities $ 289,920 $ 285,935 Current 69,238 257,525 Non- Current $ 220,682 $ 28,410

(a) Borrowings at amortized cost are unsecured, with the exception of factoring obligations which are collateralized by trade receivables. Refer to Note 13. Trade and other receivables, net.

1. Syndicated term loan

Currency Range of Interest Maturity Year As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Syndicated term loan COP IBR + 5.3% 2023-2025 $ - $ 39,156 New Banco Credit Agreement COP IBR +8.5% 2029 61,133 - Amortized cost COP N/A 2029 (575 ) (530 ) Total Syndicated term loan $ 60,558 $ 38,626

On November 20, 2018, Procaps S.A. entered into a syndicated term loan agreement (the "Syndicated Loan Agreement") with the following banks: Portion in Colombian pesos (COP) - Davivienda and Bancolombia; US dollar portion (USD) - Banco de Credito del Peru, Bancolombia Panama and Banco Sabadell. The total value of the syndicated loan amounts to $200,434 million COP (portion in COP) and $35 million USD (portion in USD), Fiduciaria Bancolombia acts as the agent of the loan. C.I. Procaps S.A., Procaps S.A. de C.V, Biokemical S.A., Pharmarketing S.A. (Panama), Pharmarketing Salvador S.A. de C.V., Pharmarketing S.A. (Guatemala S.A.), C.D.I. Salvador S.A. de C.V., C.D.I. Nicaragua S.A., C.D.I. Guatemala S.A., Pharmarketing Dominicana SRL, and Pharmarketing Costa Rica S.A., act as co-debtors, while Pharmayect S.A., Inversiones Crynssen S.A.S., Inversiones Ganeden S.A.S., Inversiones Henia S.A.S., Inversiones Jades S.A.S., and Industrias Kadima S.A.S., act as guarantors.

The resources obtained were used for advance payment and/or novation of some obligations to be refinanced. The conditions of the loan had a term of 5 years for installment payments and the interest rates agreed are as follows: IBR + 5.30% for the portion in COP and Libor + 4.80% for the USD portion.

21

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

The significant covenants required by the Syndicated Loan Agreement are as follows:

Financial covenants

● Indebtedness Indicator (Indebtedness/EBITDA) of Procaps, S.A. as of September 30 and December 31 of each year, during the loan term, must be less than or equal to 3.5 times. If the indicator is greater than 3.0 and less than 3.5, it proceeds to the extent that this value is originated by causes other than additional debt and the justification of the increase must be presented to the agent.

● Short-term leverage ratio of Procaps, S.A. < 1.0 on the last day of each semester.

● EBITDA ratio / financial expenses of Procaps, S.A. = or > 3.0 on the last day of each semester.

Other covenants

● The Syndicated Loan Agreement establishes that each of the jointly obligated parties, unless they have the express, prior and written authorization of the Agent, will refrain from incurring any type of financial debt when the proforma indebtedness indicator, once acquired the additional financial debt, is greater than 3.0 times and maintaining any type of financial debt when the pro forma indebtedness indicator, once the national debt is acquired, is greater than 3.5 times.

● Each of the joint obligated parties, except with express, prior and written authorization of the Agent to do otherwise, will refrain from contracting finance and/or operating lease obligations with purchase option with a joint balance payable greater than $85,000,000 (Eighty-Five Billion Pesos, local currency) or its equivalent in another currency. For purposes of clarity, the reclassification of obligations as financial lease obligations by application of the Accounting Standards will not consume the balance set forth herein and may not be renewed.

● The payment of dividends is restricted to anyone other than the jointly obligated parties.

The Syndicated Loan Agreement establishes that, in the event of breach of covenants by the debtor, the lenders shall be entitled to declare early maturity of the debts.

As mentioned in Note 2.1. Going concern, as of December 31, 2022, the Group was not in compliance with certain covenants under the Syndicated Loan Agreement. As a result, as of December 31, 2022, $19,665 unpaid principal balance previously classified as non-current borrowings, was reclassified to current borrowings within the Group's Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.

On May 2, 2023 the Group obtained a Waiver for the loan covenant breaches described above. Under the terms of the Waiver, the lenders agreed to waive the event of default as of December 31, 2022.

Additionally, as mentioned in Note 2.1. Going concern, on August 16, 2023, the Group renegotiated the terms of the Syndicated Loan Agreement which extends the maturity date until 2029.

On August 16, 2023, Procaps S.A. and other subsidiaries of the Group as guarantors (collectively, the "Obligors") entered into a Credit Agreement with Bancolombia S.A. and Banco Davivienda S.A (the "New Banco Credit Agreement"). The New Banco Credit Agreement provides for a loan of up to $247,817 million COP and the proceeds are to be used exclusively for the prepayment or the novation of existing indebtedness of the Group, including the Syndicated Loan Agreement. The New Banco Credit Agreement provides for a term of six-years, and interest accrues thereunder at a rate equal to the Colombian Central Bank's reference rate (for a three-month tenor) plus 8.50% per annum.

The New Banco Credit Agreement contains customary affirmative and negative covenants, including limitations on the ability of the Group to incur additional debt, guarantee other obligations, grant liens on assets, make investments or acquisitions, dispose of assets, pay dividends or other payments on capital stock, make restricted payments, engage in mergers or consolidations, engage in transactions with affiliates, and enter into certain restrictive agreements.

22

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Additionally, the New Banco Credit Agreement requires the Group's compliance with the following financial covenants, each measured on a trailing twelve-month basis on the final day of each fiscal quarter of the Group:

● Consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio of no greater than 3.50:1:00 (other than for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2023, for which the ratio shall be no greater than 4.30:1.00); and

● Ratio of consolidated EBITDA to consolidated interest expense of greater than 3.00:1.00 (other than for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2023, for which the ratio shall be greater than 1.90:1.00).

● Additionally, the Obligors are required to maintain combined total assets and combined EBITDA equal to no less than 80% of the Group's consolidated total assets and consolidated EBITDA, respectively, as of September 30 and December 31 of each year.

Management continuously monitors the observation of these obligations and complied as of the date of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

2. Other term loan

Currency Range of Interest Maturity

Year As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Other term loan COP IBR+ 8.5%, 17.5-23.5%

(2022: IBR+ 5.0%, DTF+ 3%, 13.99%-25.3%)

2022-2025 $ 11,313 $ 9,549 COP IBR + 2.25%- IBR 7.25%

(2022: IBR+2.25%-10.2%)

2022-2025 14,628 21,267 Soles 8.0% - 14.50% (Fixed)

(2022: 8.0% - 12.79% (Fixed))

2022-2024 5,448 6,837 Reales 9.84% - 18% N.A. 2023-2024 1,225 2,176 USD SOFR + (3%-5.8%) (2022: SOFR+ (4.80%-5.80%)) 2023 21,423 23,454 USD 7%-19.78% N.A.

(2022: 6.36%-16.8%)

2022-2025 21,296 32,437 Amortized cost Total Other term loans $ 75,333 $ 95,720

On June 28, 2022, Procaps, S.A. (the "Company") entered into a credit agreement with BTG to borrow $8,672. The covenants required by the loan contract are:

● The Company's consolidated Indebtedness Indicator (Indebtedness / EBITDA) should not be greater than 3.5x.

● The Company's consolidated EBITDA/Finance expense should not be less than 3x.

As mentioned in Note 2.1. Going concern, as of December 31, 2022, the Group was not in compliance with the loan covenants related to the BTG Credit Agreement. As a result, the $4,490 unpaid principal balance previously classified as a non-current borrowings, was reclassified to current borrowings within the Group's Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of December 31, 2022.

23

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

On March 28, 2023 the Group obtained a Waiver for the loan covenant breach. Under the terms of the Waiver, BTG Pactual agreed to waive the event of default as of December 31, 2022. For the period ending September 30, 2023, as part of the Waiver negotiations, the lenders agreed to adjust the covenant ratios as noted below (the covenants will return to the original terms from December 31, 2023, onwards). Further, before September 30, 2023, the Group negotiated with BTG to change the covenant reporting entity to be the Group instead of the Company:

● The Group's consolidated Indebtedness Indicator (Indebtedness / EBITDA) must not be greater than 4.5x (original covenant: greater than 3.5x).

● The Group's consolidated EBITDA/Finance expense must not be less than 1.8x (original covenant: less than 3.0x).

As a result, the unpaid principal balance is classified as non-current borrowings as of September 30, 2023.

Along with the BTG Credit Agreement, the Group borrowed $19,000 on October 14, 2022 as part of a short-term agreement with BTG Pactual which is payable in 2023. Additionally, as mentioned in Note 2.1. Going concern, on August 18, 2023, the Group renegotiated their short-term agreement with BTG into a thirty-month loan.

On August 18, 2023, the Group entered into a Credit Agreement with Banco BTG Pactual S.A.-Cayman Branch. (the "New BTG Credit Agreement"). The New BTG Credit Agreement provides for a loan of up to $19 million USD and the proceeds are to be used exclusively for the prepayment of existing indebtedness of the Group, including short term debt dated October 13, 2022. The New BTG Credit Agreement provides for a term of 30 months, and interest accrues thereunder at a rate equal to SOFR (for a three-month tenor) plus 5.80%.

The New BTG Credit Agreement requires the Group's compliance with the following financial covenants, each measured on a trailing twelve-month basis on the final day of each fiscal quarter of the Group:

● Consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio of no greater than 3.50:1:00 (other than for the twelve-month period ended September 30 and December 31, 2023, for which the ratio shall be no greater than 4.30:1.00); and

● Ratio of consolidated EBITDA to consolidated interest expense of greater than 3.00:1.00 (other than for the twelve-month period ended September 30 and December 31, 2023, for which the ratio shall be greater than 1.90:1.00).

Management continuously monitors the observation of these obligations and complied as of the date of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

3. Lease liabilities

Currency Range of Interest Maturity

Year As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Lease liabilities COP IBR+(3.82%-7.3%), DTF + 5.5%

(2022: DTF + (5,18% - 10,11%) T.A., IBR+7.5%)

2022-2030 $ 10,471 $ 10,475 COP IBR+ (4.2%-8.2%)

(2022: DTF+ 4.54%-10.42 T.A.

2022-2025 3,975 3,653 USD 0.75%-21.48%, DTF+5.50%, IBR+4.10% (2022: 0.75%-21.48%) 2023-2032 20,460 14,787 COP 1.91%-12.23%, IBR+4.68% 2023 - 4,703 Reales 0.70-8.72% (Fixed) 2023-2024 - 574 Total Lease Liabilities $ 34,906 $ 34,192

24

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

4. Factoring obligations

Currency Range of Interest Maturity

Year As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Portfolio factoring COP DTF+7% (2022: DTF+8%) 2023 $ 1,805 $ 1,508 COP 2.15% n.m.a (2022: 15.0% - 27% N.A.) 2023 2,431 809 Total Factoring $ 4,236 $ 2,317

5. Bank overdraft

Currency Range of Interest Maturity

Year As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Overdrafts and credit cards COP 19.68% - 32% E.A. (Fixed) 2023 $ (262 ) $ 80 USD 2023 149 - Total bank overdrafts and credit cards $ (113 ) $ 80

6. Notes

On November 12, 2021, the Group closed the private placement offering of $115 million aggregate principal amount of 4.75% guaranteed senior notes (the "Senior Notes") issued by Procaps, S.A., a subsidiary of the Group, due November 12, 2031, pursuant to the NPA entered into on November 5, 2021 with The Prudential Insurance Company of America, Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Corporation, Healthspring Life & Health Insurance Company, Inc. and Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company Inc.

The Senior Notes are a senior unsecured obligations of Procaps, S.A. and unconditionally guaranteed by Procaps Group, S.A. and the following subsidiaries of the Group: C.I. Procaps, S.A., Diabetrics Healthcare S.A.S., Pharmayect S.A., Procaps, S.A. de C.V., Biokemical, S.A. de C.V., Colbras Indústria e Comércio Ltda., and Sofgen Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Debt issuance costs related to the Senior Notes of $2,142, comprised of commissions payable to the initial purchasers of $1,390 and attorneys' costs of $752, were allocated to the liability of the Notes based on their relative values. Issuance incremental costs are part of the effective rate and amortized to interest expense using the effective interest method over the contractual term.

As mentioned in Note 1. General Company Information, the Notes Payoff did not occur on or prior to November 30, 2022, therefore triggering the 3.75% per annum waiver fee on the outstanding principal amount of Senior Notes, raising the interest rate from 4.75% to 8.50%. As a result, the Group has treated the rate increase as a debt extinguishment, derecognised a liability in the amount of $113,400, expensed $1,600 in unamortized transaction costs, and recognized a new liability in the amount of $115,000 as of December 31, 2022.

25

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

The Senior Notes require Procaps, S.A., the Group and the following subsidiaries of the Group: C.I. Procaps, S.A., Diabetrics Healthcare S.A.S., Pharmayect S.A., Procaps, S.A. de C.V., Biokemical, S.A. de C.V., Colbras Indústria e Comércio Ltda., and Sofgen Pharmaceuticals LLC. to comply with the following financial ratios:

● The consolidated total debt of Procaps, S.A., the Group and the other obligors thereunder to consolidated EBITDA for the last twelve months of 3.50:1.00 or less (Indebtedness Indicator), measured at certain dates of determination and;

● An EBITDA interest coverage ratio (calculated as the consolidated EBITDA for the last twelve months of Procaps, S.A. and the other obligors thereunder divided by the consolidated interest expenses of Procaps, S.A. and the other obligors thereunder) in excess of, or equal to, 3.00:1.00, calculated at certain dates of determination.

● Short-term leverage ratio equal to or less than 1.00

Complying with the Note Purchase Agreement protocols and as a result of the more favorable provisions of the Syndicated Loan Agreement, the Group gave notice on April 7, 2022 that specific provisions related to reporting covenants, affirmative covenants, negative covenants, events of default, and mandatory prepayment events, as set forth in the Syndicated Loan Agreement, shall apply to the Senior Notes.

As mentioned in Note 2.1. Going concern, as of December 31, 2022, the Group was not in compliance with the financial covenants related to the Senior Notes. As a result, the $115,000 unpaid principal balance previously classified as a non-current borrowings, was reclassified to current borrowings within the Group's Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of December 31, 2022.

On March 31, 2023 the Group obtained a Waiver for the NPA covenant breaches described above. Under the terms of the Waiver, the noteholders agreed to waive the event of default as of December 31, 2022. For the periods ending March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2023, as part of the Waiver negotiations, the lenders agreed to adjust the covenant ratios as noted below (the covenants. will return to the original terms from December 31, 2023, onwards):

● The consolidated total debt of Procaps, S.A., the Group and the other obligors thereunder to consolidated EBITDA for the last twelve months of 4.00:1.00 or less (original covenant: 3.50:1.00 or less).

● An EBITDA interest coverage ratio in excess of, or equal to, 2.20:1.00 (original covenant: in excess of, or equal to, 3.00:1.00).

● Short-term leverage ratio equal to or less than 1.60:1:00 (original covenant: equal to or less than 1.00:1.00).

As mentioned in Note 2.1. Going concern, as of September 30, 2023 the Group obtained an Additional Waiver under the NPA in anticipation of a potential breach of the covenant ratios contained within the March 31, 2023 Waiver. For the periods ending June 30 and September 30, 2023, the lenders agreed to adjust the covenant ratios as noted below (the covenants will return to the original terms from December 31, 2023, onwards):

● The consolidated total debt of Procaps, S.A., the Group and the other obligors thereunder to consolidated EBITDA for the last twelve months of 4.30:1.00 or less (original covenant: 3.50:1.00 or less).

● An EBITDA interest coverage ratio in excess of, or equal to, 1.90:1.00 (original covenant: in excess of, or equal to, 3.00:1.00).

26

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

The Additional Waiver was obtained on June 30, 2023, therefore, the unpaid principal balance is classified as non-current borrowings as of September 30, 2023.

Currency Range of Interest Maturity

Year As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 The Prudential Insurance Company Of America USD 8.50% (Fixed) 2031 $ 60,020 $ 60,020 Prudential Annuities Life Assurance Corporation USD 8.50% (Fixed) 2031 29,980 29,980 Healthspring Life & Health Insurance Company, Inc USD 8.50% (Fixed) 2031 18,350 18,350 CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Company USD 8.50% (Fixed) 2031 6,650 6,650 Total Senior Notes $ 115,000 $ 115,000

Note 15. Provisions and contingencies

2023 2022 Contingencies Balance as of January 1 $ 138 $ 501 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates 9 9 Provisions made 90 9 Provisions used (99 ) (408 ) Balance as of September 30 $ 138 $ 111

The Group recognizes provisions for contingencies that are probable of requiring an outflow of resources due to adverse effects. The Group recognized the estimated probable losses against the company for labor, administrative and tax litigation, which are calculated based on the best estimate of the disbursement required to cancel the obligation. Such contingencies are disclosed with possible adverse effects for the entity, as follows:

Legal provisions

Softcaps legal proceedings - The total balance of $56 (as of September 30, 2022: $68) is comprised of labor, administrative, and civil ligation. There are no tax litigation provisions recognized as of September 30, 2023 and 2022.

The remaining balance of $61 (as of September 30, 2022:$43) is for labor litigation in the following entities: Procaps, S.A., Unimed del Perú, and Diabetrics; and $21 is for tax litigation in CDI Nicaragua.

Contingencies

Procaps SA de CV legal proceedings - The General Tax Directorate of El Salvador (DGII), determined that the company failed to declare taxable and presumed income from revenue obtained and loans made to non-domiciled companies in 2018, the proposed tax charge and sanction amounts to $1,087. Also, the DGII determined that the company incurred in the infraction of non-intentional evasion due to the incorrect filing of the "VAT" declarations for 2019. The proposed tax charge and penalty amounts to $348.

However, the Group's external advisor indicates that it is not probable for this claim to proceed, therefore, there is no provision for the effect of this contingency.

CDI Nicaragua legal proceedings - The tax authority of Nicaragua (Administración de Renta Linda Vista), determined that the Company applied discounts not related to taxable income generation in 2018. Also the company reported higher cost of sales for undocumented purchases not deductible for income tax purposes in 2018, the proposed tax burden and penalty amounts to $534.

27

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

However, the Group's external advisor indicates that it is not probable for this claim to proceed, therefore, there is no provision for the effect of this contingency.

Rymco Medical legal proceedings - The customer Fundación Los Andes requested a refund of $370 for low quality and incorrect lifetime of the products sold by Rymco Medical. The legal team indicates that it is not probable for this claim to proceed, therefore, there is no provision for the effect of this contingency.

Note 16. Warrant liabilities

As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 Public warrants $ 2,200 $ 9,200 Private warrants1 661 1,716 $ 2,861 $ 10,916

1 Private warrants include 2,875,000 held by the former SPAC sponsors deposited in an escrow account.

Note 16.1. Public warrants

As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 As of January 1 $ 9,200 $ 16,000 Fair value remeasurement (7,000 ) (6,800 ) Balance as of September 30/December 31 $ 2,200 $ 9,200

The fair value of the Public Warrants decreased for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 by $7,000 (decreased for the year ended December 31, 2022: $6,800). Refer to Note 7. Finance expenses, net.

Note 16.2. Private warrants

As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 As of January 1 $ 1,716 $ 7,112 Fair value remeasurement (1,055 ) (5,396 ) Balance as of September 30/December 31 $ 661 $ 1,716

The fair value of the Private Warrants decreased for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 by $1,055 (decreased for the year ended December 31, 2022: $5,396). Refer to Note 7. Finance expenses, net.

Note 17. Shares in escrow

As of

September 30,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 As of January 1 $ 40,064 $ 101,859 Fair value remeasurement (16,752 ) (61,795 ) Balance as of September 30/December 31 $ 23,312 $ 40,064

The fair value of the Shares in escrow decreased for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 by $16,752 (decreased for the year ended December 31, 2022: $61,795). Refer to Note 7. Finance expenses, net.

28

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Note 18. Financial instruments

18.1 Accounting classification and fair value

Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. When measuring fair value, the Group uses observable market data whenever possible. Fair values are categorized into different levels in a hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows:

● Level 1: inputs are unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

● Level 2: inputs are observable either directly (e.g. as prices) or indirectly (e.g. derived from prices).

● Level 3: fair value measurements incorporate significant inputs that are based on unobservable market data.

The following table shows the carrying amounts of financial assets and financial liabilities. The amortized cost basis of the financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value approximates their fair value.

As of September 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 FVTPL1 FVOCI2 Amortized cost3 FVTPL1 Amortized cost3 Financial assets not measured at fair value Trade and other receivables, net $ - $ - $ 143,050 $ - $ 129,602 Amounts owed by related parties, net - - 2,159 - 2,474 Cash - - 17,558 - 43,003 Other financial assets - - 12,400 - 210 Total financial assets not measured at fair value $ - $ - $ 175,167 $ - $ 175,289 Financial liabilities measured at fair value Warrant liabilities $ 2,861 $ - $ - $ 10,916 $ - Shares held in escrow 23,312 - - 40,064 - Derivative financial liabilities - 3,114 - - - Total financial liabilities measured at fair value $ 26,173 $ 3,114 $ - $ 50,980 $ - Financial liabilities not measured at fair value Borrowings - - 289,920 - 285,934 Trade and other payables - - 89,759 - 90,187 Amounts owed to related parties - - 4,123 - 2,914 Total financial liabilities not measured at fair value $ - $ - $ 383,802 $ - $ 379,035

1 The fair value of the exhibited figures as of September 30, 2023 is comprised of $2,200 Level 1 (as of December 31, 2022: $9,200) and $23,973 Level 3 (as of December 31, 2022: $41,780).

2 The fair value of the exhibited figures as of September 30, 2023 is Level 2.

3 The fair value of the exhibited figures is similar to their amortized cost as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

29

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

18.2 Measurement of fair values

The following tables show the valuation techniques used in measuring Level 3 fair values for financial instruments in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position, as well as the significant unobservable inputs used.

Significant unobservable Relationship between significant unobservable Sensitivity of significant unobservable input to

fair value Type Fair value Valuation Technique input input to fair value +5% -5% Private warrants $ 100 The fair value of the Private Warrants is estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing formula for European calls, since the underlying stock is not expected to pay dividends over the term of the Warrants. Volatility of 38.9% (2022: 36.6%) The higher (lower) the volatility, the higher (lower) the fair value. $ 90 $ 30 Private warrants in escrow 561 The fair value of the Private Warrants in escrow is estimated using Monte Carlo simulation in a risk-neutral framework assuming a Geometric Brownian Motion for the future stock price. Volatility of 38.9% (2022: 37.5%) The higher (lower) the volatility, the higher (lower) the fair value. 532 173 Shares held in escrow 23,312 The fair value of the shares to be delivered is estimated using Monte Carlo simulation in a risk-neutral framework assuming a Geometric Brownian Motion for the future stock price. Volatility of 42.0% (2022: 36.5%) The higher (lower) the volatility, the higher (lower) the fair value. 23,631 22,962

18.3 Financial risk management

The Group has exposure to the following risks arising from financial instruments:

● Credit risk

● Liquidity risk

● Market risk, including currency and interest rate risk

18.3.1. Credit risk

Exposure to credit risk

The carrying amount of financial assets represents the maximum credit exposure of the Group. The carrying amount is presented net of impairment losses. None of the receivable balances as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 constitutes a significant concentration of credit risk. There are no other single customers representing more than 10% of total gross trade receivables as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Expected credit losses

The average credit period on the sale of medicines is 60 to 120 days. In some cases, depending on market conditions and strategy, longer payment periods are granted. No interest surcharge is made on commercial accounts receivable.

The Group has recognized a provision for doubtful accounts. The Group evaluates the impairment of its accounts receivable for the expected credit loss model, where it determines its value based on the probability of default, the loss due to default (i.e., the extent of the loss in case of default) and the exposure, by the application of the 'simplified method' for trade receivables without a significant financing component. The assessment of the probability of default and the loss due to default is mainly based on historical data and adjust historical loss rates to reflect information about current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts of future economic conditions.

30

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

As of September 30, 2023 Current (not past due) 1-30 days past due 31-60 days past due 61-90 days past due 91-120 days past due More than 120 days past due Total Weighted-average loss rate 0.36 % 2.26 % 3.62 % 5.19 % 11.08 % 83.19 % 14.48 % Gross carrying amount 123,848 17,220 9,620 4,200 2,627 30,724 188,239 Impairment loss allowance (443 ) (390 ) (348 ) (218 ) (291 ) (25,559 ) (27,249 ) $ 123,405 $ 16,830 $ 9,272 $ 3,982 $ 2,336 $ 5,165 $ 160,990

December 31, 2022 Current (not past due) 1-30 days past due 31-60 days past due 61-90 days past due 91-120 days past due More than 120 days past due Total Weighted-average loss rate 0.39 % 3.42 % 4.50 % 14.25 % 19.89 % 83.88 % 14.07 % Gross carrying amount 124,219 11,816 3,864 1,958 890 26,605 169,352 Impairment loss allowance (483 ) (404 ) (174 ) (279 ) (177 ) (22,317 ) (23,834 ) $ 123,736 $ 11,412 $ 3,690 $ 1,679 $ 713 $ 4,288 $ 145,518

As of September 30, 2023 no impairment losses were recognized for balances in connection with related parties. However, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, an allowance is maintained for open balances referred to goods sold to Industrias Intercaps de Venezuela C.A. and Laboratorios Vivax Pharmaceuticals C.A., due to the critical political and social situation that the location country of precedence is experiencing.

18.3.2.Market Risk

Net Investment Hedges

A foreign currency exposure arises from the Group's net investment in its subsidiary Procaps, S.A., that is a Colombian Peso functional currency entity. The risk arises from the fluctuation in spot exchange rates between the Colombian Peso and the USD, which causes the amount of that net investment to vary.

Part of the Group's net investment in Procaps, S.A. is hedged by average rate forward contracts (pay Colombian Peso and receive USD), which mitigates the foreign currency risk arising from the subsidiary's net assets. The forward contracts are designated as hedging instruments for the changes in the value of the net investment that are attributable to changes in the Colombian Peso/USD spot rate. The counterparty is a top-tier financial institution with low credit risk.

The hedged risk in the net investment hedge is the risk of a weakening Colombian Peso against the USD that will result in a reduction in the carrying amount of the Group's net investment in Procaps, S.A. The Group has established a hedge ratio of 1:1 where the notional amounts of the hedging instruments match the carrying amount of the hedged net investment.

The Group assesses hedge effectiveness qualitatively, as the critical terms (i.e., the notional amount and underlying exchange rate) of the hedging instruments are closely aligned with those of the hedged net investment in Procaps, S.A. It is expected that the value of the hedging instruments and the value of the hedged net investment will systematically change in opposite directions in response to movements in the Columbian Peso/USD exchange rate.

The main potential sources of ineffectiveness identified by the Group in these hedging relationships are timing mismatches, forward points used to calculate the settlement amount of the hedging instruments which are not reflected in the value changes of the hedged net investment, and changes in the Group's and/or derivative counterparty's credit that would result in movements in fair value of the hedging instruments that would not be reflected in the movements in the value of the hedged net investment.

31

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

The amounts related to items designated as hedging instruments were as follows:

Average Currency Forward Contracts (Sell COP) Settlement

Date Forward

Exchange rate Notional amount

(COP) Notional amount

(USD) Less than 3 months 10/3/2023 4,715 42,800,000,000 10,492,768 3-6 months 1/3/2024 4,791 48,837,000,000 11,972,787

As of September 30, 2023 Carrying amount Line item in the statement of financial position where the hedging instrument Change in value used for calculating hedge Average Currency Forward Contracts (Sell COP) Assets Liabilities is included ineffectiveness Less than 3 months - 1,511 Derivative Financial Liability 492 3-6 months - 1,603 Derivative Financial Liability 518

As of September 30, 2023 Average Currency Forward Contracts (Sell COP) Change in value of hedging instruments recognized in OCI Hedge ineffectiveness recognized in PL Line item in profit or loss that includes hedge ineffectiveness Less than 3 months 492 - Other income (expenses), net 3-6 months 518 - Other income (expenses), net

The amounts related to items designated as hedged items were as follows:

As of September 30, 2023 Change in value used for calculating hedge ineffectiveness Foreign currency translation reserve for continued hedges Balances remaining in the foreign currency translation reserve from hedging relationships for which hedge accounting is no longer applied Net Investment in Procaps S.A. 1,010 3,482 -

Note 19. Key management personnel

Transactions with directors and executive board management members

Total management compensation included in the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income are as follows:

For the three months ended

September 30 For the nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Short-term employee benefits 943 647 2,452 1,781 Consulting fees 688 678 1,921 2,417 $ 1,631 $ 1,325 $ 4,373 $ 4,198

32

Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Note 20. Events after the reporting period

Management has considered subsequent events through the date these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements were issued and identified the following events that require disclosure.

Hamas-Israel conflict

The recent global tensions arising from the Hamas-Israel war may result in disruptions in the broader global economic environment.

As of the date of issuance of these Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, the Group does not have any direct exposure to Israel considering there are not any existing operations or sales in those locations.

Although the Group does not currently operate in Israel or Gaza, the duration and severity of the effects on its business and the global economy are inherently unpredictable. Management will continue to monitor the effects of the war in Israel and its potential further impacts, including global supply chain disruptions, inflation, and rising interest rates, when making certain estimates and judgments relating to the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group.

33