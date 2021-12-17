Procaps S A : and subsidiaries (The Group) Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 - Form 6-K
Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss
for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021
(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)
For the nine months ended
September 30
For the six months ended
June 30
For the three months ended
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
283,206
213,320
176,377
134,007
77,442
52,110
Cost of sales
(123,152
)
(90,133
)
(78,575
)
(58,608
)
(37,755
)
(21,723
)
Gross profit
160,054
123,187
97,802
75,399
39,687
30,387
Sales and marketing expenses
(61,191
)
(53,352
)
(38,350
)
(34,118
)
(19,481
)
(18,185
)
Administrative expenses
(64,670
)
(43,857
)
(43,659
)
(29,487
)
(20,578
)
(15,225
)
Finance expenses
(79,242
)
(39,763
)
(28,591
)
(25,527
)
(14,237
)
(13,315
)
Other expenses
(3,179
)
(5,406
)
(2,072
)
(3,738
)
(535
)
(5,400
)
Income (loss) before tax
$
(48,228
)
(19,191
)
(14,870
)
(17,471
)
(15,144
)
(21,738
)
Income tax expense
(6,342
)
(701
)
(2,776
)
(1,452
)
(1,894
)
(5,845
)
Loss for the period
$
(54,570
)
(19,892
)
(17,646
)
(18,923
)
(17,038
)
(27,583
)
Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
as of September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)
As of
September 30,
2021
As of
June 30,
2021
As of
March 31,
2021
As of
December 31,
2020
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
$
71,259
67,488
64,600
70,335
Right-of-use assets
36,645
38,318
39,912
43,195
Goodwill
6,851
6,867
6,886
6,863
Intangible assets
24,754
25,183
24,826
27,583
Investments in joint ventures
2,478
2,849
2,593
2,460
Other financial assets
440
631
464
761
Deferred tax assets
6,675
6,745
7,071
21,769
Other assets
2,778
2,687
3,558
1,870
Total non-current assets
151,880
150,768
149,910
174,836
Cash
100,192
7,695
7,599
4,229
Trade and other receivables, net
110,023
104,736
94,117
96,493
Inventories, net
76,981
68,383
61,866
64,284
Amounts owed by related parties
3,398
2,383
2,042
2,562
Current tax assets
21,314
16,809
18,046
16,774
Other current assets
960
1,259
1,617
360
Total current assets
312,868
201,265
185,287
184,702
Total assets
$
464,748
352,033
335,197
359,538
Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
Total equity (deficit)
$
36,305
(276,463
)
(276,217
)
(254,678
)
Borrowings
101,932
381,918
350,141
339,738
Amounts owed to related parties
11,190
11,542
11,580
12,163
Warrant liability
33,950
-
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
1,451
2,440
4,021
18,890
Other liabilities
3,173
2,912
3,100
3,797
Total non-current liabilities
151,696
398,812
368,842
374,588
Borrowings
116,713
95,262
102,204
102,621
Trade and other payables, net
132,462
113,117
106,580
106,275
Amounts owed to related parties
5,703
6,104
7,337
8,459
Current tax liabilities
14,249
8,772
12,946
9,393
Provisions
1,663
1,663
1,052
1,829
Other liabilities
5,957
4,766
12,453
11,051
Total current liabilities
276,747
229,684
242,572
239,628
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
464,748
352,033
335,197
359,538
Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2020
(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)
Attributable to equity holders of the Group
Issued
Capital
Share
premium
Reserves
1
Accumulated
deficit
Other
Comprehensive
Income
Total
Non-
controlling
interest
Total equity
(deficit)
Balance as of December 31, 2019
2,001
54,412
28,681
(305,634
)
(23,753
)
(244,293
)
346
(243,947
)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(28,629
)
-
(28,629
)
1,046
(27,583
)
Transfer reserves
-
-
11,216
(11,216
)
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(3,622
)
(3,622
)
-
(3,622
)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
1,046
-
1,046
-
1,046
Balance as of March 31, 2020
$
2,001
$
54,412
$
39,897
$
(344,433
)
$
(27,375
)
$
(275,498
)
$
1,392
$
(274,106
)
Balance as of December 31, 2019
2,001
54,412
28,681
(305,634
)
(23,753
)
(244,293
)
346
(243,947
)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(19,651
)
-
(19,651
)
728
(18,923
)
Transfer reserves
-
-
11,177
(11,177
)
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(5,673
)
(5,673
)
-
(5,673
)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
728
-
728
-
728
Balance as of June 30, 2020
$
2,001
$
54,412
$
39,858
$
(335,734
)
$
(29,426
)
$
(268,889
)
$
1,074
$
(267,815
)
Balance as of December 31, 2019
2,001
54,412
28,681
(305,634
)
(23,753
)
(244,293
)
346
(243,947
)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(20,620
)
-
(20,620
)
728
(19,892
)
Transfer reserves
-
-
11,177
(11,177
)
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
11,600
11,600
-
11,600
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
728
-
728
-
728
Balance as of September 30, 2020
$
2,001
$
54,412
$
39,858
$
(336,703
)
$
(12,153
)
$
(252,585
)
$
1,074
$
(251,511
)
1
Includes the appropriate values from net income to comply with legal provisions related to asset protection according to applicable jurisdictions with cumulative earnings.
Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021
(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)
Attributable to equity holders of the Group
Issued
Capital
Share
premium
Reserves
1
Accumulated
deficit
Other
Comprehensive
Income
Total
Non-
controlling
interest
Total equity
(deficit)
Balance as of December 31, 2020
2,001
54,412
39,897
(327,344
)
(24,421
)
(255,455
)
777
(254,678
)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(17,319
)
-
(17,319
)
281
(17,038
)
Transfer reserves
-
-
(8
)
8
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(4,782
)
(4,782
)
-
(4,782
)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
281
-
281
-
281
Balance as of March 31, 2021
$
2,001
$
54,412
$
39,889
$
(344,374
)
$
(29,203
)
$
(277,275
)
$
1,058
$
(276,217
)
Balance as of December 31, 2020
2,001
54,412
39,897
(327,344
)
(24,421
)
(255,455
)
777
(254,678
)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(17,968
)
-
(17,968
)
322
(17,646
)
Transfer reserves
-
-
(8
)
8
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(4,461
)
(4,461
)
-
(4,461
)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
322
-
322
-
322
Balance as of June 30, 2021
$
2,001
$
54,412
$
39,889
$
(344,982
)
$
(28,882
)
$
(277,562
)
$
1,099
$
(276,463
)
Balance as of December 31, 2020
2,001
54,412
39,897
(327,344
)
(24,421
)
(255,455
)
777
(254,678
)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(54,948
)
-
(54,948
)
378
(54,570
)
Transfer reserves
-
-
(8
)
8
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
(3,894
)
(3,894
)
-
(3,894
)
Non-controlling interest
-
-
378
-
378
-
378
Share redemption and issuance in business combination
(873
)
201,304
148,638
-
349,069
-
349,069
Balance as of September 30, 2021
$
1,128
$
255,716
$
39,889
$
(233,268
)
$
(28,315
)
$
35,150
$
1,155
$
36,305
1
Includes the appropriate values from net income to comply with legal provisions related to asset protection according to applicable jurisdictions with cumulative earnings.
Procaps Group S.A. and subsidiaries (The Group)
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
for the periods ended September 30, June 30 and March 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated)
For the nine months ended
September 30
For the six months ended
June 30
For the three months ended
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating activities
Loss for the period
$
(54,570
)
$
(19,892
)
$
(17,646
)
$
(18,923
)
$
(17,038
)
$
(27,583
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss with net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
4,184
4,062
2,864
2,706
1,598
1,382
Depreciation of right-of-use
3,281
3,098
2,214
2,050
1,137
982
Amortization of intangibles
5,892
4,705
3,824
3,202
1,090
1,199
Income tax expense
6,342
701
2,776
1,452
1,894
5,845
Finance expenses
79,242
39,763
28,591
25,527
14,237
13,315
Share of result of joint ventures
(371
)
(416
)
(419
)
(403
)
(129
)
(208
)
Net (gain)/loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
710
-
699
-
2
(59
)
Inventory provision
3,263
3,538
2,038
2,460
906
915
Provision for bad debt
741
(2,087
)
16
341
(299
)
(1,072
)
Provisions
1,182
1,599
187
761
1,083
2,131
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital
$
49,896
$
35,071
$
25,144
$
19,172
$
4,480
$
(3,153
)
(Increase)/decrease in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables
(14,271
)
20,526
(8,259
)
19,402
2,675
21,303
Amounts owed by related parties
(835
)
(7,038
)
144
(1,689
)
520
(2,886
)
Inventories
(15,523
)
828
(5,771
)
9,453
1,513
9,495
Current tax assets
(4,540
)
(5,295
)
(35
)
(5,246
)
(1,272
)
(4,476
)
Other current assets
(563
)
(47
)
(862
)
(809
)
(1,219
)
279
Trade and other payables
(10,975
)
(12,772
)
3,275
(15,584
)
(1,192
)
(7,198
)
Amounts owed to related parties
(252
)
9,148
(1,183
)
(504
)
(3,309
)
(184
)
Current tax liabilities
(1,120
)
(3,542
)
(2,562
)
4,272
1,807
3,824
Other liabilities
13,710
(4,534
)
(8,294
)
3,933
(413
)
4,420
Provisions
(1,182
)
(2,110
)
(146
)
(821
)
(1,083
)
(2,131
)
Other financial assets
321
-
166
622
297
-
Other assets
(946
)
(4,027
)
(855
)
(1,862
)
(1,726
)
(479
)
Cash generated from operations
$
13,720
$
26,208
$
762
$
30,339
$
1,078
$
18,814
Dividends received
300
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax paid
(2,711
)
3,291
(2,261
)
(2,899
)
(319
)
(241
)
Cash flow from operating activities
$
11,309
$
29,499
$
(1,499
)
$
27,440
$
759
$
18,572
Investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(10,933
)
(5,641
)
(5,439
)
(2,678
)
(1,785
)
(1,367
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
26
-
26
1
-
920
Acquisition of intangibles
(5,898
)
(5,595
)
(4,170
)
(3,790
)
(56
)
(1,443
)
Cash flow used in investing activities
$
(16,805
)
$
(11,236
)
$
(9,583
)
$
(6,467
)
$
(1,841
)
$
(1,890
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
122,042
89,950
94,744
55,538
48,612
22,230
Payments on borrowings
(80,101
)
(75,209
)
(56,640
)
(47,734
)
(34,442
)
(20,314
)
Payments to related parties
(3,577
)
(4,836
)
(2,077
)
(3,861
)
1,477
(3,561
)
Interest paid on borrowings
(9,527
)
(7,997
)
(5,989
)
(6,204
)
(2,922
)
(2,348
)
Payment of lease liabilities
(4,354
)
(3,511
)
(3,402
)
(3,901
)
(1,204
)
(1,503
)
Cash obtained from acquisition
91,585
-
-
-
-
-
Cash flow generated from (used in) financing activities
$
116,068
$
(1,603
)
$
26,636
$
(6,162
)
$
11,521
$
(5,496
)
Net increase in cash
110,572
16,660
15,554
14,811
10,439
11,187
Cash less bank overdrafts at beginning of the period
4,229
2,042
4,229
2,042
4,229
2,042
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
(14,609
)
(12,229
)
(12,088
)
(10,231
)
(7,069
)
(9,078
)
Cash less bank overdrafts at end of the period
$
100,192
$
6,473
$
7,695
$
6,622
$
7,599
$
4,151
Non-cash financing and investing activities (1)
$
948
$
6,418
$
944
$
6,253
$
726
$
5,548
1
Non-cash financing and investing activities include acquisition of right-of-use assets
6
Disclaimer
Procaps Group SA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 11:38:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROCAPS GROUP, S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on PROCAPS GROUP, S.A.
Sales 2021
420 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 049 M
1 049 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,23x
Nbr of Employees
4 500
Free-Float
13,2%
Chart PROCAPS GROUP, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PROCAPS GROUP, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
9,30 $
Average target price
13,00 $
Spread / Average Target
39,8%