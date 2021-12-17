Procaps S A : and subsidiaries (The Group) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 - Form 6-K

Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

For the nine months ended

September 30 For the six months ended

June 30 For the three months ended

March 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 283,206 213,320 176,377 134,007 77,442 52,110 Cost of sales (123,152 ) (90,133 ) (78,575 ) (58,608 ) (37,755 ) (21,723 ) Gross profit 160,054 123,187 97,802 75,399 39,687 30,387 Sales and marketing expenses (61,191 ) (53,352 ) (38,350 ) (34,118 ) (19,481 ) (18,185 ) Administrative expenses (64,670 ) (43,857 ) (43,659 ) (29,487 ) (20,578 ) (15,225 ) Finance expenses (79,242 ) (39,763 ) (28,591 ) (25,527 ) (14,237 ) (13,315 ) Other expenses (3,179 ) (5,406 ) (2,072 ) (3,738 ) (535 ) (5,400 ) Income (loss) before tax $ (48,228 ) (19,191 ) (14,870 ) (17,471 ) (15,144 ) (21,738 ) Income tax expense (6,342 ) (701 ) (2,776 ) (1,452 ) (1,894 ) (5,845 ) Loss for the period $ (54,570 ) (19,892 ) (17,646 ) (18,923 ) (17,038 ) (27,583 )

2

Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

as of September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

As of

September 30,

2021 As of

June 30,

2021 As of

March 31,

2021 As of

December 31,

2020 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net $ 71,259 67,488 64,600 70,335 Right-of-use assets 36,645 38,318 39,912 43,195 Goodwill 6,851 6,867 6,886 6,863 Intangible assets 24,754 25,183 24,826 27,583 Investments in joint ventures 2,478 2,849 2,593 2,460 Other financial assets 440 631 464 761 Deferred tax assets 6,675 6,745 7,071 21,769 Other assets 2,778 2,687 3,558 1,870 Total non-current assets 151,880 150,768 149,910 174,836 Cash 100,192 7,695 7,599 4,229 Trade and other receivables, net 110,023 104,736 94,117 96,493 Inventories, net 76,981 68,383 61,866 64,284 Amounts owed by related parties 3,398 2,383 2,042 2,562 Current tax assets 21,314 16,809 18,046 16,774 Other current assets 960 1,259 1,617 360 Total current assets 312,868 201,265 185,287 184,702 Total assets $ 464,748 352,033 335,197 359,538 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Total equity (deficit) $ 36,305 (276,463 ) (276,217 ) (254,678 ) Borrowings 101,932 381,918 350,141 339,738 Amounts owed to related parties 11,190 11,542 11,580 12,163 Warrant liability 33,950 - - - Deferred tax liabilities 1,451 2,440 4,021 18,890 Other liabilities 3,173 2,912 3,100 3,797 Total non-current liabilities 151,696 398,812 368,842 374,588 Borrowings 116,713 95,262 102,204 102,621 Trade and other payables, net 132,462 113,117 106,580 106,275 Amounts owed to related parties 5,703 6,104 7,337 8,459 Current tax liabilities 14,249 8,772 12,946 9,393 Provisions 1,663 1,663 1,052 1,829 Other liabilities 5,957 4,766 12,453 11,051 Total current liabilities 276,747 229,684 242,572 239,628 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 464,748 352,033 335,197 359,538

3

Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2020

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Attributable to equity holders of the Group Issued

Capital Share

premium Reserves 1 Accumulated

deficit Other

Comprehensive

Income Total Non-

controlling

interest Total equity

(deficit) Balance as of December 31, 2019 2,001 54,412 28,681 (305,634 ) (23,753 ) (244,293 ) 346 (243,947 ) Loss for the period - - - (28,629 ) - (28,629 ) 1,046 (27,583 ) Transfer reserves - - 11,216 (11,216 ) - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - (3,622 ) (3,622 ) - (3,622 ) Non-controlling interest - - - 1,046 - 1,046 - 1,046 Balance as of March 31, 2020 $ 2,001 $ 54,412 $ 39,897 $ (344,433 ) $ (27,375 ) $ (275,498 ) $ 1,392 $ (274,106 ) Balance as of December 31, 2019 2,001 54,412 28,681 (305,634 ) (23,753 ) (244,293 ) 346 (243,947 ) Loss for the period - - - (19,651 ) - (19,651 ) 728 (18,923 ) Transfer reserves - - 11,177 (11,177 ) - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - (5,673 ) (5,673 ) - (5,673 ) Non-controlling interest - - - 728 - 728 - 728 Balance as of June 30, 2020 $ 2,001 $ 54,412 $ 39,858 $ (335,734 ) $ (29,426 ) $ (268,889 ) $ 1,074 $ (267,815 ) Balance as of December 31, 2019 2,001 54,412 28,681 (305,634 ) (23,753 ) (244,293 ) 346 (243,947 ) Loss for the period - - - (20,620 ) - (20,620 ) 728 (19,892 ) Transfer reserves - - 11,177 (11,177 ) - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - 11,600 11,600 - 11,600 Non-controlling interest - - - 728 - 728 - 728 Balance as of September 30, 2020 $ 2,001 $ 54,412 $ 39,858 $ (336,703 ) $ (12,153 ) $ (252,585 ) $ 1,074 $ (251,511 )

1 Includes the appropriate values from net income to comply with legal provisions related to asset protection according to applicable jurisdictions with cumulative earnings.

4

Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Attributable to equity holders of the Group Issued

Capital Share

premium Reserves 1 Accumulated

deficit Other

Comprehensive

Income Total Non-

controlling

interest Total equity

(deficit) Balance as of December 31, 2020 2,001 54,412 39,897 (327,344 ) (24,421 ) (255,455 ) 777 (254,678 ) Loss for the period - - - (17,319 ) - (17,319 ) 281 (17,038 ) Transfer reserves - - (8 ) 8 - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - (4,782 ) (4,782 ) - (4,782 ) Non-controlling interest - - 281 - 281 - 281 Balance as of March 31, 2021 $ 2,001 $ 54,412 $ 39,889 $ (344,374 ) $ (29,203 ) $ (277,275 ) $ 1,058 $ (276,217 ) Balance as of December 31, 2020 2,001 54,412 39,897 (327,344 ) (24,421 ) (255,455 ) 777 (254,678 ) Loss for the period - - - (17,968 ) - (17,968 ) 322 (17,646 ) Transfer reserves - - (8 ) 8 - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - (4,461 ) (4,461 ) - (4,461 ) Non-controlling interest - - - 322 - 322 - 322 Balance as of June 30, 2021 $ 2,001 $ 54,412 $ 39,889 $ (344,982 ) $ (28,882 ) $ (277,562 ) $ 1,099 $ (276,463 ) Balance as of December 31, 2020 2,001 54,412 39,897 (327,344 ) (24,421 ) (255,455 ) 777 (254,678 ) Loss for the period - - - (54,948 ) - (54,948 ) 378 (54,570 ) Transfer reserves - - (8 ) 8 - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - (3,894 ) (3,894 ) - (3,894 ) Non-controlling interest - - 378 - 378 - 378 Share redemption and issuance in business combination (873 ) 201,304 148,638 - 349,069 - 349,069 Balance as of September 30, 2021 $ 1,128 $ 255,716 $ 39,889 $ (233,268 ) $ (28,315 ) $ 35,150 $ 1,155 $ 36,305

1 Includes the appropriate values from net income to comply with legal provisions related to asset protection according to applicable jurisdictions with cumulative earnings.

5

Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

For the nine months ended

September 30 For the six months ended

June 30 For the three months ended

March 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities Loss for the period $ (54,570 ) $ (19,892 ) $ (17,646 ) $ (18,923 ) $ (17,038 ) $ (27,583 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss with net cash from operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 4,184 4,062 2,864 2,706 1,598 1,382 Depreciation of right-of-use 3,281 3,098 2,214 2,050 1,137 982 Amortization of intangibles 5,892 4,705 3,824 3,202 1,090 1,199 Income tax expense 6,342 701 2,776 1,452 1,894 5,845 Finance expenses 79,242 39,763 28,591 25,527 14,237 13,315 Share of result of joint ventures (371 ) (416 ) (419 ) (403 ) (129 ) (208 ) Net (gain)/loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 710 - 699 - 2 (59 ) Inventory provision 3,263 3,538 2,038 2,460 906 915 Provision for bad debt 741 (2,087 ) 16 341 (299 ) (1,072 ) Provisions 1,182 1,599 187 761 1,083 2,131 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital $ 49,896 $ 35,071 $ 25,144 $ 19,172 $ 4,480 $ (3,153 ) (Increase)/decrease in operating assets and liabilities: Trade and other receivables (14,271 ) 20,526 (8,259 ) 19,402 2,675 21,303 Amounts owed by related parties (835 ) (7,038 ) 144 (1,689 ) 520 (2,886 ) Inventories (15,523 ) 828 (5,771 ) 9,453 1,513 9,495 Current tax assets (4,540 ) (5,295 ) (35 ) (5,246 ) (1,272 ) (4,476 ) Other current assets (563 ) (47 ) (862 ) (809 ) (1,219 ) 279 Trade and other payables (10,975 ) (12,772 ) 3,275 (15,584 ) (1,192 ) (7,198 ) Amounts owed to related parties (252 ) 9,148 (1,183 ) (504 ) (3,309 ) (184 ) Current tax liabilities (1,120 ) (3,542 ) (2,562 ) 4,272 1,807 3,824 Other liabilities 13,710 (4,534 ) (8,294 ) 3,933 (413 ) 4,420 Provisions (1,182 ) (2,110 ) (146 ) (821 ) (1,083 ) (2,131 ) Other financial assets 321 - 166 622 297 - Other assets (946 ) (4,027 ) (855 ) (1,862 ) (1,726 ) (479 ) Cash generated from operations $ 13,720 $ 26,208 $ 762 $ 30,339 $ 1,078 $ 18,814 Dividends received 300 - - - - - Income tax paid (2,711 ) 3,291 (2,261 ) (2,899 ) (319 ) (241 ) Cash flow from operating activities $ 11,309 $ 29,499 $ (1,499 ) $ 27,440 $ 759 $ 18,572 Investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (10,933 ) (5,641 ) (5,439 ) (2,678 ) (1,785 ) (1,367 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 26 - 26 1 - 920 Acquisition of intangibles (5,898 ) (5,595 ) (4,170 ) (3,790 ) (56 ) (1,443 ) Cash flow used in investing activities $ (16,805 ) $ (11,236 ) $ (9,583 ) $ (6,467 ) $ (1,841 ) $ (1,890 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 122,042 89,950 94,744 55,538 48,612 22,230 Payments on borrowings (80,101 ) (75,209 ) (56,640 ) (47,734 ) (34,442 ) (20,314 ) Payments to related parties (3,577 ) (4,836 ) (2,077 ) (3,861 ) 1,477 (3,561 ) Interest paid on borrowings (9,527 ) (7,997 ) (5,989 ) (6,204 ) (2,922 ) (2,348 ) Payment of lease liabilities (4,354 ) (3,511 ) (3,402 ) (3,901 ) (1,204 ) (1,503 ) Cash obtained from acquisition 91,585 - - - - - Cash flow generated from (used in) financing activities $ 116,068 $ (1,603 ) $ 26,636 $ (6,162 ) $ 11,521 $ (5,496 ) Net increase in cash 110,572 16,660 15,554 14,811 10,439 11,187 Cash less bank overdrafts at beginning of the period 4,229 2,042 4,229 2,042 4,229 2,042 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations (14,609 ) (12,229 ) (12,088 ) (10,231 ) (7,069 ) (9,078 ) Cash less bank overdrafts at end of the period $ 100,192 $ 6,473 $ 7,695 $ 6,622 $ 7,599 $ 4,151 Non-cash financing and investing activities (1) $ 948 $ 6,418 $ 944 $ 6,253 $ 726 $ 5,548

1 Non-cash financing and investing activities include acquisition of right-of-use assets

6