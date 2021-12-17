Log in
    PROC   LU2376511205

PROCAPS GROUP, S.A.

(PROC)
  Report
Procaps S A : and subsidiaries (The Group) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 - Form 6-K

12/17/2021 | 06:39am EST
Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

For the nine months ended
September 30 		For the six months ended
June 30 		For the three months ended
March 31
2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenue $ 283,206 213,320 176,377 134,007 77,442 52,110
Cost of sales (123,152 ) (90,133 ) (78,575 ) (58,608 ) (37,755 ) (21,723 )
Gross profit 160,054 123,187 97,802 75,399 39,687 30,387
Sales and marketing expenses (61,191 ) (53,352 ) (38,350 ) (34,118 ) (19,481 ) (18,185 )
Administrative expenses (64,670 ) (43,857 ) (43,659 ) (29,487 ) (20,578 ) (15,225 )
Finance expenses (79,242 ) (39,763 ) (28,591 ) (25,527 ) (14,237 ) (13,315 )
Other expenses (3,179 ) (5,406 ) (2,072 ) (3,738 ) (535 ) (5,400 )
Income (loss) before tax $ (48,228 ) (19,191 ) (14,870 ) (17,471 ) (15,144 ) (21,738 )
Income tax expense (6,342 ) (701 ) (2,776 ) (1,452 ) (1,894 ) (5,845 )
Loss for the period $ (54,570 ) (19,892 ) (17,646 ) (18,923 ) (17,038 ) (27,583 )

2

Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

as of September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

As of
September 30,
2021 		As of
June 30,
2021 		As of
March 31,
2021 		As of
December 31,
2020
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net $ 71,259 67,488 64,600 70,335
Right-of-use assets 36,645 38,318 39,912 43,195
Goodwill 6,851 6,867 6,886 6,863
Intangible assets 24,754 25,183 24,826 27,583
Investments in joint ventures 2,478 2,849 2,593 2,460
Other financial assets 440 631 464 761
Deferred tax assets 6,675 6,745 7,071 21,769
Other assets 2,778 2,687 3,558 1,870
Total non-current assets 151,880 150,768 149,910 174,836
Cash 100,192 7,695 7,599 4,229
Trade and other receivables, net 110,023 104,736 94,117 96,493
Inventories, net 76,981 68,383 61,866 64,284
Amounts owed by related parties 3,398 2,383 2,042 2,562
Current tax assets 21,314 16,809 18,046 16,774
Other current assets 960 1,259 1,617 360
Total current assets 312,868 201,265 185,287 184,702
Total assets $ 464,748 352,033 335,197 359,538
Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
Total equity (deficit) $ 36,305 (276,463 ) (276,217 ) (254,678 )
Borrowings 101,932 381,918 350,141 339,738
Amounts owed to related parties 11,190 11,542 11,580 12,163
Warrant liability 33,950 - - -
Deferred tax liabilities 1,451 2,440 4,021 18,890
Other liabilities 3,173 2,912 3,100 3,797
Total non-current liabilities 151,696 398,812 368,842 374,588
Borrowings 116,713 95,262 102,204 102,621
Trade and other payables, net 132,462 113,117 106,580 106,275
Amounts owed to related parties 5,703 6,104 7,337 8,459
Current tax liabilities 14,249 8,772 12,946 9,393
Provisions 1,663 1,663 1,052 1,829
Other liabilities 5,957 4,766 12,453 11,051
Total current liabilities 276,747 229,684 242,572 239,628
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 464,748 352,033 335,197 359,538

3

Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2020

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Attributable to equity holders of the Group
Issued
Capital 		Share
premium 		Reserves 1 Accumulated
deficit 		Other
Comprehensive
Income 		Total Non-
controlling
interest 		Total equity
(deficit)
Balance as of December 31, 2019 2,001 54,412 28,681 (305,634 ) (23,753 ) (244,293 ) 346 (243,947 )
Loss for the period - - - (28,629 ) - (28,629 ) 1,046 (27,583 )
Transfer reserves - - 11,216 (11,216 ) - - - -
Other comprehensive income - - - - (3,622 ) (3,622 ) - (3,622 )
Non-controlling interest - - - 1,046 - 1,046 - 1,046
Balance as of March 31, 2020 $ 2,001 $ 54,412 $ 39,897 $ (344,433 ) $ (27,375 ) $ (275,498 ) $ 1,392 $ (274,106 )
Balance as of December 31, 2019 2,001 54,412 28,681 (305,634 ) (23,753 ) (244,293 ) 346 (243,947 )
Loss for the period - - - (19,651 ) - (19,651 ) 728 (18,923 )
Transfer reserves - - 11,177 (11,177 ) - - - -
Other comprehensive income - - - - (5,673 ) (5,673 ) - (5,673 )
Non-controlling interest - - - 728 - 728 - 728
Balance as of June 30, 2020 $ 2,001 $ 54,412 $ 39,858 $ (335,734 ) $ (29,426 ) $ (268,889 ) $ 1,074 $ (267,815 )
Balance as of December 31, 2019 2,001 54,412 28,681 (305,634 ) (23,753 ) (244,293 ) 346 (243,947 )
Loss for the period - - - (20,620 ) - (20,620 ) 728 (19,892 )
Transfer reserves - - 11,177 (11,177 ) - - - -
Other comprehensive income - - - - 11,600 11,600 - 11,600
Non-controlling interest - - - 728 - 728 - 728
Balance as of September 30, 2020 $ 2,001 $ 54,412 $ 39,858 $ (336,703 ) $ (12,153 ) $ (252,585 ) $ 1,074 $ (251,511 )
1 Includes the appropriate values from net income to comply with legal provisions related to asset protection according to applicable jurisdictions with cumulative earnings.

4

Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Attributable to equity holders of the Group
Issued
Capital 		Share
premium 		Reserves 1 Accumulated
deficit 		Other
Comprehensive
Income 		Total Non-
controlling
interest 		Total equity
(deficit)
Balance as of December 31, 2020 2,001 54,412 39,897 (327,344 ) (24,421 ) (255,455 ) 777 (254,678 )
Loss for the period - - - (17,319 ) - (17,319 ) 281 (17,038 )
Transfer reserves - - (8 ) 8 - - - -
Other comprehensive income - - - - (4,782 ) (4,782 ) - (4,782 )
Non-controlling interest - - 281 - 281 - 281
Balance as of March 31, 2021 $ 2,001 $ 54,412 $ 39,889 $ (344,374 ) $ (29,203 ) $ (277,275 ) $ 1,058 $ (276,217 )
Balance as of December 31, 2020 2,001 54,412 39,897 (327,344 ) (24,421 ) (255,455 ) 777 (254,678 )
Loss for the period - - - (17,968 ) - (17,968 ) 322 (17,646 )
Transfer reserves - - (8 ) 8 - - - -
Other comprehensive income - - - - (4,461 ) (4,461 ) - (4,461 )
Non-controlling interest - - - 322 - 322 - 322
Balance as of June 30, 2021 $ 2,001 $ 54,412 $ 39,889 $ (344,982 ) $ (28,882 ) $ (277,562 ) $ 1,099 $ (276,463 )
Balance as of December 31, 2020 2,001 54,412 39,897 (327,344 ) (24,421 ) (255,455 ) 777 (254,678 )
Loss for the period - - - (54,948 ) - (54,948 ) 378 (54,570 )
Transfer reserves - - (8 ) 8 - - - -
Other comprehensive income - - - - (3,894 ) (3,894 ) - (3,894 )
Non-controlling interest - - 378 - 378 - 378
Share redemption and issuance in business combination (873 ) 201,304 148,638 - 349,069 - 349,069
Balance as of September 30, 2021 $ 1,128 $ 255,716 $ 39,889 $ (233,268 ) $ (28,315 ) $ 35,150 $ 1,155 $ 36,305
1 Includes the appropriate values from net income to comply with legal provisions related to asset protection according to applicable jurisdictions with cumulative earnings.

5

Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

For the nine months ended
September 30 		For the six months ended
June 30 		For the three months ended
March 31
2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020
Operating activities
Loss for the period $ (54,570 ) $ (19,892 ) $ (17,646 ) $ (18,923 ) $ (17,038 ) $ (27,583 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss with net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 4,184 4,062 2,864 2,706 1,598 1,382
Depreciation of right-of-use 3,281 3,098 2,214 2,050 1,137 982
Amortization of intangibles 5,892 4,705 3,824 3,202 1,090 1,199
Income tax expense 6,342 701 2,776 1,452 1,894 5,845
Finance expenses 79,242 39,763 28,591 25,527 14,237 13,315
Share of result of joint ventures (371 ) (416 ) (419 ) (403 ) (129 ) (208 )
Net (gain)/loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 710 - 699 - 2 (59 )
Inventory provision 3,263 3,538 2,038 2,460 906 915
Provision for bad debt 741 (2,087 ) 16 341 (299 ) (1,072 )
Provisions 1,182 1,599 187 761 1,083 2,131
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital $ 49,896 $ 35,071 $ 25,144 $ 19,172 $ 4,480 $ (3,153 )
(Increase)/decrease in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables (14,271 ) 20,526 (8,259 ) 19,402 2,675 21,303
Amounts owed by related parties (835 ) (7,038 ) 144 (1,689 ) 520 (2,886 )
Inventories (15,523 ) 828 (5,771 ) 9,453 1,513 9,495
Current tax assets (4,540 ) (5,295 ) (35 ) (5,246 ) (1,272 ) (4,476 )
Other current assets (563 ) (47 ) (862 ) (809 ) (1,219 ) 279
Trade and other payables (10,975 ) (12,772 ) 3,275 (15,584 ) (1,192 ) (7,198 )
Amounts owed to related parties (252 ) 9,148 (1,183 ) (504 ) (3,309 ) (184 )
Current tax liabilities (1,120 ) (3,542 ) (2,562 ) 4,272 1,807 3,824
Other liabilities 13,710 (4,534 ) (8,294 ) 3,933 (413 ) 4,420
Provisions (1,182 ) (2,110 ) (146 ) (821 ) (1,083 ) (2,131 )
Other financial assets 321 - 166 622 297 -
Other assets (946 ) (4,027 ) (855 ) (1,862 ) (1,726 ) (479 )
Cash generated from operations $ 13,720 $ 26,208 $ 762 $ 30,339 $ 1,078 $ 18,814
Dividends received 300 - - - - -
Income tax paid (2,711 ) 3,291 (2,261 ) (2,899 ) (319 ) (241 )
Cash flow from operating activities $ 11,309 $ 29,499 $ (1,499 ) $ 27,440 $ 759 $ 18,572
Investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (10,933 ) (5,641 ) (5,439 ) (2,678 ) (1,785 ) (1,367 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 26 - 26 1 - 920
Acquisition of intangibles (5,898 ) (5,595 ) (4,170 ) (3,790 ) (56 ) (1,443 )
Cash flow used in investing activities $ (16,805 ) $ (11,236 ) $ (9,583 ) $ (6,467 ) $ (1,841 ) $ (1,890 )
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings 122,042 89,950 94,744 55,538 48,612 22,230
Payments on borrowings (80,101 ) (75,209 ) (56,640 ) (47,734 ) (34,442 ) (20,314 )
Payments to related parties (3,577 ) (4,836 ) (2,077 ) (3,861 ) 1,477 (3,561 )
Interest paid on borrowings (9,527 ) (7,997 ) (5,989 ) (6,204 ) (2,922 ) (2,348 )
Payment of lease liabilities (4,354 ) (3,511 ) (3,402 ) (3,901 ) (1,204 ) (1,503 )
Cash obtained from acquisition 91,585 - - - - -
Cash flow generated from (used in) financing activities $ 116,068 $ (1,603 ) $ 26,636 $ (6,162 ) $ 11,521 $ (5,496 )
Net increase in cash 110,572 16,660 15,554 14,811 10,439 11,187
Cash less bank overdrafts at beginning of the period 4,229 2,042 4,229 2,042 4,229 2,042
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations (14,609 ) (12,229 ) (12,088 ) (10,231 ) (7,069 ) (9,078 )
Cash less bank overdrafts at end of the period $ 100,192 $ 6,473 $ 7,695 $ 6,622 $ 7,599 $ 4,151
Non-cash financing and investing activities (1) $ 948 $ 6,418 $ 944 $ 6,253 $ 726 $ 5,548
1 Non-cash financing and investing activities include acquisition of right-of-use assets

6

Disclaimer

Procaps Group SA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 11:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
